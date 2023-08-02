Governor Phil Scott Appoints Doug Farnham as Chief Recovery Officer

Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Doug Farnham as chief recovery officer, following the catastrophic July flooding.

Farnham has served as the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration (AOA) since December 2021, where he has overseen the State’s management of historic federal pandemic recovery and infrastructure investments. The Governor has directed Farnham to incorporate and coordinate flood recovery efforts with the ongoing historic community revitalization work that is underway as the result of pandemic-era recovery funds.

“Doug has been a valuable member of our team, with significant experience coordinating multi-agency efforts and close collaboration with the federal government,” said Governor Scott. “As we move into the recovery phase of our response, working to build back smarter and more resilient to the impacts of climate change will be key. Recovery means helping people get back on their feet and making the most of the transformational investments that were being made before the floods. It is important to have someone with Doug’s experience to help bring all the tools and resources together, so we keep our transformative community revitalization work on track for the greatest impact.”

“I am honored to serve as chief recovery officer, and motivated to do everything I can to help accelerate repair, reduce risks going forward and make this recovery another part of the historic community revitalization work Governor Scott is leading across the state,” Farnham said. “Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, and I recognize that we have a lot of work to do to restore security to hundreds of households.”

Prior to his appointment as AOA chief operational officer and deputy secretary, Farnham served at the Vermont Department of Taxes since 2011 in several roles, including deputy commissioner, policy director and economist, and director of property valuation and review.

Before joining state government, Farnham served six years in the Unites States Army, 82nd Airborne Division and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree from Norwich University. Farnham currently resides in Montpelier with his wife and son.

