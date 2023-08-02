SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.9 million, operating income was $2.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $30.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $54.0 million, operating loss of $15.5 million, and DVP of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $60.0 million, operating income of $0.2 million, and DVP of $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Notable second quarter items include:
- 23.8% improvement in revenues from the second quarter of 2022 and a 11.5% increase from the first quarter of 2023.
- Average utilization rate of 78%, the highest for a second quarter since 2013, a 1.0% improvement from the second quarter of 2022, and a 2% increase from the first quarter of 2023.
- Average day rates of $15,250, a 25.5% improvement from the second quarter of 2022, and a 6.5% increase from the first quarter of 2023, which was the highest day rate since the fourth quarter of 2015.
- DVP margin increased 209.9% from the second quarter of 2022 and increased 34.8% from the first quarter of 2023.
For the second quarter of 2023, net loss was $4.6 million ($0.17 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2022 of $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, second quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $9.6 million ($0.36 loss per basic and diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“I am pleased with the Company’s second quarter results as the cyclical recovery continued with another consecutive quarter of improved average day rates and utilization. More importantly, the second quarter produced meaningful cash flows from operations through a strong conversion rate with the highest DVP the Company has generated since 2014.
The increase in DVP was primarily due to higher day rates and utilization as well as lower operating expenses. This quarterly improvement was driven by our international business segments, most notably Africa and Europe, which have been virtually sold out during the quarter, and the Middle East. We also continued to make progress in Latin America, despite slightly lower utilization due to scheduled drydockings.
Further improvement in our U.S. business was hampered in the second quarter by low activity levels on the shelf of the Gulf of Mexico, driven in part by the bankruptcy of a significant operator, as well as delays in contract startups for several offshore wind contracts in the Northeast. Additionally, one of our premium liftboats in the U.S. remained offhire for previously reported extended repairs. We expect that this vessel will return to service once temporary repairs are completed during the second half of 2023.
On June 20, 2023, the Company announced the refinancing of the debt associated with three of our modern PSVs that we acquired with shipyard financing during the trough of the cycle. We will continue to address near-term maturities and opportunistically pursue refinancing opportunities that reflect the improved outlook for the business.
I am optimistic about our ability to continue to improve our profitability in the current cycle given the margin available to improve utilization and the fact that average day rates have yet to reflect full cycle dynamics.”
___________________
|(1)
|Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Operating Revenues
|$
|66,891
|$
|54,017
|$
|126,864
|$
|99,608
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|36,302
|44,145
|73,575
|83,641
|Administrative and general
|13,704
|10,210
|25,336
|20,134
|Lease expense
|698
|1,008
|1,418
|2,068
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,575
|14,208
|27,337
|28,579
|64,279
|69,571
|127,666
|134,422
|Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|265
|25
|3,864
|2,164
|Operating Income (Loss)
|2,877
|(15,529
|)
|3,062
|(32,650
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|422
|190
|882
|219
|Interest expense
|(8,736
|)
|(6,989
|)
|(17,524
|)
|(13,616
|)
|Derivative gains (losses), net
|—
|33
|—
|(1
|)
|Foreign currency (losses) gains, net
