CPS Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Revenues of $84.9 million compared to $82.0 million in the prior year period

Pretax income of $18.6 million

Net income of $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share

New contract purchases of $318.4 million

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. This compares to a net income of $25.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $84.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to $82.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.3 million compared to $47.8 million for the 2022 period. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.6 million compared to pretax income of $34.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 total revenues were $168.0 million compared to $156.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $11.6 million, or 7.4%. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $130.9 million, an increase of $38.1 million, or 41.0%, compared to $92.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $37.0 million, compared to $63.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $26.5 million. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $27.8 million compared to $46.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, CPS purchased $318.4 million of new contracts compared to $415.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $548.1 million during the second quarter of 2022. The Company's receivables totaled $2.910 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase from $2.882 billion as of March 31, 2023 and an increase from $2.555 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were 6.29% of the average portfolio as compared to 3.51% for the second quarter of 2022. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 11.72% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2023, as compared to 9.71% as of June 30, 2022.

“We reported strong results for the second quarter,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing continued growth in our loan portfolio and interest income while achieving operating leverage improvement. In addition, our most recent securitization was very well received in the capital markets.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Interest income $ 82,637 $ 75,670 $ 162,699 $ 145,730 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value - 4,700 - 7,100 Other income 2,221 1,648 5,259 3,554 84,858 82,018 167,958 156,384 Expenses: Employee costs 21,147 20,591 43,180 42,743 General and administrative 11,783 8,280 23,180 16,511 Interest 35,706 18,771 68,465 35,171 Provision for credit losses (9,700 ) (8,000 ) (18,700 ) (17,400 ) Other expenses 7,318 8,160 14,798 15,815 66,254 47,802 130,923 92,840 Income before income taxes 18,604 34,216 37,035 63,544 Income tax expense 4,650 8,896 9,258 17,109 Net income $ 13,954 $ 25,320 $ 27,777 $ 46,435 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 1.18 $ 1.35 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.91 $ 1.09 $ 1.66 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 20,866 21,370 20,643 21,296 Diluted 25,373 27,687 25,384 27,943 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,081 $ 13,490 Restricted cash and equivalents 148,063 149,299 Finance receivables measured at fair value 2,618,420 2,476,617 Finance receivables 52,080 92,304 Allowance for finance credit losses (5,721 ) (21,753 ) Finance receivables, net 46,359 70,551 Deferred tax assets, net 7,367 10,177 Other assets 26,588 32,634 $ 2,853,878 $ 2,752,768 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 57,384 $ 55,421 Warehouse lines of credit 245,272 285,328 Residual interest financing 49,749 49,623 Securitization trust debt 2,225,072 2,108,744 Subordinated renewable notes 21,204 25,263 2,598,681 2,524,379 Shareholders' equity 255,197 228,389 $ 2,853,878 $ 2,752,768 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Contracts purchased $ 318.39 $ 548.13 $ 733.54 $ 958.09 Contracts securitized 362.87 430.00 732.73 760.00 Total portfolio balance (5) $ 2,910.29 $ 2,554.85 $ 2,910.29 $ 2,554.85 Average portfolio balance (5) 2,903.99 2,469.95 2,880.29 2,371.72 Delinquencies (5) 31+ Days 10.25 % 8.65 % Repossession Inventory 1.47 % 1.06 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 11.72 % 9.71 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (5) 6.29 % 3.51 % 5.75 % 3.54 % Recovery rates (2) 43.7 % 56.7 % 42.8 % 58.8 % For the For the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ (3 ) % (4) $ (3 ) % (4) $ (3 ) % (4) $ (3 ) % (4) Interest income $ 82.64 11.4 % $ 75.67 12.3 % $ 162.70 11.3 % $ 145.73 12.3 % Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value - - 4.70 0.8 % - 0.0 % 7.10 0.6 % Other income 2.22 0.3 % 1.65 0.3 % 5.26 0.4 % 3.55 0.3 % Interest expense (35.71 ) -4.9 % (18.77 ) -3.0 % (68.47 ) -4.8 % (35.17 ) -3.0 % Net interest margin 49.15 6.8 % 63.25 10.2 % 99.49 6.9 % 121.21 10.2 % Provision for credit losses 9.70 1.3 % 8.00 1.3 % 18.70 1.3 % 17.40 1.5 % Risk adjusted margin 58.85 8.1 % 71.25 11.5 % 118.19 8.2 % 138.61 11.7 % Core operating expenses (40.25 ) -5.5 % (37.03 ) -6.0 % (81.16 ) -5.6 % (75.07 ) -6.3 % Pre-tax income $ 18.60 2.6 % $ 34.22 5.5 % $ 37.04 2.6 % $ 63.54 5.4 % (1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory. (2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale. (3) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding. (5) Excludes third party portfolios.







