Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Price, Analysis, Demand, Outlook, Forecast 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report, Demand, Forecast 2023-2028″, the global patient engagement solutions market reached a value of approximately USD 19.422 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing adoption of digital healthcare systems and an increased focus on patient-centric care, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 17.10% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 50.08 billion by 2028.

Patient engagement solutions refer to a range of digital tools and services designed to enhance patient participation in their healthcare processes. These solutions include online appointment scheduling, health record access, patient portals, remote health monitoring, and wellness management applications. By empowering patients to take charge of their health and improving communication between patients and healthcare providers, these solutions can boost the quality of care, enhance patient satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs.

The upswing in the patient engagement solutions market growth can be largely attributed to the growing shift towards patient-centric care models in healthcare. As healthcare providers increasingly recognise the importance of active patient participation in achieving better health outcomes, the demand for effective patient engagement solutions has escalated. These solutions enable patients to access their health records, communicate effectively with their providers, schedule appointments, and monitor their health, fostering a more proactive approach to health management.

Furthermore, the digital transformation of healthcare, spurred by advancements in technologies such as telehealth, AI, IoT, and big data, is also playing a crucial role in propelling the patient engagement solutions market development. Digital health platforms are becoming an integral part of modern healthcare, offering immense potential for patient engagement. From teleconsultations and remote patient monitoring to AI-enabled health applications, digital health solutions are driving the growth of patient engagement.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the need for continuous monitoring and management of such conditions have further boosted the patient engagement solutions market demand. By offering tools for self-monitoring, medication reminders, and personalised health tips, these solutions can significantly improve the management of chronic conditions, improving patient health and reducing healthcare costs.

In the pharmaceutical industry, patient engagement solutions are being used to improve medication adherence, patient education, and self-care, which are vital in managing diseases and improving patient outcomes. Similarly, the insurance industry is leveraging these solutions to better communicate with policyholders, manage claims more efficiently, and improve customer satisfaction, thereby boosting the patient engagement solutions market expansion.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on component, delivery, functionality, therapeutic area, application, end-user, and region.

Market Breakup by Component

Hardware
Software
Services

Market Breakup by Delivery

Cloud-Based
On-Premises

Market Breakup by Functionality

Communication
Health Tracking and Insights
Billing and Payments
Administrative
Patient Education
Others

Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

Health and Wellness
Chronic Disease Management
Others

Market Breakup by Application

Population Health Management
Outpatient Health Management
In-patient Health Management
Others

Market Breakup by End-User

Payers
Providers
Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global patient engagement solutions companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.
Epic Systems Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Klara Technologies, Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc
IBM Corporation
Others

