New book explores football fandom

Front cover of 'Football Fans in their own write'

'Football Fans in their own write' features 29 famous and not-so-famous people on what drives their passion for their football team in their own words.

Football fandom is a great leveller. Most often you are born to the club you follow and support. Traditionally, you don’t get to choose.” — David Picken

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From Pope Francis to Bishop Libby Lane, actor Sir Tom Courtenay to film director Ken Loach, and from journalists Henry Winter to Australia’s Peter Wilkins, ‘Football Fans in their own write’ offers a unique insight into football fandom.The new book is a showcase of football fans describing their passion for football. What fires that passion? What keeps the flame burning?‘Football Fans in their own write’ is compiled by David Picken who says he has long had the idea in his head – inspired by attending a Church service in South Australia soon after the Pope Francis was appointed Pontiff in 2013.“Football fandom is a great leveller. Most often you are born to the club you follow and support. Traditionally, you don’t get to choose,” says Picken.While this is changing in the modern era, Picken believes there is still many instances where there is “a strong thread of the club choosing you.”Picken wrote to football fans he identified from all walks of life inviting them to write, in their own words, what drove them to support one team over another, resulting in a collection of tales that is both insightful and charming.“I wanted to know why, for example, (British lyricist) Sir Tim Rice supports Sunderland, or (Football Australia Chairman) Chris Nikou supports South Melbourne and Liverpool. I was delighted that they and many others were happy to share the reason behind their passion for their team, or teams in some instances.”As well as high profile clerics, artists, and football people, ‘Football Fans in their own write’ also includes stories of football fandom from volunteers, medics and politicians including the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.‘Football Fans in their own write’ can be purchased direct from Fair Play Publishing for AUD$29.99, good bookstores, or online. All author proceeds from ‘Football Fans in their own write’ will be donated to UNICEF.The complete list of contributors is detailed below.Arts and EntertainmentSir Tom Courtenay—Memories of The Tigers: Hull CityEric Knowles—The Turfites or The Clarets: BurnleyKen Loach—Community-Owned Football Clubs: Bath CityLex Marinos—Derby of the Eternal Enemies: Panathinaikos vs OlimpiakosSir Tim Rice—Sunderland AFCThe ClericsPope Francis—Lay Encyclical on Sport: San Lorenzo de AlmagroBishop Libby Lane—Football, Faith and Manchester UnitedFootball PeopleSteve Darby—Devonport and The MatildasFrank Farina—Australia: My Heart Bleeds Green and GoldHeather Garriock—… but I Follow Hearts: Heart of MidlothianKeith Hackett—From School Field to Wembley: Refereeing the FA Cup Final, Sheffield Wednesday and Penistone ChurchChris Nikou—Friends for Life: South MelbourneBrendan Schwab—Unprepared: My Accidental Journey with Aston VillaCarol Shanahan—From West Bromwich to Burslem: Port ValeJournalists and WritersTim Gavel—Come on You Whites! Tottenham HotspurNed Hall—The Rams: Derby CountyRoy Hay—The Honest Men: Ayr UnitedSimon Hill—August 17, 1974: Manchester CityAngela Smith—You Can’t Change Your Team: Stoke CityPeter Wilkins—Sydney CityHenry Winter—England: Euro 2020 ReflectionsThe VolunteersEddie Jackson—Up the Vale! Port ValeJean Jackson—The Bay, The ’Toon and The Valiants: Whitley Bay, Newcastle United and Port ValeVictoria Morton—Football and Love: South Hobart Football ClubThe MedicsBill Kirkup—Supporting Newcastle UnitedSir Jonathan Van-Tam—The Pilgrims: Boston United FCThe PoliticiansLord David Blunkett—What Football Means to Me: Sheffield WednesdaySir Lindsay Hoyle—The Trotters: Bolton WanderersJoan Walley—Saving the Valiants: Port Vale