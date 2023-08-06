Vietnam's sports news brand, Saba, compiles the historical records of the Vietnamese women's football team at the 2023

Vietnamese women's team

Let's take a look back at what our golden girls have gone through in their historic journey at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

HANOI, 越南, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the process of heading to the 2023 Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese women's team has had 3 friendly matches with teams also participating in the tournament, Germany, New Zealand and Spain. First, we received a 1-2 defeat against the German women's team. Despite losing, coach Mai Duc Chung's teachers and students received a lot of praise for their performance with the highlight of nothing other than Thanh Nha's quick scoring situation.

After that, our girls lost 0-2 to New Zealand and then 0-9 to Spain in a closed friendly match. Fire tests with quality green pieces are extremely useful for teachers and coach Mai Duc Chung before entering the tournament where we are one of the most underrated teams.

Results at the Women's World Cup 2023

Right in the first match at the World Cup arena, the Vietnamese women's team faced a challenge that could not be more difficult than the United States - the team ranked number one on the FIFA rankings and the defending champion. It is not surprising that we conceded defeat but the loss score of only 0-3 deserves praise. In particular, the situation where goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh successfully blocked Alex Morgan's penalty was the focus.

After an encouraging performance against the US, Huynh Nhu and his teammates received high expectations in the match against Portugal. This is also the first time that the representative of the Iberian peninsula has participated in the Women's World Cup arena and they are considered as our easiest opponent in Group E.

The match that took place on July 27 saw the students of coach Mai Duc Chung enter the game with the intention of pre-empting the opponent. However, it had the opposite effect. The rise caused the Vietnamese women's team to reveal a lot of space in the back and goalkeeper Kim Thanh had to go into the net to pick up the ball in the 7th minute. In the 21st minute, the Vietnamese women's team again conceded a goal. If Kim Thanh hadn't played brilliantly and the Portuguese women's team had taken advantage of the opportunity better, we might have suffered a bigger loss. After this match, the Vietnamese women's team officially ran out of opportunities to continue. And in the last match, coach Mai Duc Chung's students were beaten 7-0 by the Dutch women's team.