|(603
|)
|1,170
|(1,428
|)
|1,991
|Other, net
|—
|(41
|)
|—
|(41
|)
|(8,917
|)
|(5,637
|)
|(18,070
|)
|(11,448
|)
|Loss Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(6,040
|)
|(21,166
|)
|(15,008
|)
|(44,098
|)
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(1,096
|)
|(1,634
|)
|61
|(4,055
|)
|Loss Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(4,944
|)
|(19,532
|)
|(15,069
|)
|(40,043
|)
|Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|373
|415
|909
|6,089
|Net Loss
|(4,571
|)
|(19,117
|)
|(14,160
|)
|(33,954
|)
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|—
|3
|—
|3
|Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|$
|(4,571
|)
|$
|(19,120
|)
|$
|(14,160
|)
|$
|(33,957
|)
|Net Loss Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|(1.28
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.17
|)
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|(1.28
|)
|Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
|Basic
|27,137,873
|26,664,745
|26,981,004
|26,522,808
|Diluted
|27,137,873
|26,664,745
|26,981,004
|26,522,808
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average Rates Per Day
|$
|15,250
|$
|14,314
|$
|13,794
|$
|13,340
|$
|12,149
|Fleet Utilization
|78
|%
|76
|%
|76
|%
|79
|%
|77
|%
|Fleet Available Days
|5,096
|5,071
|5,244
|5,336
|5,311
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|60,804
|$
|55,415
|$
|54,789
|$
|56,500
|$
|49,504
|Bareboat charter
|364
|360
|376
|332
|48
|Other marine services
|5,723
|4,198
|2,761
|2,959
|4,465
|66,891
|59,973
|57,926
|59,791
|54,017
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|19,944
|19,803
|20,849
|20,152
|18,346
|Repairs and maintenance
|5,793
|6,011
|8,948
|7,377
|8,380
|Drydocking
|2,256
|13
|1,667
|5,046
|6,474
|Insurance and loss reserves
|2,390
|2,789
|3,381
|2,850
|2,545
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|3,638
|4,819
|5,794
|5,416
|4,350
|Other
|2,281
|3,838
|3,699
|3,165
|4,050
|36,302
|37,273
|44,338
|44,006
|44,145
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|30,589
|22,700
|13,588
|15,785
|9,872
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|698
|720
|633
|1,168
|1,008
|Administrative and general
|13,704
|11,632
|10,799
|9,978
|10,210
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,575
|13,762
|13,624
|13,754
|14,208
|27,977
|26,114
|25,056
|24,900
|25,426
|Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|265
|3,599
|1,017
|(1,783
|)
|25
|Operating Income (Loss)
|2,877
|185
|(10,451
|)
|(10,898
|)
|(15,529
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|422
|460
|688
|(123
|)
|190
|Interest expense
|(8,736
|)
|(8,788
|)
|(8,456
|)
|(7,634
|)
|(6,989
|)
|Derivative gains, net
|—
|—
|—
|1
|33
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|10,429
|—
|—
|Foreign currency (losses) gains, net
|(603
|)
|(825
|)
|(2,646
|)
|2,314
|1,170
|Other, net
|—
|—
|137
|659
|(41
|)
|(8,917
|)
|(9,153
|)
|152
|(4,783
|)
|(5,637
|)
|Loss Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(6,040
|)
|(8,968
|)
|(10,299
|)
|(15,681
|)
|(21,166
|)
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(1,096
|)
|1,157
|4,219
|8,418
|(1,634
|)
|Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(4,944
|)
|(10,125
|)
|(14,518
|)
|(24,099
|)
|(19,532
|)
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|373
|536
|1,176
|(254
|)
|415
|Net Loss
|(4,571
|)
|(9,589
|)
|(13,342
|)
|(24,353
|)
|(19,117
|)
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|—
|—
|—
|(2
|)
|3
|Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|$
|(4,571
|)
|$
|(9,589
|)
|$
|(13,342
|)
|$
|(24,351
|)
|$
|(19,120
|)
|Net Loss Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
|Basic
|27,138
|26,822
|26,728
|26,728
|26,665
|Diluted
|27,138
|26,822
|26,728
|26,728
|26,665
|Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
|28,481
|28,428
|28,142
|28,142
|28,145
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|16,115
|$
|18,359
|$
|22,563
|$
|21,551
|$
|17,792
|Fleet utilization
|35
|%
|35
|%
|57
|%
|58
|%
|43
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,080
|1,015
|1,288
|1,363
|1,277
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|229
