2ND VOTE FUNDS to close its 2ndVote Life Neutral ETF (LYFE) and 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (EGIS)

Franklin, Tennessee, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 1, 2023 -- Due to factors such as limited asset growth opportunities and the ongoing operational costs, the Board of Trustees of 2nd Vote Funds (the “Trust”) has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the “Plan”) for the 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (Cboe BZX: LYFE) and 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (Cboe bZX: EGIS) (each, a “Fund,” collectively, the “Funds”) based on the recommendation of the Fund’s investment adviser, 2ndVote Advisers, LLC (the “Adviser”). As a result, the Board concluded that liquidating and closing each Fund would be in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.

Each Fund will cease trading on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on August 3, 2023 (the “Closing Date”). The Funds will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in each Fund through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from the close of business on August 3, 2023 through August 14, 2023 (the “Liquidation Date”) the Fund cannot assure shareholders that there will be a market for their Fund shares.

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund will distribute cash in an amount equal to each shareholder’s proportionate interest in the net assets of the Fund to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. A shareholder’s liquidating distribution, if applicable, may be an amount that is greater or less than the amount the shareholder might have received upon the sale of their shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder’s tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, each Fund will terminate.

Prior to the Liquidation Date, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., will be in the process of liquidation of each Fund’s portfolio, which will result in each Fund increasing its cash holdings and deviating from its investment objective and other investment policies during the period between August 4, 2023 and the Liquidation Date. The liquidation of each Fund’s portfolio may result in brokerage costs, which will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

ABOUT 2ND VOTE FUNDS

2nd Vote Funds is a Delaware statutory trust which was organized on April 14, 2020 and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company. Each Fund is a series of the Trust.

