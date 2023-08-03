Global Embedded Analytics Market New Updates 2030: Exploring Regional Dynamics, Trends and Major Players

The Embedded Analytics Market Size and Share Analysis Report for 2023-2030 reveals a projected CAGR of 12.34%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟓𝟕𝟏𝟒.𝟒𝟖 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟏𝟕𝟗𝟑.𝟖𝟐 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟑𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖

Embedded analytics is the integration of analytic content and capabilities within applications, such as business process applications (e.g., CRM, ERP, EHR/EMR) or portals (e.g., intranets or extranets). The goal is to help users work more intelligently by integrating and analyzing relevant data. Users can directly use these data analysis functions in daily business systems to solve high-value business problems and improve work efficiency.

- 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗦/𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Amazon QuickSight

Yellowfin International

Domo Everywhere

Qlik

Tableau Software Inc.

Zoho Analytics

Looker

SAP SE

Opentext Corporation

Sisense

GoodData

Oracle

BIRSt (Infor)

Tibco Software

Microsoft

Logi Analytics

Microstrategy Incorporated

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬

AI-based embedded analytics evolves workflows from previously isolated business processes to ones that blend outcomes and insights across departments, which can now collaborate with ease. The best vendors of embedded apps provide full API and SDK resources, and by definition, every library, function, call, webhook, and microservice can be interfaced with the user app as needed to provide absolute customized outcomes via all the most popular languages, and especially Python, Go Rust, and C++. Technological advancements have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the embedded analytics market.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Embedded analytics can be used to revolutionize innovation, improve supply chain management and efficiency, precisely target marketing and sales activities, and build and manage profitable after-sales services by leveraging the value hidden within data. Embedded analysis helps manufacturing enterprises improve operational efficiency, and supply chain management, reduce downtime, and increase productivity while reducing product development time and speeding up the time to market. Help enterprises make better strategic planning, and improve business performance and competitive advantage.

𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬

Many enterprises and companies rely on massive data as samples to build a large number of technical analysis models. At the same time, it will increase security risks, especially when the data involved contains sensitive information. The external security environment is becoming more and more severe, and enterprises also put forward higher security requirements for purchasing related information systems (OA, ERP, CRM, etc.).

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Embedded Analytics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2023-2030, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Based on TYPE, the Embedded Analytics market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

Information Technology

Marketing and Sales

Finance

Production

Human Resources

Others

Based on applications, the Embedded Analytics market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Information Providers

IoT Sectors

Others



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱

1. How big is the global Embedded Analytics market?

2. What is the demand of the global Embedded Analytics market?

3. What is the year over year growth of the global Embedded Analytics market?

4. What is the production and production value of the global Embedded Analytics market?

5. Who are the key producers in the global Embedded Analytics market?

6. What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The Embedded Analytics market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by several key factors. These dynamics are shaping the industry and creating opportunities for innovation and expansion:

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the Embedded Analytics market. While initially disrupting supply chains and leading to a decline in trade volumes, it also accelerated the adoption of digital solutions and underscored the importance of resilient and agile logistics operations. Market players swiftly adapted to the changing landscape by implementing remote working solutions, contactless delivery options, and leveraging digital platforms for seamless coordination and visibility.

𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

1 Embedded Analytics Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Embedded Analytics Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Embedded Analytics Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global Embedded Analytics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Embedded Analytics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Embedded Analytics Market Forecast (2023-2030)

8 Embedded Analytics Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

