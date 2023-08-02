Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $17.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $22.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 25.4% to $274.3 million compared to $218.7 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Net income of $17.6 million, compared to $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $21.8 million, compared to $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Total loss ratio of 21.5% compared to 17.9% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Combined ratio of 79.0% compared to 75.1% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2%, compared to 69.1%, in the second quarter of 2022
  • Annualized return on equity of 17.2%, compared to 15.4% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.3%, compared to 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022

(1)         See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our strong second quarter results. Our team successfully executed our Palomar 2X strategy of profitable growth despite the elevated catastrophe activity and the historically hard reinsurance market that has significantly impacted the insurance industry. In the quarter, we focused our capital and resources towards targeted segments of our book of business, such as earthquake, inland marine, and casualty to maximize our risk-adjusted returns while we continued to reduce exposure to segments of our book that add volatility to our results. This prudent approach resulted in gross written premium growth of 25% and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 21.3%.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond the strong financial results, the quarter featured several noteworthy accomplishments that position us well for near and long-term success. We effectively placed our June 1 reinsurance program in line with our expectations and subsequently raised our adjusted net income guidance for the full year. We also hired a team of professional liability underwriters to expand the expertise within our casualty franchise, and, in July, we received a “positive outlook” from A.M Best. On the heels of this quarter, we are further raising our adjusted net income guidance range to $89 million to $93 million for 2023.”

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 25.4% to $274.3 million compared to $218.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 3.5% compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $17.9 million including $15.7 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $2.2 million of catastrophe losses from severe convective storms during the second quarter offset slightly by favorable prior period development of catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 21.5%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.6% and an attritional loss ratio of 18.9%, compared to a loss ratio of 17.9% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.7% and attritional loss ratio of 17.2%.

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $17.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.0% compared to underwriting income of $20.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.1 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $24.8 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 69.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 76.5% to $5.5 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.86 years at June 30, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $660.2 million at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $1.1 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $4.7 million in last year’s second quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 23.7% compared to 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.
  

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $413.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $378.1 million at June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 17.2% compared to 15.4% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 21.3% compared to 23.7% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 166,482 shares for $8.7 million pursuant to the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of June 30, 2023, $50.0 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $89 million to $93 million. This includes catastrophe losses incurred in the first and second quarters of approximately $4.0 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday August 3, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 3, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13737957. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 10, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com 
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

    Three Months Ended                  
    June 30,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 274,296     $ 218,689     $ 55,607       25.4 %
Ceded written premiums     (169,109 )     (122,627 )     (46,482 )     37.9 %
Net written premiums     105,187       96,062       9,125       9.5 %
Net earned premiums     83,107       80,265       2,842       3.5 %
Commission and other income     621       990       (369 )     (37.3 )%
Total underwriting revenue (1)     83,728       81,255       2,473       3.0 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     17,905       14,398       3,507       24.4 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     26,057       28,663       (2,606 )     (9.1 )%
Other underwriting expenses     22,350       18,195       4,155       22.8 %
Underwriting income (1)     17,416       19,999       (2,583 )     (12.9 )%
Interest expense     (1,064 )     (111 )     (953 )     NM  
Net investment income     5,541       3,140       2,401       76.5 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     1,127       (4,735 )     5,862       (123.8 )%
Income before income taxes     23,020       18,293       4,727       25.8 %
Income tax expense     5,458       3,704       1,754       47.4 %
Net income   $ 17,562     $ 14,589     $ 2,973       20.4 %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments(2)     (1,127 )     4,735       (5,862 )     (123.8 )%
Stock-based compensation expense     3,697       2,704       993       36.7 %
Amortization of intangibles     389       313       76       24.3 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     1,590       1,792       (202 )     (11.3 )%
Tax impact     (317 )     (1,689 )     1,372       (81.2 )%
Adjusted net income (1)(2)   $ 21,794     $ 22,444     $ (650 )     (2.9 )%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Annualized return on equity     17.2 %     15.4 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     21.3 %     23.7 %                
Loss ratio     21.5 %     17.9 %                
Expense ratio     57.5 %     57.1 %                
Combined ratio     79.0 %     75.1 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     72.2 %     69.1 %                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.69     $ 0.57                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 0.86     $ 0.87                  
Catastrophe losses   $ 2,159     $ 548                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     2.6 %     0.7 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     69.6 %     68.4 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1)   $ 23,092     $ 24,808     $ (1,716 )     (6.9 )%


(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- We now include the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.


