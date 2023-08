Construction Chemicals Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Construction Chemicals Market Share

Construction Chemicals Market OutlookAccording to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global construction chemicals market size reached a value of approximately USD 45.5 billion in 2022. Aided by the rise in infrastructural developments and increasing demand for durable and aesthetic civil structures, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.00% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 68.28 billion by 2028.Construction chemicals refer to a variety of chemicals or chemical formulations used in the construction industry to enhance the durability of structures, speed up construction work, and provide additional protection to structures against environmental hazards. They are generally used in small quantities but impart crucial properties such as durability, water resistance, ease of use, and enhanced strength.The booming construction industry, particularly in developing nations, is driving the global construction chemicals market growth. As urbanisation increases and economies grow, there is an escalating demand for infrastructure projects like residential buildings, commercial complexes, roads, bridges, and dams. This, in turn, fuels the demand for construction chemicals.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-chemicals-market/requestsample Additionally, the rising demand for high-quality, durable, and aesthetically pleasing structures is propelling the construction chemicals market expansion. In this context, construction chemicals play a vital role as they enhance the overall performance of the construction materials, increase the life expectancy of the structures, and provide better protection against environmental threats.Innovative advancements in construction chemicals also contribute significantly to the construction chemicals market development. Manufacturers are continually developing new formulations and products that offer enhanced features like increased strength, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. These innovations not only cater to the evolving needs of the construction industry but also open up new avenues for the construction chemicals market.The growing emphasis on sustainability and green building practices in the construction sector has led to a surge in the demand for environmentally friendly construction chemicals. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing products that minimise environmental impact, thus giving an impetus to the construction chemicals market growth.Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding the quality and safety of construction materials have made the use of construction chemicals indispensable. These chemicals ensure that the structures adhere to the required safety standards, thereby bolstering the construction chemicals market demand.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-chemicals-market Construction Chemicals Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on type, end use, and region.Market Breakup by TypeConcrete AdmixturesWaterproofing and RoofingRepair and RehabilitationSealants and AdhesivesCement Grinding AidsIndustrial FlooringOthersMarket Breakup by End UseIndustrial/CommercialInfrastructureResidentialMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global construction chemicals companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Sika AG3M CompanyEvonik Industries AGMapei Construction Products India Pvt LtdFosroc, Inc.SWC Brother Company Limited.Flowcrete Group Ltd.Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd.Chembond Chemicals LimitedHolcim AGACC LimitedOthers