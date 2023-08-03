PACRES scales up adaptation in the Pacific using Ecosystem-based solutions

1 August 2023, Nadi, Fiji. We live in a time where the Blue Pacific grapples with ways to respond to the mounting threats created by the changing climate. There is an urgent need for innovative and cost-effective solutions. Our Pacific people have turned to nature-based interventions to address many of these threats – working with nature, rather than against it.

The European Union (EU) Intra-ACP GCCA+ Pacific Adaptation to Climate and Resilience Building (PACRES) project takes on this approach through its project priorities. Under its Key Result Area (KRA) three, PACRES aims to scale-up pilot adaptation projects including ecosystem-based solutions.

At the PACRES Steering Committee Meeting and Lessons Learned Workshop, held this week in Nadi, Fiji from 31 July – 4 August, implementing countries showcased their work on using nature-based interventions to build resilience and respond to the impacts of climate change.

In the Solomon Islands, PACRES has supported expansion of the Barana Nature and Heritage Park through community consultations, ground truthing and surveys. The park spans approximately 5,000 hectares of forest areas and cover part of the upper catchment of Mataniko river. As a key water catchment area for Honiara, the project prioritised riverbank stabilisation and riparian zone stabilisation alone the river, complemented by tree planting activities. Chris Teva, PACRES Project Officer for Solomon Islands, shares these highlights and said, “the project uses Ecosystem-based Adaptation approaches to protect the water catchment while protecting the ecosystem, thus reducing vulnerability and building resilience to climate change”.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other countries like Vanuatu, where the Tagabe river is a critical ecosystem that supplies fresh water to a population of over 50,000 in Port Vila. PACRES has undertaken tree planting activities on the riverbanks and riparian zones and to date have covered 91 hectares. The project also supported the extension of the nurseries servicing the restoration activities. “In addition to nature-based solutions, PACRES has supported capacity building activities for the Climate Change Department officers, who have graduated with Certificates in Climate Change Resilience and Disaster Risk Reduction, as well as training programmes for communities in the river catchment area”, said Vanuatu PACRES Project Officer, Mr Jackson Tambe.

Extension of the nursery for the Tagabe River restoration activities in Vanuatu

Photo: Jackson Tambe

Samoa and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have also reaped the benefits of capacity building in natural-based solutions through the PACRES project. In PNG, the coastal village of Karama is home to 6 clans who own the lands and resources. The Karama community depend on their natural surroundings for their livelihoods and food sources. Under the project, members from the community have undertaken a mangrove restoration training which covered basic mangrove ecology, restoration techniques and the importance of protection and sustainable use of these natural resources. Coastal communities in Samoa have also received training in mangrove restoration and coral planting.

A key activity for the PACRES Steering Committee and Lessons Learned Meeting is ensuring exit strategies for the project key areas which will ensure these solutions will remain after this project. The PACRES countries have shown leadership in collaborative effort between communities, delivery partners, civil society and donors in sharing knowledge and expertise. Through this collaborative effort, sustainable use of our natural resources and a healthy Pacific environment can be ensured.

ABOUT PACRES

PACRES aims to improve regional, national adaptation and mitigation solutions to climate change concerns faced in 15 Pacific ACP countries. The 15 Pacific ACP countries are: Cook Islands, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The €12.18 million PACRES is funded primarily by the European Union (EU) with targeted support from Monaco and the Swiss Confederation and is delivered jointly by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programmme (SPREP), the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS), the Pacific Community (SPC) and the University of the South Pacific (USP).