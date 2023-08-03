New book explores football fandom
'Football Fans in their own write' features 29 famous and not-so-famous people on what drives their passion for their football team in their own words.
Football fandom is a great leveller. Most often you are born to the club you follow and support. Traditionally, you don’t get to choose.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From Pope Francis to Bishop Libby Lane, actor Sir Tom Courtenay to film director Ken Loach, and from journalists Henry Winter to Australia’s Peter Wilkins, ‘Football Fans in their own write’ offers a unique insight into football fandom.
— David Picken
The new book is a showcase of football fans describing their passion for football. What fires that passion? What keeps the flame burning?
‘Football Fans in their own write’ is compiled by David Picken who says he has long had the idea in his head – inspired by attending a Church service in South Australia soon after the Pope Francis was appointed Pontiff in 2013.
“Football fandom is a great leveller. Most often you are born to the club you follow and support. Traditionally, you don’t get to choose,” says Picken.
While this is changing in the modern era, Picken believes there is still many instances where there is “a strong thread of the club choosing you.”
Picken wrote to football fans he identified from all walks of life inviting them to write, in their own words, what drove them to support one team over another, resulting in a collection of tales that is both insightful and charming.
“I wanted to know why, for example, (British lyricist) Sir Tim Rice supports Sunderland, or (Football Australia Chairman) Chris Nikou supports South Melbourne and Liverpool. I was delighted that they and many others were happy to share the reason behind their passion for their team, or teams in some instances.”
As well as high profile clerics, artists, and football people, ‘Football Fans in their own write’ also includes stories of football fandom from volunteers, medics and politicians including the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
‘Football Fans in their own write’ can be purchased direct from Fair Play Publishing for AUD$29.99, good bookstores, or online. All author proceeds from ‘Football Fans in their own write’ will be donated to UNICEF.
The complete list of contributors is detailed below.
Arts and Entertainment
Sir Tom Courtenay—Memories of The Tigers: Hull City
Eric Knowles—The Turfites or The Clarets: Burnley
Ken Loach—Community-Owned Football Clubs: Bath City
Lex Marinos—Derby of the Eternal Enemies: Panathinaikos vs Olimpiakos
Sir Tim Rice—Sunderland AFC
The Clerics
Pope Francis—Lay Encyclical on Sport: San Lorenzo de Almagro
Bishop Libby Lane—Football, Faith and Manchester United
Football People
Steve Darby—Devonport and The Matildas
Frank Farina—Australia: My Heart Bleeds Green and Gold
Heather Garriock—… but I Follow Hearts: Heart of Midlothian
Keith Hackett—From School Field to Wembley: Refereeing the FA Cup Final, Sheffield Wednesday and Penistone Church
Chris Nikou—Friends for Life: South Melbourne
Brendan Schwab—Unprepared: My Accidental Journey with Aston Villa
Carol Shanahan—From West Bromwich to Burslem: Port Vale
Journalists and Writers
Tim Gavel—Come on You Whites! Tottenham Hotspur
Ned Hall—The Rams: Derby County
Roy Hay—The Honest Men: Ayr United
Simon Hill—August 17, 1974: Manchester City
Angela Smith—You Can’t Change Your Team: Stoke City
Peter Wilkins—Sydney City
Henry Winter—England: Euro 2020 Reflections
The Volunteers
Eddie Jackson—Up the Vale! Port Vale
Jean Jackson—The Bay, The ’Toon and The Valiants: Whitley Bay, Newcastle United and Port Vale
Victoria Morton—Football and Love: South Hobart Football Club
The Medics
Bill Kirkup—Supporting Newcastle United
Sir Jonathan Van-Tam—The Pilgrims: Boston United FC
The Politicians
Lord David Blunkett—What Football Means to Me: Sheffield Wednesday
Sir Lindsay Hoyle—The Trotters: Bolton Wanderers
Joan Walley—Saving the Valiants: Port Vale
Whitney Erickson
Watterson PR
+61 402 322 872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram