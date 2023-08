Unleashing the Power of Precision: Exploring the Global Analytical Standards Market; New Report by AMI

Analytical Standards Market

Global Analytical Standards Market Crossed the Mark of US$ 1.48 Bn in 2022, Anticipated to Reach CAGR of 7.2% from 2023-2031

Global Analytical Standards Market SynopsisAnalytical standards are substances of known purity and concentration that are used in analytical chemistry for calibration and quality control. The market for analytical standards is growing due to the increasing demand for accurate and reliable analytical data in a wide range of industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, environmental, and forensics. Some recent developments in the analytical standards market include the introduction of new certified reference materials (CRMs) and the development of new analytical techniques that require high-purity standards. The market is also expected to be driven by the growing demand for customized analytical standards. Global Analytical Standards Market Growth Drivers:• Growing Demand for Quality Control in Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical industry's need for analytical standards is driven by the increasing focus on quality control and regulatory compliance. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global pharmaceutical market was valued at over $1.2 trillion in 2020, highlighting the scale of the industry's demand for analytical standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of drugs.• Increasing Focus on Environmental Monitoring: The demand for environmental analytical standards is supported by the global emphasis on environmental protection and monitoring. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), countries have enacted over 3,300 environmental laws and regulations worldwide, driving the need for analytical standards to comply with these regulations.• Advancements in Technology and Research: The adoption of advanced analytical technologies drives the demand for corresponding analytical standards. As research and development activities expand, the demand for accurate and reliable reference materials increases. Global Analytical Standards Market Recent Developments:• CRMs are substances of known purity and concentration that are used to calibrate analytical instruments and ensure the accuracy of analytical data. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for CRMs for a wide range of analytes, including food contaminants, environmental pollutants, and pharmaceutical compounds. Furthermore, the development of new analytical techniques, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), has created a need for high-purity standards. These techniques are used to analyze complex mixtures of compounds, and they require standards that are free from impurities. Moreover, there is also a growing demand for customized analytical standards, in addition to off-the-shelf standards. These standards are designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, such as the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental industries.• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. According to a report, the pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific reached over $340 billion in 2021, accounting for approximately 24% of the global pharmaceutical market. The increasing demand for quality control and compliance with stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector drives the adoption of analytical standards. Furthermore, the development of new analytical techniques, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), has created a need for high-purity standards. These techniques are used to analyze complex mixtures of compounds, and they require standards that are free from impurities. Moreover, there is also a growing demand for customized analytical standards, in addition to off-the-shelf standards. These standards are designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, such as the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental industries.• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. According to a report, the pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific reached over $340 billion in 2021, accounting for approximately 24% of the global pharmaceutical market. Global Analytical Standards Market: Competitive Landscape and Key DevelopmentsIn January 2023, Cayman broadened its range of Analytical Standards Panels, offering six affordable options that together cover 639 traditional and emerging drugs of abuse. This extensive collection aims to reach a broader range of laboratories, aiding in promptly identifying emerging drug patterns, resolving forensic and clinical toxicology cases, and enhancing drug surveillance efforts, where these crucial standards are needed the most. In May 2022, Restek introduced novel cannabinoid acid single standards, providing enhanced calibration flexibility for precise potency analysis in hemp and cannabis. These new standards offer improved options for targeted measurements, allowing more accurate assessments of cannabinoid acid content in these plant materials. o AccuStandard Inc.o Agilent Technologieso Cayman Chemical Companyo Chiron ASo GFS Chemicals Inc.o LGC Standardso Mallinckrodto Merck KGaAo PerkinElmer Inc.o Restek Corporationo RICCA Chemical Companyo SPEX CertiPrepo Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.o US Pharmacopeial Conventiono Waters Corporationo Other Industry ParticipantsGlobal Analytical Standards Marketo Chromatographyo Ion Chromatographyo Gas Chromatographyo Liquid Chromatographyo Thin Layer Chromatographyo Otherso Spectroscopyo Atomic Absorption Spectroscopyo Mass Spectroscopyo IR Spectroscopyo Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometryo X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectrometryo UV/Vis Spectroscopyo Otherso Physical Properties Testingo Viscosity Testingo Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testingo Colour Reference Testingo Otherso TitrimetryBy Producto Food & Beverage Analytical Standardso Allergen Standardso Dyes and Metabolites Standardso GMO Standardso Mycotoxins Standardso Nutritional Composition Compound Standardso Flavor & Fragrance Standardso Carbohydrate Standardso Peptide/Amino Acid Standardso Forensic Analytical Standardso Veterinary Drug Analytical Standardso Petrochemistry Analytical Standardso Diesel, Gasoline, Matrix Oils, and Petroleum Standardso Biofuel Standardso Environmental Analytical Standardso Pesticide Standardso Volatile Standardso Solid Waste Standardso Flame Retardant Standardso Otherso Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Analytical Standardso Impurity Reference Standardso Phytochemicals/ Phytopharmaceutical Standardso Cosmetic Standardso API Standardso Pharmaceutical Toxicology Standardso Pharmacopeial Standardso OthersBy Methodologyo Raw Material Testingo Bioanalytical Testingo Stability Testingo Dissolution Testingo Other MethodologiesBy Categoryo Organic Analytical Standardso Inorganic Analytical StandardsBy Regiono North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europeo Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 