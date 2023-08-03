Ad Net Zero US Triples Supporter Base In First Six Months

Major Progress In 1H 2023 Includes Science-Based Target Commitment, Path to Net Zero Reporting, Successful Launch of AdGreen US and Sustainability Resources

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad Net Zero US has reached a number of significant milestones in its first six months since launch, including now a 3X increase in supporters. In the past few weeks, the organization has welcomed Molson Coors, Uber, 51toCarbonZero, Acceptable Ads Committee, Brand Safety Institute, BSV Digital Displays, GMR, Integral Ad Science, LoopMe, woman- and LGBT-owned The Mixx, Murphy Cobb, Scope3, and ThanksToYou – the first company with a specific focus on the LATAM market. These new supporters bring the total in the US to 70 (including global-level supporters and agency holding company subsidiaries), and represent a spectrum of companies across the advertising ecosystem, from brands and agencies to production, advertising technology and media.



Ad Net Zero US was launched in February 2023 in partnership with the 4A’s, the ANA and the IAB, initially joined by more than 15 organizations operating in the market which represents 40% of the world’s ad spend.

As announced in June, globally, Ad Net Zero now operates in territories that collectively represent 45% of the world’s ad spend, with the US spend making up the lionshare. And Ad Net Zero brings together representation from across all major parts of the industry to drive change:

Of the world’s ten largest advertising agencies, 80% are Ad Net Zero supporters.

From the ad tech perspective, the top three companies are Ad Net Zero supporters, servicing 74% of online advertising spend, and 47% of all money spent on advertising (2021).

Finally, from the brand perspective, three of the world’s largest brand advertisers are Ad Net Zero supporters.



In addition to growing in scale, Ad Net Zero activities also show growth in driving action toward decarbonization of the ad industry.

Ad Net Zero announced in June 2023 that it would require all supporters who have not already done so to commit to setting public, science based Net Zero targets. Within the coming 12 months, all supporters must announce their targets via the Science Based Targets initiative, a commitment to the UN Race to Zero (including via the SME Climate Hub), The Climate Pledge, or other comparable alternatives.

Ad Net Zero US has also made considerable traction with education, measurement and training initiatives. Notably, in partnership with the World Advertising Federation’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), Ad Net Zero members helped launch the world’s first GARM Media Sustainability Quick Action Guide. The guide identifies 10 areas across planning, buying and activation where advertisers can take action right now to reduce the direct carbon emissions of their advertising activity.

AdGreen,a UK-based nonprofit which has developed the industry-leading carbon calculator tool for Production projects, has continued to experience growth in the US. Led by Emily Plunkett Fleischer in the market, AdGreen is scaling into the US holding companies, particularly Publicis and 8 other US based agencies, and 10 production companies.

Other resources that have been launched with collaboration from Ad Net Zero include:

The IAB Tech Lab’s Sustainability Playbook for Programmatic, providing quick action technical solutions to reduce emissions in the media supply chain.

ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study, illustrating areas for improvement in the media supply chain and how this also drives emissions reduction.

Meta and Accenture’s Sustainability Communications Diagnostic Tool - Ad Net Zero has worked with Meta and Accenture to reproduce this valuable self-diagnostic tool in a short guide.



Ad Net Zero US provides working groups, training, and access to exclusive sessions to help supporters make the most of these valuable resources.

“Sustainability is a “we” problem and we’re thrilled to welcome so many new supporters to Ad Net Zero US. The first half of this year we have also made tremendous progress in the form of commitments to reporting, and the development of resources for our supporters, which make up the early stages of the work we have in front of us. We exist to help everyone in the advertising community commit to measurement and goal setting, and ultimately reduce their emissions. We look forward to an equally successful second half of 2023 as we continue to collaborate with our supporters and partners,” said John Osborn, Director of Ad Net Zero.

