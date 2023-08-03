Vipera, Google Cloud, Meta & Microsoft Among First to Access NVIDIA's DGX GH200 AI Supercomputer
Vipera among first to access NVIDIA's DGX GH200, a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer. Preorders now open for this game-changing technology.UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Vipera, a premier provider of technology and digital solutions, is excited to announce that Vipera, Google Cloud, Meta, & Microsoft Among First to Access NVIDIA DGX GH200, a transformative supercomputer. Designed to handle generative AI tasks with unmatched efficiency, this supercomputer is poised to lead a significant evolution in AI capabilities.
The NVIDIA DGX GH200, powered by 256 NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips and featuring a colossal 144TB of GPU memory, is set to change the AI arena's game. With the ability to deliver 1 exaFLOPS of performance, the GH200 is loaded with premium features and is purpose-built to address intense AI workloads.
"The DGX GH200 represents a seismic shift in AI computing," said Jensen Huang, founder, and CEO of NVIDIA. We at VIPERA are thrilled to be among the first to unlock the potential of this game-changing technology and eager to push the boundaries of AI capabilities."
NVIDIA plans to extend the reach of this cutting-edge NVIDIA AI supercomputer by offering the NVIDIA DGX GH200's design blueprint to cloud service providers and other hyperscalers. This move will enable organizations to adapt the Nvidia GH200 to their unique infrastructure needs, fostering innovation and accelerating AI adoption across various sectors.
The DGX GH200 is more than just a piece of technology; it's a strategic ally committed to facilitating success. As a fully integrated solution encompassing software, compute, and networking, the DGX GH200 offers comprehensive services. From installation and infrastructure management to expert advice on optimizing workloads, it enables us to elevate our capabilities.
Vipera is proud to be part of the AI revolution and has opened preorders for the DGX GH200. We invite organizations to join us and seize this extraordinary opportunity to harness the power of this revolutionary AI supercomputer, visit www.viperatech.com
About VIPERA:
Vipera is a leading provider of technology and digital solutions, committed to delivering innovative products and services that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Vipera continues to set the standard in the industry.
