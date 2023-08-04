Outstanding 2023 Graduating Senior Jessica Kincaide Benefits from NCRF’s Movement Enrichment Program
Our story is about the memories, experiences, tears, losses, and wins that went before.”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resource Foundation’s (NCRF) mission to help and uplift students is exemplified by Jessica Kincaide, a former student of NCRF's Movement Enrichment program (The Movement). After overcoming the challenges of the foster care system and facing an additional setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica's unwavering determination has propelled her to earn a full ride and a spot this fall in New York University’s (NYU) Liberal Studies program for first year students in London.
— Jessica Kincaide, Scholarship Recipient
Jessica, like many other students, was able to utilize the support provided by The Movement program to enhance her high school experience and get to where she is today. At the height of the pandemic, Jessica and her family thought it would be best for her to learn from home. When she resumed in-person learning her senior year, Jessica decided to get involved in various programs at her high school, Fremont Academy of Engineering & Design in Pomona, CA. It was through The Movement and her involvement in the Associated Student Body (ASB) activities that she found her voice. Drawing from her experiences and challenges, she crafted an unforgettable senior speech as Salutatorian that touched the hearts of her peers and educators alike.
Her story inspired The Movement team and others so much that NCRF awarded her a scholarship and laptop to help support her college experience. “Your stories are still unfolding,” she says as she reflects and offers advice to high school students. She encourages them to embrace every opportunity to learn and to meet new people. “Our stories are about the memories, experiences, tears, losses, and wins that went before,” says Jessica, which makes her incredibly grateful to all the people who have helped her along the way. Jessica's tenacity and perseverance have now led her to a new chapter in her life, as she embarks on her academic journey at NYU. She plans to use this opportunity to expand her knowledge in psychology and further her quest to create meaningful change. As she enters this prestigious institution, Jessica intends to stay committed to inspiring people from all walks of life, regardless of the career path she ultimately chooses.
About National College Resources Foundation
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resourced, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok