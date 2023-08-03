Amusements Market Size Expected To Reach $888 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Amusements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s amusements market forecast, the amusements market size is predicted to reach a value of $888.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.4% through the forecast period.
Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusement market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest amusements market share. Major players in the market include China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment plc, The Hong Kong Jockey Club.
Amusements Market Segments
1) By Type: Amusement Parks, Gambling
2) By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 26 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years
3) By Visitors' Gender: Male, Female
This is the state of experiencing hilarious and entertaining events or circumstances, and it is related to satisfaction, happiness, laughing, and pleasure. This state helps kids to create fun and enjoyment.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Amusements Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Amusements Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
