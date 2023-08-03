UK Telemedicine Market - Advancements in Remote Healthcare Services: A New Report Published by Absolute Markets Insights
UK Telemedicine Market to Gain Tremendous Growth Rate of ~16.8% During 2023 – 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine can be defined as providing healthcare services remotely using telecommunications and technology. It allows patients and healthcare providers to communicate, diagnose, treat, and monitor medical conditions without the need for in-person visits. Telemedicine has gained significant popularity and importance due to advancements in technology, increasing internet connectivity, and the need for convenient and accessible healthcare services. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine across the world including UK as social distancing measures necessitated remote healthcare solutions. Patients and healthcare providers quickly embraced telemedicine to minimize the risk of virus transmission while ensuring uninterrupted medical services.
The UK has invested significantly in building a reliable and high-speed internet infrastructure. Many regions across the country have access to fiber-optic broadband, enabling seamless video conferencing and remote consultations between patients and healthcare providers. This widespread availability of mobile networks and smartphones in the UK has further facilitated telemedicine market adoption. Patients can access telemedicine services through mobile apps or web-based platforms, making healthcare accessible on-the-go. Furthermore, The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK has embraced telemedicine by offering virtual GP consultations. Patients can book appointments with their general practitioners online and receive medical advice, prescriptions, and referrals remotely. NHS has also extended telemedicine services to mental health support. Platforms like "NHS Talk Changes" offer telephone and video counselling sessions for individuals seeking mental health assistance. Moreover, UK has seen a surge in telemedicine startups, offering a variety of healthcare services such as online pharmacies, virtual fitness classes, and tele-dentistry. These startups leverage technology to provide accessible and convenient medication delivery, prescription services, and medical advice. For instance, Zava is a telemedicine platform that offers online consultations with qualified doctors. Patients can receive prescriptions for various medical conditions, including sexual health, hair loss, and skin conditions. Once a prescription is issued, patients can order the medication directly from Zava's online pharmacy for home delivery.
UK Telemedicine Market Trends & Analysis
The remote monitoring category under type segment of the UK telemedicine market accounted for more than 41.2% of the total market share in 2022. Remote patient monitoring is a key component of telemedicine that involves the use of devices and sensors to collect and transmit patient data to healthcare providers. Patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or respiratory illnesses can use wearable devices to measure and monitor their vital signs, such as blood glucose levels, blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation. Wearable health devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and connected health monitors, are becoming increasingly popular among the UK population. As consumers embrace wearable technology, healthcare providers are exploring ways to integrate this data into remote monitoring platforms to provide more personalized care.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are being integrated into remote monitoring platforms to identify patterns and trends in patient data. Machine learning algorithms can detect anomalies and predict potential health issues, allowing healthcare providers to intervene before a condition worsens. This trend contributes to more proactive and preventive healthcare. In conclusion, remote monitoring is a rapidly evolving category within telemedicine in the UK, driven by the increasing adoption of wearable devices, the need for chronic disease management, and advancements in AI and data analytics.
Based on applications, the telemonitoring category accounted for approximately 43.5% in the UK telemedicine market. It is valuable in post-operative care to ensure patients recover smoothly and detect any potential complications early on. Patients can use remote monitoring devices to track their recovery progress, pain levels, and wound healing status. Healthcare providers can remotely assess the patient's condition and provide timely guidance or interventions, minimizing the need for hospital readmissions.
The providers segment across the end user category of UK telemedicine market accounted for a lion’s share of 45.8% and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. UK has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, including public healthcare systems, private hospitals, and medical practices. These existing healthcare facilities have incorporated telemedicine services into their practice to enhance patient care, extend their reach to remote areas, and streamline healthcare delivery. Furthermore, UK government has been supportive of telemedicine initiatives, encouraging healthcare providers to adopt telemedicine practices. Government funding and policies have incentivized healthcare institutions to invest in telemedicine infrastructure and services.
England across the UK telemedicine market recorded 81.2% market share in 2022. England is the most populous country within the UK, with a higher concentration of people and healthcare facilities. With a larger population, there is a higher demand for telemedicine services, leading to increased adoption and utilization of telemedicine platforms in England. Favorable policies and regulations have encouraged healthcare providers to invest in and implement telemedicine services, contributing to higher market share.
UK Telemedicine Market Participants
o Babylon Health
o Docly
o Doctor Care Anywhere
o eConsult Health
o LIVI
o Medicspot
o Now Healthcare Group (NHG)
o Push Doctor
o Q doctor
o Other Industry Participants
UK Telemedicine Market
By Component
o Software
o Hardware
o Services
By Type
o Real-time interactive mode
o Store-and-forward mode
o Remote monitoring
o Communication via telephone
By Application
o Telemonitoring
o Education & Training
o Consultation
o Assisted Surgery
o Others (Care Providing, Decision Making, Etc.)
By Specialty Areas
o Orthopedics
o Radiology
o Dermatology
o Pathology
o Neurology
o Psychology
o Gynecology
o Emergency Care
o Others (Cardiology, Child Birth, Etc.)
By End Users
o Providers
o Physicians
o Home Care
o Payers
o Others
By Countries
o England
o Scotland
o Wales
o Northern Ireland
