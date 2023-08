Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Price, Analysis, Demand, Outlook, Forecast 2023-2028

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Embrace the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2023-2028 to witness a paradigm shift in healthcare interactions and enhanced patient outcomes.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report, Demand, Forecast 2023-2028″, the global patient engagement solutions market reached a value of approximately USD 19.422 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing adoption of digital healthcare systems and an increased focus on patient-centric care, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 17.10% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 50.08 billion by 2028.Patient engagement solutions refer to a range of digital tools and services designed to enhance patient participation in their healthcare processes. These solutions include online appointment scheduling, health record access, patient portals, remote health monitoring, and wellness management applications. By empowering patients to take charge of their health and improving communication between patients and healthcare providers, these solutions can boost the quality of care, enhance patient satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs.The upswing in the patient engagement solutions market growth can be largely attributed to the growing shift towards patient-centric care models in healthcare. As healthcare providers increasingly recognise the importance of active patient participation in achieving better health outcomes, the demand for effective patient engagement solutions has escalated. These solutions enable patients to access their health records, communicate effectively with their providers, schedule appointments, and monitor their health, fostering a more proactive approach to health management.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://rebrand.ly/patientengagementfc4f92 Furthermore, the digital transformation of healthcare, spurred by advancements in technologies such as telehealth, AI, IoT, and big data, is also playing a crucial role in propelling the patient engagement solutions market development. Digital health platforms are becoming an integral part of modern healthcare, offering immense potential for patient engagement. From teleconsultations and remote patient monitoring to AI-enabled health applications, digital health solutions are driving the growth of patient engagement.The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the need for continuous monitoring and management of such conditions have further boosted the patient engagement solutions market demand. By offering tools for self-monitoring, medication reminders, and personalised health tips, these solutions can significantly improve the management of chronic conditions, improving patient health and reducing healthcare costs.In the pharmaceutical industry, patient engagement solutions are being used to improve medication adherence, patient education, and self-care, which are vital in managing diseases and improving patient outcomes. Similarly, the insurance industry is leveraging these solutions to better communicate with policyholders, manage claims more efficiently, and improve customer satisfaction, thereby boosting the patient engagement solutions market expansion.Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://rebrand.ly/patientengagement0dcfea Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on component, delivery, functionality, therapeutic area, application, end-user, and region.Market Breakup by ComponentHardwareSoftwareServicesMarket Breakup by DeliveryCloud-BasedOn-PremisesMarket Breakup by FunctionalityCommunicationHealth Tracking and InsightsBilling and PaymentsAdministrativePatient EducationOthersMarket Breakup by Therapeutic AreaHealth and WellnessChronic Disease ManagementOthersMarket Breakup by ApplicationPopulation Health ManagementOutpatient Health ManagementIn-patient Health ManagementOthersMarket Breakup by End-UserPayersProvidersOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global patient engagement solutions companies. Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.Epic Systems CorporationMckesson CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Klara Technologies, Inc.Computer Programs and Systems, IncIBM CorporationOthers 