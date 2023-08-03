Unleashing the Power of Precision: Exploring the Global Analytical Standards Market; New Report by AMI
Global Analytical Standards Market Crossed the Mark of US$ 1.48 Bn in 2022, Anticipated to Reach CAGR of 7.2% from 2023-2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Analytical Standards Market Synopsis
Analytical standards are substances of known purity and concentration that are used in analytical chemistry for calibration and quality control. The market for analytical standards is growing due to the increasing demand for accurate and reliable analytical data in a wide range of industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, environmental, and forensics. Some recent developments in the analytical standards market include the introduction of new certified reference materials (CRMs) and the development of new analytical techniques that require high-purity standards. The market is also expected to be driven by the growing demand for customized analytical standards.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1633
Global Analytical Standards Market Growth Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Quality Control in Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical industry's need for analytical standards is driven by the increasing focus on quality control and regulatory compliance. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global pharmaceutical market was valued at over $1.2 trillion in 2020, highlighting the scale of the industry's demand for analytical standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of drugs.
• Increasing Focus on Environmental Monitoring: The demand for environmental analytical standards is supported by the global emphasis on environmental protection and monitoring. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), countries have enacted over 3,300 environmental laws and regulations worldwide, driving the need for analytical standards to comply with these regulations.
• Advancements in Technology and Research: The adoption of advanced analytical technologies drives the demand for corresponding analytical standards. As research and development activities expand, the demand for accurate and reliable reference materials increases.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1633
Global Analytical Standards Market Recent Developments:
• CRMs are substances of known purity and concentration that are used to calibrate analytical instruments and ensure the accuracy of analytical data. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for CRMs for a wide range of analytes, including food contaminants, environmental pollutants, and pharmaceutical compounds. Furthermore, the development of new analytical techniques, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), has created a need for high-purity standards. These techniques are used to analyze complex mixtures of compounds, and they require standards that are free from impurities. Moreover, there is also a growing demand for customized analytical standards, in addition to off-the-shelf standards. These standards are designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, such as the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental industries.
• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. According to a report, the pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific reached over $340 billion in 2021, accounting for approximately 24% of the global pharmaceutical market. The increasing demand for quality control and compliance with stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector drives the adoption of analytical standards.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
• https://industryglobalnews24.com/rahul-gandhi-appeals-to-all-indians-to-maintain-brotherhood
Global Analytical Standards Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In January 2023, Cayman broadened its range of Analytical Standards Panels, offering six affordable options that together cover 639 traditional and emerging drugs of abuse. This extensive collection aims to reach a broader range of laboratories, aiding in promptly identifying emerging drug patterns, resolving forensic and clinical toxicology cases, and enhancing drug surveillance efforts, where these crucial standards are needed the most.
Purchase the latest in-depth Analytical Standards Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1633
In May 2022, Restek introduced novel cannabinoid acid single standards, providing enhanced calibration flexibility for precise potency analysis in hemp and cannabis. These new standards offer improved options for targeted measurements, allowing more accurate assessments of cannabinoid acid content in these plant materials.
o AccuStandard Inc.
o Agilent Technologies
o Cayman Chemical Company
o Chiron AS
o GFS Chemicals Inc.
o LGC Standards
o Mallinckrodt
o Merck KGaA
o PerkinElmer Inc.
o Restek Corporation
o RICCA Chemical Company
o SPEX CertiPrep
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o US Pharmacopeial Convention
o Waters Corporation
o Other Industry Participants
Global Analytical Standards Market
o Chromatography
o Ion Chromatography
o Gas Chromatography
o Liquid Chromatography
o Thin Layer Chromatography
o Others
o Spectroscopy
o Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
o Mass Spectroscopy
o IR Spectroscopy
o Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry
o X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectrometry
o UV/Vis Spectroscopy
o Others
o Physical Properties Testing
o Viscosity Testing
o Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testing
o Colour Reference Testing
o Others
o Titrimetry
By Product
o Food & Beverage Analytical Standards
o Allergen Standards
o Dyes and Metabolites Standards
o GMO Standards
o Mycotoxins Standards
o Nutritional Composition Compound Standards
o Flavor & Fragrance Standards
o Carbohydrate Standards
o Peptide/Amino Acid Standards
o Forensic Analytical Standards
o Veterinary Drug Analytical Standards
o Petrochemistry Analytical Standards
o Diesel, Gasoline, Matrix Oils, and Petroleum Standards
o Biofuel Standards
o Environmental Analytical Standards
o Pesticide Standards
o Volatile Standards
o Solid Waste Standards
o Flame Retardant Standards
o Others
o Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Analytical Standards
o Impurity Reference Standards
o Phytochemicals/ Phytopharmaceutical Standards
o Cosmetic Standards
o API Standards
o Pharmaceutical Toxicology Standards
o Pharmacopeial Standards
o Others
By Methodology
o Raw Material Testing
o Bioanalytical Testing
o Stability Testing
o Dissolution Testing
o Other Methodologies
By Category
o Organic Analytical Standards
o Inorganic Analytical Standards
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1633
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Mobile-Robots-in-Logistics-Market-2019-2027-509
Global Spark Plasma Sintering Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Spark-Plasma-Sintering-Market-2022-2030-1231
View Other Reports:
Global Cryptocurrency Based Payment Card Market 2021 – 2029: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Cryptocurrency-Based-Payment-Card-Market-2021---2029-1041
https://industryglobalnews24.com/the-age-of-crypto-payment-cards-is-finally-here
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations Market 2021 – 2029: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Healthcare-Contract-Research-Organizations-Market-2021---2029-1040
https://industryglobalnews24.com/global-healthcare-contract-research-organizations-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-88-over-the-forecast-period-2021-2029-
View all our latest publications: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/publications
View our latest press releases on EINNewsWire with us: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/ign24/?n=2
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here