Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday August 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.

Conference call information:

Call: (800) 225-9448 / international call: (203) 518-9708

Archive: (800) 839-6136 / international archive: (402) 220-2572 

Code for live and archived conference call is CYCCQ223. Webcast link

For the live and archived webcast, please visit the Corporate Presentations page on the Cyclacel website at www.cyclacel.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days and the audio replay for 7 days. 

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation, epigenetics and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the epigenetic/anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel’s strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Contacts

Company: Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
Investor Relations: Grace Kim, IR@cyclacel.com
   

© Copyright 2023 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