|112
|108
|199
|284
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|173
|211
|242
|259
|313
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|6,121
|$
|6,564
|$
|16,574
|$
|17,075
|$
|9,759
|Other marine services
|2,993
|3,842
|2,916
|2,161
|2,399
|9,114
|10,406
|19,490
|19,236
|12,158
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|5,957
|6,535
|7,262
|7,243
|5,773
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,573
|1,194
|2,666
|2,002
|1,280
|Drydocking
|1,506
|43
|472
|1,549
|4,090
|Insurance and loss reserves
|1,082
|1,041
|2,022
|1,382
|1,198
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|924
|783
|746
|1,143
|794
|Other
|335
|223
|416
|314
|281
|11,377
|9,819
|13,584
|13,633
|13,416
|Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)
|$
|(2,263
|)
|$
|587
|$
|5,906
|$
|5,603
|$
|(1,258
|)
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|143
|$
|136
|$
|138
|$
|278
|$
|295
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,861
|3,535
|3,912
|4,332
|4,562
|Africa and Europe
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|14,982
|$
|12,835
|$
|11,241
|$
|11,813
|$
|11,279
|Fleet utilization
|94
|%
|87
|%
|82
|%
|91
|%
|85
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,729
|1,710
|1,656
|1,629
|1,567
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|58
|118
|125
|37
|58
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|24,414
|$
|18,996
|$
|15,299
|$
|17,551
|$
|14,930
|Other marine services
|(1,037
|)
|(834
|)
|(679
|)
|60
|1,072
|23,377
|18,162
|14,620
|17,611
|16,002
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|4,833
|4,505
|4,680
|4,694
|3,526
|Repairs and maintenance
|2,050
|2,553
|2,902
|2,110
|2,638
|Drydocking
|144
|1,184
|678
|383
|134
|Insurance and loss reserves
|420
|318
|366
|359
|329
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|1,419
|2,215
|2,775
|2,284
|1,490
|Other
|1,346
|1,690
|1,896
|1,580
|1,871
|10,212
|12,465
|13,297
|11,410
|9,988
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|$
|13,165
|$
|5,697
|$
|1,323
|$
|6,201
|$
|6,014
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|408
|$
|429
|$
|378
|$
|455
|$
|456
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,853
|3,925
|3,683
|3,461
|3,306
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Middle East and Asia
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|13,245
|$
|13,562
|$
|11,090
|$
|9,507
|$
|9,673
|Fleet utilization
|86
|%
|82
|%
|75
|%
|79
|%
|87
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,456
|1,440
|1,533
|1,564
|1,651
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|58
|76
|132
|252
|160
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|16,563
|$
|16,028
|$
|12,802
|$
|11,712
|$
|13,906
|Other marine services
|3,357
|(142
|)
|(66
|)
|319
|460
|19,920
|15,886
|12,736
|12,031
|14,366
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|5,266
|4,841
|5,270
|5,384
|5,691
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,219
|677
|1,958
|1,776
|2,545
|Drydocking
|(684
|)
|(1,095
|)
|244
|3,113
|2,250
|Insurance and loss reserves
|720
|1,185
|821
|762
|748
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|425
|1,142
|1,335
|1,426
|1,318
|Other
|234
|1,327
|915
|878
|1,213
|7,180
|8,077
|10,543
|13,339
|13,765
|Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
|$
|12,740
|$
|7,809
|$
|2,193
|$
|(1,308
|)
|$
|601
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|67
|$
|76
|$
|52
|$
|35
|$
|38
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,708
|3,688
|3,783
|3,974
|4,229
|Latin America
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|18,846
|$
|16,229
|$
|14,009
|$
|14,010
|$
|14,263
|Fleet utilization
|88
|%
|94
|%
|94
|%
|93
|%
|94
|%
|Fleet available days
|831
|906
|767
|780
|816
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|79
|22
|14
|12
|6
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|13,706
|$
|13,827
|$
|10,114
|$
|10,162
|$
|10,909
|Bareboat charter
|364
|360
|376
|332
|48
|Other marine services
|410
|1,332
|590
|419
|534
|14,480
|15,519
|11,080
|10,913
|11,491
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|3,888
|3,922
