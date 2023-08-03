OES Global CEO Melissa Schechter Featured Speaker at Florida Parking and Transportation Assoc.
Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO of OES Global Inc., spoke about Trends in Entryscaping on July 20 at the 2023 Florida Parking and Transportation Association conference in Gainesville, Florida.
Trends in Entryscaping: How to Elevate Your Customer's First Impression
I am honored to have been part of the highly respected Florida Parking and Transportation Association conference and that my expertise in the field is recognized by the parking industry and my peers.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OES Global Inc., a multi-brand portfolio company of fast-growing B2B and B2G industrial supply eCommerce brands in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors, today announced that its founder and CEO, Melissa Schechter, served as a featured speaker for the 2023 Florida Parking and Transportation Association Summer Educational Seminar on July 20 at the University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida.
Schechter says, “I am honored to have been part of the highly respected FPTA conference and that my expertise in the field is recognized by the parking industry and my peers.”
Entryscaping, a much-needed game changer in the parking industry, is a term OES Global coined to give a name to the first impression of a guest, client, employee or resident as they enter a business property. This includes valet, public and private parking, as well as pedestrian access.
Entryscaping is a curated product line of informational signage and parking and valet operations that enables clients to design the look of the entrance. The entrance of a business is the location that can most influence and elevate a customer’s first impression.
A well-designed and executed entryscape plan can provide pedestrian and vehicle safety, as well as enhance the overall guest experience. This fosters customer loyalty that leads to increased repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals, ultimately driving higher revenue for the company.
Traffic Cones For Less, its online traffic and parking brand, specializes in providing cones, delineators-posts-panels, signage, barricades and parking related products. Some best-known brands include JBC Safety Plastic, Cortina and Lakeside Plastics. SD2K Valet, its online valet parking brand, specializes in providing podiums, umbrellas, key boxes, vertical sign panels and accessories.
Customer-centric OES Global meets the unique needs of thousands of clients in the construction, hospitality, aviation, education, valet and parking segments, as well as hundreds of governmental and industrial clients. The company’s hyper-competitive advantages include co-innovation, proprietary technology, exclusive and high-quality products, low prices, low minimum free freight orders and fast shipping from its distribution facilities located throughout North America.
About OES Global Inc.
OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company that operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce niche industrial supply brands, generates more than $10 million in annual revenue. OES Global brands, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors. By leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and strategically operates distribution facilities throughout North America. As a WBENC-certified company, OES Global takes great pride in being part of a community that promotes diversity and fosters opportunities for women. For more information, visit https://www.OESGlobalinc.com
