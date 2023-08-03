Cloud Computing Market Size is projected to reach USD 1412.39 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.23%: Straits Research
The global cloud computing market size was valued at USD 337.76 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1412.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.23% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global cloud computing market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development of novel technologies like AI and machine learning has opened up the cloud, providing businesses with easier access to computational power and data storage. Consumers' growing openness to using multi-cloud strategies will lead to a boom in the cloud computing industry. Cloud computing has flourished in the last few years, becoming increasingly popular across all sectors. It is becoming increasingly important for companies worldwide to take advantage of cloud services like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform to reduce costly infrastructure expenses and boost operational agility. Since then, these companies have consistently introduced new features to their cloud offerings.
Growing Need among Organizations to Meet Cloud Computing Services Drives the Global Market
Cloud computing services and cloud-based applications have benefited businesses and their employees through increased productivity and adaptability. It is a common concern among companies that the risks to cloud computing systems are growing faster than their ability to implement sufficient countermeasures. The cloud offers numerous advantages in terms of performance, cost, and responsiveness, making it an ideal platform for new ideas. For example, cloud computing has allowed businesses to innovate at a previously impossible rate when developing products for the Internet of Things. In large part due to cloud computing, the Internet of Things (loT) sector has been able to create and launch transformational new products and services that are reshaping economies around the world. As a result, more companies, especially SMEs, have been forced to move their operations to the cloud to save money.
Increasing Government Initiatives Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Businesses are increasingly cloud for scalable and adaptable data storage in the modern digital age. Since this is the case, governments worldwide are investing in cloud-based IT infrastructure. Thanks to cloud computing's ability to streamline IT operations, governments may see significant productivity gains in areas such as the time it takes to process transactions involving citizens. Governments can use cloud computing to implement citizen suggestions quickly and grow services in line with demand. Local or remote storage and processing of data generated by loT devices are required. Remote data hosting and analytics provide a more practical and cost-effective solution for many loT use cases.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2031
|USD 1412.39 billion
|Market Size by 2022
|USD 337.76 billion
|CAGR
|17.23%
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Applications (Database management, Business Analytics, Storage backup and recovery, Application development and testing), By Industry Vertical (IT and telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing ,Government and public sector)
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NTT Communication, Oracle, Alibaba, AWS, CenturyLink, Fujitsu, Rackspace, SAP, Verizon, and VMware
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing Government Initiatives
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing Need among Organizations to Meet Cloud Computing Services
Regional Analysis
North America is the most significant shareholder in the global cloud computing market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The United States is far ahead of Canada in terms of market value, but the latter is showing signs of growth. Increases in the number of large cloud service providers in Canada have contributed to the country's rising adoption rate for cloud-based services. The increasing demand for online government services in Canada has contributed to the rise of cloud computing in this country. The Canadian government is encouraging the development of promising new cyber trends by encouraging the widespread adoption of cloud-based technologies. Canada's adoption of cloud computing has accelerated thanks to government initiatives that promote the technology.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. China and India's rapid economic development and the emergence of regional powerhouses like Alibaba Group drove the region's rapid market expansion. Thanks to government initiatives like Make in India, which have poured much money into the manufacturing and IT sectors, demand in India's cloud computing market has increased. Furthermore, numerous government initiatives, such as Make in India, which has attracted massive investments in the manufacturing and IT industries, are expected to increase demand for cloud computing services in the coming years.
For various cloud investors, the Nordic countries represent the most promising future market in Europe based on the CAGR forecast. Markets for cloud services are well-established in the Nordic countries, which include Finland, Sweden, and others. The manufacturing sector has started to adopt cloud computing in response to the rising popularity of BYOD (Bring Your Device) and analytics. Providers in these nations offer an extensive menu of cloud services for enterprises with critical needs, including those that leverage a mix of public, private, and hybrid clouds. VMware states that public cloud deployment is more prevalent than remote cloud deployment in these geographies.
Key Highlights
- The global cloud computing market size is projected to reach USD 1412.39 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.23% during the forecast period (2023–2031).
- Based on the model, the global cloud computing market is bifurcated into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. The SaaS segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- Based on deployment, the global cloud computing market is bifurcated into public, private, and hybrid. The hybrid segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- Based on application, the global cloud computing market is bifurcated into database management, business analytics, storage backup and recovery, application development and testing, integration and orchestration, content management, and others. The business analytics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- Based on industry vertical, the global cloud computing market is bifurcated into IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, energy and utilities, and media & entertainment. The BFSI segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- North America is the most significant shareholder in the global cloud computing market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The global cloud computing market’s major key players are
- Adobe
- IBM
- Microsoft
- NTT Communication
- Oracle
- Alibaba
- AWS
- CenturyLink
- Fujitsu
- Rackspace
- SAP
- Verizon
- VMware
Global Cloud Computing Market: Segmentation
By Model
- IaaS
- PaaS
- SaaS
By Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
By Applications
- Database management
- Business Analytics
- Storage backup and recovery
- Application development and testing
- Integration and orchestration
- Content management
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- IT and telecom
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Government and public sector
- Retail and consumer goods
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Media and entertainment
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News
- In February 2022, SAP SE, a software firm based in Germany, recently unveiled a private cloud platform for data
- In November 2022, IBM and Vodafone Joined Forces to Study Quantum Computing and Quantum-Safe Cryptography.
