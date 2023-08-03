Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "The Girl Who Cloned Lightning" by Cliff Ratza
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "The Girl Who Cloned Lightning" by Cliff RatzaCHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "The Girl Who Cloned Lightning" by Cliff Ratza, currently available at https://pageturner.us/bookstore/the-girl-who-cloned-lightning-lightning-brain-series-book-4.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
The Girl Who Cloned Lightning is a work of fiction by author Cliff Ratza in the thriller, suspense, and drama subgenres and forms the fourth novel in the epic Lightning Brain Series of adventure romances. It is best suited to mature teen and adult readers. The adventure continues as the danger in cyberspace becomes even more life-threatening than the advent of terror in the real world. Co-existing with a split personality inside her head, Electra and Alisha develop a new way to battle the many paradoxes of their world. When Electra makes a brilliant discovery at the same time as surprising family histories are revealed, the stakes could not be higher, and the world may change forever in its wake.
Author Cliff Ratza has delivered an epic tale so far in this series, and every novel had me waiting with bated breath to see what the next surprise would be. I like that each part of the story has a distinct feel, and in this novel, the sense of technology, innovation, and the dangers of the cyber-world took pride of place as the dark central theme. But all of the elements that make Electra the suave, brilliant, and engaging heroine she is are still present, with added new layers of psychology after her experiences with Alisha that are brilliantly played and become integral and believable within the main plot. Overall, The Girl Who Cloned Lightning is a novel that adds yet more excitement and suspense to this thrilling series and I can’t wait to see how the final events of this plot play out!"
You can learn more about Cliff Ratza and "The Girl Who Cloned Lightning" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-girl-who-cloned-lightning where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
