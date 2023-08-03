Asure Software Teams Up With Vestwell to Launch the Asure 401(k) Plan

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a premier provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Vestwell (www.vestwell.com), a pioneer in digital recordkeeping for 401(k) plans. This collaboration will result in the introduction of the Asure 401(k) plan, a revolutionary solution in the retirement savings landscape.



Asure Software, recognized for its innovative HCM software and services that aid companies in attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional talent, will utilize Vestwell's advanced recordkeeping technology to power the Asure 401(k) plan. This new offering will provide small and mid-sized businesses with a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective tool for managing their employees' retirement savings.

Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure Software, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with Vestwell perfectly aligns with our dedication to delivering solutions that work as hard as our clients. The Asure 401(k) plan will not only enable our clients to secure their future but also assist in attracting and retaining the best talent, a critical factor for growth. Furthermore, we are excited to be able to help businesses navigate state-mandated retirement plans, as well as the tax credit opportunities afforded by the Secure Act 2.0."

"It’s an absolute pleasure to partner with Asure, who shares our commitment to delivering value-add impact to their clients and users,” said Aaron Schumm, Founder and CEO of Vestwell. “Together, we’re proud to provide their clients with access to a best-in-class retirement workplace savings program.”

The Asure 401(k) plan will be available to all Asure clients in the very near future. For additional information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the modern fintech engine powering savings programs for businesses and individual savers across the country. We’re helping to close the savings gap by offering a flexible, cost-effective, modern solution to save for the critical aspects of life - retirement, education, and healthcare. Vestwell currently powers nearly 30,000 small businesses, over a million savers, and $27 billion in assets in all 50 states.

Press Contacts:

Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis (512) 859-3562 randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com

Nicole Wood, Director, PR and Communications nicole.wood@vestwell.com