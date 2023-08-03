Compaction Equipment Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Compaction Equipment Market

Compaction equipment is used to compress and/or compact different types of materials at a work site. In construction sites different tools and machines are used for different purposes, such as waste around the work area is compacted and then disposed or loose soil around the work site is compacted before the start of the actual construction work.

While compaction equipment is mostly used to compress loose soil, but owing to a variety of compaction equipment available today, this equipment has found way in all types of construction activities, right from building roads to constructing industrial complexes. This equipment can compress loose soil, rocks, landfill debris, road surfaces and other materials to a particular density levels, so that the ground does not cave with use or over a period of time.

The global Compaction Equipment market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2029 with a CAGR during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

In US，Compaction Equipment key players include BOMAG, Caterpillar, Volvo, Atlas, Ammann, etc. The top five manufacturers hold a share over 45 percentage.

Northeast is the largest market, with a share over 35 percentage, followed by Midwest and South, both have a share over 45 percentage.

In terms of product, Light Compaction Machines is the largest segment, with a share over 85 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is City Public Works, followed by Road Construction, Building, etc

BOMAG

Caterpillar

Volvo

Atlas

JCB

Wacker neuson

Terex

Doosan

Sakai

MBW Incorporated

Ammann

Wirtgen Group(HAMM)

Hitachi

Belle Group

Mikasa

Market segment by Type

Heavy Compaction Machines

Light Compaction Machines

Market segment by Application

Road Construction

Building

City Public Works

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Compaction Equipment product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Compaction Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Compaction Equipment from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Compaction Equipment competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Compaction Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Compaction Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