|3,637
|2,831
|3,356
|Repairs and maintenance
|951
|1,587
|1,422
|1,489
|1,917
|Drydocking
|1,290
|(119
|)
|273
|1
|—
|Insurance and loss reserves
|168
|245
|172
|347
|270
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|870
|679
|938
|563
|748
|Other
|366
|598
|472
|393
|685
|7,533
|6,912
|6,914
|5,624
|6,976
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|$
|6,947
|$
|8,607
|$
|4,166
|$
|5,289
|$
|4,515
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|80
|$
|79
|$
|65
|$
|400
|$
|219
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,153
|2,614
|2,246
|1,987
|2,111
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|AHTS
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|8,916
|$
|9,244
|$
|9,254
|$
|8,848
|$
|8,887
|Fleet utilization
|85
|%
|81
|%
|80
|%
|67
|%
|66
|%
|Fleet available days
|364
|391
|460
|552
|546
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|13
|45
|—
|92
|56
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|—
|31
|92
|92
|131
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|2,762
|$
|2,915
|$
|3,406
|$
|3,256
|$
|3,191
|Other marine services
|(134
|)
|(152
|)
|(168
|)
|(183
|)
|(143
|)
|2,628
|2,763
|3,238
|3,073
|3,048
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|1,069
|$
|995
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,022
|$
|1,050
|Repairs and maintenance
|186
|216
|331
|304
|566
|Drydocking
|131
|420
|6
|28
|(30
|)
|Insurance and loss reserves
|78
|68
|94
|150
|146
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|192
|476
|259
|399
|215
|Other
|195
|295
|283
|228
|435
|1,851
|2,470
|2,193
|2,131
|2,382
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|332
|$
|331
|$
|300
|$
|450
|$
|450
|Depreciation and amortization
|298
|298
|300
|494
|495
|FSV
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|11,314
|$
|10,609
|$
|9,905
|$
|9,907
|$
|9,201
|Fleet utilization
|92
|%
|91
|%
|86
|%
|90
|%
|85
|%
|Fleet available days
|2,093
|2,070
|2,116
|2,116
|2,126
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|86
|66
|146
|103
|108
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|82
|90
|58
|75
|91
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|21,747
|$
|19,988
|$
|18,062
|$
|18,837
|$
|16,525
|Other marine services
|(518
|)
|(377
|)
|(224
|)
|(15
|)
|(174
|)
|21,229
|19,611
|17,838
|18,822
|16,351
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|5,083
|$
|4,861
|$
|5,140
|$
|5,289
|$
|4,880
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,134
|1,867
|2,957
|2,738
|2,458
|Drydocking
|1,342
|128
|1,434
|656
|(201
|)
|Insurance and loss reserves
|337
|334
|453
|410
|372
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|1,108
|1,382
|1,797
|1,572
|1,187
|Other
|947
|1,236
|1,638
|1,284
|1,311
|9,951
|9,808
|13,419
|11,949
|10,007
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,952
|4,946
|4,972
|4,972
|5,010
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|PSV
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|17,545
|$
|14,827
|$
|13,519
|$
|13,772
|$
|13,422
|Fleet utilization
|80
|%
|70
|%
|69
|%
|78
|%
|86
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,820
|1,800
|1,840
|1,840
|1,820
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|92
|124
|142
|152
|26
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|25,458
|$
|18,800
|$
|17,194
|$
|19,687
|$
|20,983
|Bareboat charter
|364
|360
|376
|332
|48
|Other marine services
|19
|840
|222
|720
|575
|25,841
|20,000
|17,792
|20,739
|21,606
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|8,738
|$
|8,849
|$
|8,961
|$
|8,427
|$
|7,889
|Repairs and maintenance
|2,998
|3,475
|2,998
|2,839
|3,184
|Drydocking
|12
|609
|770
|1,025
|(32
|)
|Insurance and loss reserves
|421
|419
|552
|734
|551
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|2,124
|2,331
|2,842
|2,038
|1,701
|Other
|840
|2,314
|1,420
|1,275
|1,631
|15,133
|17,997
|17,543
|16,338
|14,924
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|332
|$
|154
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,072
|4,262
|4,099
|3,810
|3,785
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Liftboats
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|35,623
