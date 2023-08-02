Timbercreek Financial Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (“Q2 2023”).



Q2 2023 Highlights 1

Quarterly net investment income of $31.5 million (up 22% from Q2 2022).



Net income and comprehensive income of $16.9 million, up from $14.7 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q2 2023 were $0.20 (Q2 2022 – $0.17).



Delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $17.8 million, or $0.21 per share (Q2 2022 – $15.9 million, $0.19 per share) representing a payout ratio of 81.1% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income.



Declared $14.4 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, reflecting an earnings per share payout ratio of 85.5% (Q2 2022 – 98.7%) on net income and comprehensive income.



Q2 2023 results were highlighted by strong interest income and a healthy mortgage portfolio. Net new mortgage advances were $64.7 million and advances on existing mortgages were $43.3 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $128.1 million and net syndications of $5.3 million. Mortgage repayment activity was higher in the second quarter after a slower Q1 2023 and as a result, portfolio turnover increased to 11.6% compared with 8.4% in Q1 2023.



At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,123.7 million (versus $1,235.0 million at Q2 2022) bearing a weighted-average interest rate of 9.8% (versus 7.2% at Q2 2022 and 9.7% at Q1 2023) and a weighted-average LTV of 68.3% (versus 69.9% at Q2 2022 and 68.5% at Q1 2023).



The Company continues to closely manage its Stage III and Stage II loans and expects to make material progress over the remainder of the year. The investment team, which is experienced in navigating these situations and utilizing various approaches to achieve resolution, continues to anticipate repayment of principal outstanding as the asset sale processes are completed.



Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate:

68.3% weighted average loan-to-value; 91.4% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 87.7% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.



“The second quarter results showed significant year-over-year growth in our key financial measures, including a 22% increase in net investment income, 18% increase in earnings per share, and strong growth in distributable income, to $0.21 per share at a conservative payout ratio,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “These results reflect the overall solid performance and underlying durability of our portfolio focused on high-quality, income-producing assets. New funding activity increased sequentially, and we are seeing good borrower demand supported by an improving commercial real estate market. We continue to diligently manage select situations where borrowers are experiencing challenges in the current macroeconomic environment. Our team is highly experienced in navigating these scenarios to achieve a resolution and the best outcomes for our shareholders.”

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income.

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,123.7 $ 1,235.0 $ 1,149.1 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 58.7 $ 68.2 $ 59.4 Land Inventory $ 30.3 $ 30.0 $ 30.3 Net Investment Income $ 31.5 $ 25.8 $ 32.7 Income from Operations $ 26.3 $ 21.7 $ 28.3 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 16.9 $ 14.7 $ 18.1 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 17.0 $ 15.2 $ 18.0 Distributable and adjusted distributable income1, 2 $ 17.8 $ 15.9 $ 18.3 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.4 $ 14.5 $ 14.5 $ per share Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share1, 2 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 Earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 Payout Ratio on Distributable and adjusted distributable Income1, 2 81.1 % 91.3 % 79.1 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 85.5 % 98.7 % 79.8 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 85.1 % 95.6 % 80.1 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 68.3 % 69.9 % 68.5 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.8 yr 1.0 yr 0.8 yr First Mortgages 91.4 % 92.5 % 92.0 % Cash-Flowing Properties 87.7 % 90.8 % 89.0 % Multi-family residential 50.1 % 55.4 % 50.8 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 88.3 % 87.5 % 88.2 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 9.8 % 7.2 % 9.7 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.1 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.5 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Net Mortgage Investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,119,729 $ 1,189,215 Mortgage syndications 574,014 611,291 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,693,743 1,800,506 Mortgage syndication liabilities (574,014 ) (611,291 ) 1,119,729 1,189,215 Interest receivable (13,540 ) (10,812 ) Unamortized lender fees 5,510 6,801 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 12,029 10,605 Net mortgage investments $ 1,123,728 $ 1,195,809

Enhanced return portfolio

As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Other loan investments, net of allowance for credit loss $ 46,425 $ 59,956 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,026 4,744 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 58,696 $ 72,945





OPERATING RESULTS1 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 31,471 $ 25,802 $ 64,180 $ 48,479 $ 109,803 Fair value gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL 306 352 588 249 1,388 Net rental (loss) income (293 ) 36 (652 ) 418 (151 ) Fair value (loss) gain on real estate properties — (378 ) 63 (378 ) (296 ) Expenses (5,139 ) (4,150 ) (9,582 ) (8,391 ) (22,592 ) Income from operations $ 26,345 $ 21,662 $ 54,597 $ 40,377 $ 88,152 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facilities (7,208 ) (4,749 ) (15,106 ) (8,309 ) (23,234 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,249 ) (2,233 ) (4,499 ) (4,506 ) (9,022 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 16,888 $ 14,680 $ 34,992 $ 27,562 $ 55,896 Payout ratio on earnings per share 85.5 % 98.7 % 82.5 % 104.3 % 103.3 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 16,888 $ 14,680 $ 34,992 $ 27,562 $ 55,896 Add: Net unrealized loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL 68 377 11 1,323 1,546 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties — 95 — 95 95 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 16,956 $ 15,152 $ 35,003 $ 28,980 $ 57,537 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 85.1 % 95.6 % 82.5 % 99.2 % 100.3 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,434 $ 14,482 $ 28,885 $ 28,750 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,737 83,912 83,760 83,251 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.67 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 0.67 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 0.69 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.69

Refer to non-IFRS measures section.



OPERATING RESULTS1 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 16,956 $ 15,152 $ 35,003 $ 28,980 $ 57,537 Less: Amortization of lender fees (2,181 ) (2,263 ) (4,646 ) (4,553 ) (8,726 ) Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,672 2,117 3,381 4,576 7,708 Add: Amortization of financing costs, credit facility 172 254 425 469 984 Add: Amortization of financing costs, convertible debentures 242 251 486 503 1,006 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 114 114 227 227 454 Add: Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on DSU (48 ) (57 ) 27 (90 ) (201 ) Add: Allowance for expected credit loss 875 301 1,175 950 7,482 Distributable income and adjusted distributable income1, 2 $ 17,802 $ 15,869 $ 36,078 $ 31,062 $ 66,244 Payout ratio on distributable income and adjusted distributable income1, 2 81.1 % 91.3 % 80.1 % 92.6 % 87.1 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,434 $ 14,482 $ 28,885 $ 28,750 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,737 83,912 83,760 83,251 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.69 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share1 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 0.79

Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

There are no adjustments for the periods presented.

