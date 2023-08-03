Data443 Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Data Discovery Category in Three 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announces it has been identified as a sample vendor in the “Data Discovery” category in the 2023 Data Security, Privacy, and Storage and Data Protection Technologies Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports12.



Jason Remillard, Data443’s CEO and founder, commented: “We are proud to be included as one of the sample vendors in the data discovery category in three Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports for 2023. Our Data Identification Manager™ is a powerful solution that automatically discovers, classifies, migrates and archives data no matter where it resides. The platform utilizes our approximately 1,200 sensitive data patterns to execute quickly and accurately. We have opened our classification platform to the public so all can see the results of the Company’s detailed data classification.

“We take pride in receiving this recognition, as we believe it highlights our capabilities in an industry dominated by organizations of a larger scale that typically have substantial resources and more personnel. We believe that this recognition is a testament to our team's relentless efforts to deliver exceptional results. Going forward, we foresee expanded opportunities to accelerate our growth, amplify our competitive edge and enhance our market presence.”

According to Gartner®: “Data discovery solutions improve organizations’ ability to manage ever-expanding repositories of structured and unstructured data in on-premises, hybrid and cloud infrastructures. They increase visibility of disparate and unorganized sources of information. They enable compliance teams to improve insight into policy adherence and sensitive information, including personal data (PD); and enable security teams to improve visibility of sources of data access risk.”34

Gartner® clients can access the full reports here.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

