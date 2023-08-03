Brainingcamp and ORIGO Partner to Revolutionize Math Education
The partnership brings immersive, engaging learning experiences to elementary math learners.UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainingcamp and ORIGO Education have entered a partnership to provide a powerful new way for elementary students to learn math. The new solution combines Brainingcamp’s innovative digital manipulatives with ORIGO’s rigorous Stepping Stones© curriculum.
Educators and school administrators nationwide are looking for fresh solutions to the challenges of teaching math. The goal of Brainingcamp and ORIGO’s partnership is to give educators powerful new tools to add to their toolbox. Together, the two industry leaders deliver an innovative and immersive learning experience for students.
More than 7 million students and educators rely on Brainingcamp virtual manipulatives to supplement their math education. Brainingcamp’s 17 manipulatives have all the familiarity of their physical counterparts and include additional tools for teachers, such as pre-made Tasks and the LIVE feature for monitoring student progress.
ORIGO Education is widely recognized for its research-based, conceptual approach to teaching mathematics. With a focus on building deep understanding, fluency, and problem-solving skills, ORIGO’s Stepping Stones curriculum empowers students to become more confident mathematicians.
The partnership combines Brainingcamp’s high-quality digital manipulatives with ORIGO’s rigorous Stepping Stones curriculum to foster a deep understanding of math concepts in young learners.
“Brainingcamp and ORIGO share a passion for empowering math teachers and their students,” said Mark Schmit, Brainingcamp’s Vice President of Education, “Through this partnership, we look to nurture a generation of creative thinkers and problem solvers.”
The Brainingcamp-ORIGO partnership offers many benefits to educators and administrators.
Educators gain access to a comprehensive suite of resources, including lesson plans, assessments, and professional development materials, all seamlessly integrated with Brainingcamp’s educator-friendly platform.
“Students learn best when they engage with many different representations of mathematics,” said Dr. Sara Delano Moore, ORIGO Education’s Vice President of Content and Research. “The addition of Brainingcamp tools to the Stepping Stones program supports teachers and students to engage in deep mathematical thinking and makes mathematics more meaningful, more enjoyable, and more accessible.”
For more information about the ORIGO-Brainingcamp partnership, please visit origoeducation.com or brainingcamp.com
About Brainingcamp: Brainingcamp’s mission is to bring math to life. Their focus is on creating a world where students and educators are connected and inspired by the wonder of math through their digital math manipulatives.
About ORIGO Education: ORIGO Education is a globally recognized provider of mathematics education resources for Pre-K-6 schools. With a commitment to building conceptual understanding and mathematical proficiency, ORIGO offers a comprehensive curriculum, Stepping Stones, professional development programs, and supplemental resources.