|$
|33,936
|$
|31,717
|$
|27,447
|$
|24,712
|Fleet utilization
|37
|%
|50
|%
|61
|%
|65
|%
|44
|%
|Fleet available days
|819
|810
|828
|828
|819
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|233
|94
|90
|154
|318
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|91
|90
|92
|92
|91
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|10,837
|$
|13,712
|$
|16,127
|$
|14,720
|$
|8,805
|Other marine services
|5,355
|2,776
|1,842
|1,421
|3,283
|16,192
|16,488
|17,969
|16,141
|12,088
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|5,065
|$
|5,068
|$
|5,520
|$
|5,419
|$
|4,515
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,472
|499
|2,674
|1,560
|2,132
|Drydocking
|849
|(1,141
|)
|(543
|)
|3,337
|6,737
|Insurance and loss reserves
|1,418
|1,907
|2,271
|1,552
|1,548
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|219
|619
|896
|1,408
|1,230
|Other
|301
|(28
|)
|359
|387
|655
|9,324
|6,924
|11,177
|13,663
|16,817
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,215
|4,214
|4,210
|4,429
|4,870
|Other Activity
|Operating Revenues:
|Other marine services
|$
|1,001
|$
|1,111
|$
|1,089
|$
|1,016
|$
|924
|1,001
|1,111
|1,089
|1,016
|924
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|30
|$
|8
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|12
|Repairs and maintenance
|3
|(46
|)
|(12
|)
|(64
|)
|40
|Drydocking
|(78
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Insurance and loss reserves
|136
|61
|11
|4
|(72
|)
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|(5
|)
|11
|—
|(1
|)
|17
|Other
|(2
|)
|21
|(1
|)
|(9
|)
|18
|43
|74
|6
|(75
|)
|15
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|366
|$
|389
|$
|333
|$
|386
|$
|404
|Depreciation and amortization
|38
|42
|43
|49
|48
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,750
|$
|40,570
|$
|39,963
|$
|47,514
|$
|22,608
|Restricted cash
|2,796
|3,082
|3,082
|3,296
|3,296
|Receivables:
|Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts
|60,022
|60,114
|54,388
|58,572
|55,276
|Other
|12,295
|11,913
|7,638
|6,647
|7,437
|Note receivable
|5,000
|10,000
|15,000
|20,000
|—
|Tax receivable
|445
|445
|578
|79
|79
|Inventories
|1,653
|2,207
|2,123
|2,059
|1,723
|Prepaid expenses and other
|3,112
|3,233
|3,054
|4,700
|5,391
|Assets held for sale
|—
|—
|6,750
|6,000
|—
|Total current assets
|126,073
|131,564
|132,576
|148,867
|95,810
|Property and Equipment:
|Historical cost
|966,338
|969,328
|967,683
|992,423
|1,000,147
|Accumulated depreciation
|(334,678
|)
|(324,197
|)
|(310,778
|)
|(321,898
|)
|(325,091
|)
|631,660
|645,131
|656,905
|670,525
|675,056
|Construction in progress
|8,876
|8,540
|8,111
|8,422
|15,576
|Net property and equipment
|640,536
|653,671
|665,016
|678,947
|690,632
|Right-of-use asset - operating leases
|5,703
|5,984
|6,206
|4,419
|5,686
|Right-of-use asset - finance leases
|6,495
|6,654
|6,813
|6,972
|7,131
|Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies
|3,253
|3,594
|3,024
|1,901
|75,923
|Other assets
|2,139
|2,079
|1,995
|1,887
|1,932
|Total assets
|$
|784,199
|$
|803,546
|$
|815,630
|$
|842,993
|$
|877,114
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|$
|1,792
|$
|1,764
|$
|2,358
|$
|1,792
|$
|2,010
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|611
|563
|468
|374
|282
|Current portion of long-term debt
|63,959
|60,523
|61,512
|57,567
|33,398
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|39,012
|44,255
|37,954
|36,248
|39,262
|Due to SEACOR Holdings
|264
|264
|264
|264
|264
|Other current liabilities
|21,027
|20,185
|18,869
|22,032
|22,171
|Total current liabilities
|126,665
|127,554
|121,425
|118,277
|97,387
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|4,030
|4,474
|4,739
|3,759
|4,026
|Long-term finance lease liabilities
|6,462
|6,644
|6,781
|6,916
|7,050
|Long-term debt
|243,960
|254,450
|260,119
|282,556
|318,699
|Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Deferred income taxes
|34,038
|39,120
|40,779
|39,823
|33,743
|Deferred gains and other liabilities
|2,189
|2,264
|2,641
|2,692
|2,701
|Total liabilities
|417,344
|434,506
|436,484
|454,023
|463,607
|Equity:
|SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|280
