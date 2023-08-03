TFT-LCD Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

TFT-LCD Market Report

The Global "TFT-LCD Market" research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications.

TFT-LCD Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the TFT-LCD market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global TFT-LCD Market

A thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) is a variant of a liquid-crystal display (LCD) that uses thin-film transistor (TFT) technology to improve image qualities such as addressability and contrast. A TFT-LCD is an active-matrix LCD, in contrast to passive-matrix LCDs or simple, direct-driven LCDs with a few segments.

TFT LCDs are used in appliances including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook PC, tablet PC, mobile phones, handheld video game systems, personal digital assistants, navigation systems and projectors.

TFT LCDs are also used in car instrument clusters because they allow the driver to customize the cluster, as well as being able to provide an analogue-like display with digital elements.

The global TFT-LCD market size was valued at USD 107660 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 93400 million by 2029 with a CAGR of -2.0 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global TFT-LCD key players include LG Display, Innolux, AUO, Samsung, Sharp, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 30 percentage, followed by South Korea and China Taiwan, both have a share over 45 percentage.

In terms of product, Large TFT-LCD is the largest segment, with a share over 95 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is LCD TV, followed by Notebook PC, LCD Monitor, etc

LG Display

Innolux

AUO

Samsung Display

Sharp

BOE

Japan Display

CSOT

Tianma

CPT

CEC-Panda

Hannstar

Large TFT-LCD

Medium and Small TFT-LCD

Notebook PC

9"Tablet PC

Mini-Note PC

LCD Monitor

LCD TV

Public Display

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Answered

