Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market

The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises), and Types (On-Pemises, Cloud Based). The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market worldwide?

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Anaplan

Infor

Workday

Planful (formerly Host Analytics)

Unit4

Epicor Software

Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik)

BOARD International

Prophix

OneStream Software

Insightsoftware

Vena Solutions

Solver

Kepion

Workiva

LucaNet

Jedox

Ideagen

Calumo

Centage

Short Description About Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market:

The Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market

Corporate performance management, also called enterprise performance management (EPM), describes the practices that help companies plan and manage the financial success of their organization. Corporate performance management (CPM) software defines and manages the strategies that large companies need to monitor the performance of their business activities. CPM software is used to create and implement methodologies and processes, allowing corporations to track key performance indicators (KPIs) relative to corporate business objectives. This type of software is implemented across the corporation and is used by managers and executives responsible for improving the business performance of the company. In some cases, CPM software may only be deployed by accounting departments to analyze financial performance.

CPM systems consolidate multiple types of business information (financial, operational, sales, etc.) across all the departments of a corporation. For this purpose, CPM needs to integrate with software products such as ERP systems, accounting software, CRM software, or supply chain & logistics software. Integration with governance, risk, and compliance software is also needed to manage risks that may impact business performance.

The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market covers Cloud-based, On Premises. The typical players include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, etc.

The global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market size is projected to reach US$ 18020 million by 2028, from US$ 7261 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2028.

The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market concentration is high. Oracle, SAP, Anaplan, IBM, insightsoftware, Workday, OneStream Software, Infor, Prophix, Planful (formerly Host Analytics) are some of the leading players in the global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market. The top 5 players take about 45% of the market share.

America is the largest sales region of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software in the world. The total America market takes up about 52% of the global market, Europe follows with over 30%, Asia Pacific takes about 11%. North America is one of the lucrative regions of the market for Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software. One of the key reasons supporting this market growth is the increased acceptance of advanced technologies among companies from this region.

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software is mainly used in the following Application groups: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. And Large Enterprises are the most widely used group which took up about 63% of the global market. Besides, it is split into several types, such as On-premises and Cloud Based.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

What are the types of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market share In 2022.

On-Pemises

Cloud Based

Which regions are leading the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

