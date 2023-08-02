Vantage Drilling International Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 10, 2023 to discuss operating results for the second quarter of 2023. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on August 10, 2023. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.



To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below.

Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form. Once the registration is complete you will receive an email confirmation with the call details (dial-in and a unique PIN to join the call). You will have two options to join the call. Dial-In Option: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me Option: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.



Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed via Webcast Link.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. www.vantagedrilling.com

