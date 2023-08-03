Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market

MindMaze

Medtronic

Viz.AI.

Siemens Healthcare

iSchemaView

Arterys

Adherium

Digital Diagnostics

Allscripts

Short Description About Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market:

The Global Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market

SaMD is software that performs one or more medical functions. While the software may be embedded in a piece of hardware (as is often the case) it's the software itself that performs the medical function.

The global Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) market size is projected to reach US$ 10430 million by 2028, from US$ 1048 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.4% during 2022-2028.

According to types, the most proportion of the Global Software as a Medical Device market share is Cloud-based, taking about 67.34% share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of the Global Software as a Medical Device market share is used for Monitoring and Alerting and the proportion is about 41.55% in 2020.

Screening and Diagnosis

Monitoring and Alerting

Chronic Disease Management

Other

Cloud-based

On Premise

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

