NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET), to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended July 30, 2023.



The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from its CFO, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