|279
|272
|272
|272
|Additional paid-in capital
|469,618
|467,896
|466,669
|465,449
|464,222
|Accumulated deficit
|(107,271
|)
|(102,700
|)
|(93,111
|)
|(79,769
|)
|(55,418
|)
|Shares held in treasury
|(4,221
|)
|(4,119
|)
|(1,852
|)
|(1,852
|)
|(1,852
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|8,128
|7,363
|6,847
|4,549
|5,960
|366,534
|368,719
|378,825
|388,649
|413,184
|Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|321
|321
|321
|321
|323
|Total equity
|366,855
|369,040
|379,146
|388,970
|413,507
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|784,199
|$
|803,546
|$
|815,630
|$
|842,993
|$
|877,114
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Loss
|$
|(4,571
|)
|$
|(9,589
|)
|$
|(13,342
|)
|$
|(24,353
|)
|$
|(19,117
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,575
|13,762
|13,624
|13,754
|14,208
|Deferred financing costs amortization
|423
|418
|(997
|)
|350
|364
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,723
|1,227
|1,220
|1,227
|1,076
|Debt discount amortization
|1,627
|1,558
|1,449
|1,817
|1,736
|Allowance for credit losses
|2,763
|(104
|)
|11
|(53
|)
|701
|(Gain) loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
|(265
|)
|(3,599
|)
|(1,017
|)
|1,783
|(25
|)
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|(12,700
|)
|—
|—
|Derivative gains
|—
|—
|—
|(1
|)
|(33
|)
|Interest on finance lease
|70
|72
|73
|73
|73
|Settlements on derivative transactions, net
|226
|154
|33
|(131
|)
|(278
|)
|Currency losses (gains)
|603
|825
|2,646
|(2,314
|)
|(1,170
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(5,082
|)
|(1,659
|)
|957
|6,079
|(3,410
|)
|Equity (earnings) losses
|(373
|)
|(536
|)
|(1,176
|)
|254
|(415
|)
|Dividends received from equity investees
|1,044
|—
|74
|1,096
|1,162
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts receivables
|(3,139
|)
|(9,857
|)
|2,304
|(2,384
|)
|(4,476
|)
|Other assets
|1,017
|45
|3,296
|966
|(1,539
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(5,758
|)
|6,731
|769
|(4,900
|)
|4,925
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|3,883
|(552
|)
|(2,776
|)
|(6,737
|)
|(6,218
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(35
|)
|(470
|)
|(185
|)
|(240
|)
|(17
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
|427
|7,611
|53
|—
|1,371
|Net investing activities in property and equipment
|392
|7,141
|(132
|)
|(240
|)
|1,354
|Principal payments on notes due from equity investees
|—
|—
|—
|177
|175
|Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees
|—
|—
|—
|66,000
|—
|Notes due from others
|—
|—
|—
|(28,831
|)
|—
|Principal payments on notes due from others
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|8,831
|—
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|5,392
|12,141
|4,868
|45,937
|1,529
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Payments on long-term debt
|(9,483
|)
|(8,608
|)
|(7,470
|)
|(14,182
|)
|(9,152
|)
|Payments on debt extinguishment
|(26,772
|)
|—
|(2,271
|)
|—
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|27,181
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Payments on finance leases
|(204
|)
|(114
|)
|(114
|)
|(114
|)
|(114
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|—
|6
|—
|—
|11
|Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting and director share awards
|(102
|)
|(2,266
|)
|—
|—
|(60
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(9,380
|)
|(10,982
|)
|(9,855
|)
|(14,296
|)
|(9,315
|)
|Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(1
|)
|—
|(2
|)
|2
|(3
|)
|Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|(106
|)
|607
|(7,765
|)
|24,906
|(14,007
|)
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|43,652
|43,045
|50,810
|25,904
|39,911
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|43,546
|$
|43,652
|$
|43,045
|$
|50,810
|$
|25,904
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
|Owned
|Leased-in
|Managed
|Total
|June 30, 2023
|AHTS
|3
|1
|—
|4
|FSV
|22
|1
|2
|25
|PSV
|21
|—
|—
|21
|Liftboats
|9
|—
|—
|9
|55
|2
|2
|59
|December 31, 2022
|AHTS
|3
|2
|—
|5
|FSV
|22
|1
|2
|25
|PSV
|21
|—
|—
|21
|Liftboats
|9
|—
|—
|9
|55
|3
|2
|60