    Six Months Ended                  
    June 30,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 524,407     $ 389,623     $ 134,784       34.6 %
Ceded written premiums     (339,453 )     (212,179 )     (127,274 )     60.0 %
Net written premiums     184,954       177,444       7,510       4.2 %
Net earned premiums     166,347       156,297       10,050       6.4 %
Commission and other income     1,316       1,767       (451 )     (25.5 )%
Total underwriting revenue (1)     167,663       158,064       9,599       6.1 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     38,557       29,351       9,206       31.4 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     51,736       56,718       (4,982 )     (8.8 )%
Other underwriting expenses     41,572       34,119       7,453       21.8 %
Underwriting income (1)     35,798       37,876       (2,078 )     (5.5 )%
Interest expense     (2,084 )     (204 )     (1,880 )     NM  
Net investment income     10,661       5,719       4,942       86.4 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     1,273       (6,014 )     7,287       (121.2 )%
Income before income taxes     45,648       37,377       8,271       22.1 %
Income tax expense     10,774       8,251       2,523       30.6 %
Net income   $ 34,874     $ 29,126     $ 5,748       19.7 %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments(2)     (1,273 )     6,014       (7,287 )     (121.2 )%
Expenses associated with transactions           85       (85 )     (100.0 )%
Stock-based compensation expense     7,147       5,463       1,684       30.8 %
Amortization of intangibles     703       628       75       11.9 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     1,640       1,992       (352 )     (17.7 )%
Tax impact     (857 )     (2,282 )     1,425       (62.4 )%
Adjusted net income (1)(2)   $ 42,234     $ 41,026     $ 1,208       2.9 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Annualized return on equity     17.5 %     15.1 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     21.2 %     21.3 %                
Loss ratio     23.2 %     18.8 %                
Expense ratio     55.3 %     57.0 %                
Combined ratio     78.5 %     75.8 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     72.8 %     70.5 %                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.37     $ 1.13                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 1.66     $ 1.59                  
Catastrophe losses   $ 3,965     $ 1,029                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     2.4 %     0.7 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     70.4 %     69.9 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1)   $ 45,288     $ 46,044     $ (756 )     (1.6 )%
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
 Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets                
Investments:                
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $605,040 in 2023; $561,580 in 2022)   $ 560,121     $ 515,064  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,297 in 2023; $42,352 in 2022)     41,428       38,576  
Total investments     601,549       553,640  
Cash and cash equivalents     58,310       68,108  
Restricted cash     294       56  
Accrued investment income     4,568       3,777  
Premiums receivable     243,002       162,858  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     55,913       56,740  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     39,101       39,718  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     216,783       153,895  
Ceded unearned premiums     242,452       204,084  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     60,125       44,088  
Deferred tax assets, net     10,617       10,622  
Property and equipment, net     498       603  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     13,095       8,261  
Total assets   $ 1,546,307     $ 1,306,450  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 24,838     $ 25,760  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     298,083       231,415  
Unearned premiums     528,289       471,314  
Ceded premium payable     199,611       146,127  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     10,378       10,680  
Borrowings from credit agreements     71,400       36,400  
Total liabilities     1,132,599       921,696  
Stockholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,794,269 and 25,027,467 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     341,413       333,558  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (34,726 )     (36,515 )
Retained earnings     107,018       87,708  
Total stockholders' equity     413,708       384,754  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,546,307     $ 1,306,450  
 


Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
 Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues:                                
Gross written premiums   $ 274,296     $ 218,689     $ 524,407     $ 389,623  
Ceded written premiums     (169,109 )     (122,627 )     (339,453 )     (212,179 )
Net written premiums     105,187       96,062       184,954       177,444  
Change in unearned premiums     (22,080 )     (15,797 )     (18,607 )     (21,147 )
Net earned premiums     83,107       80,265       166,347       156,297  
Net investment income     5,541       3,140       10,661       5,719  
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     1,127       (4,735 )     1,273       (6,014 )
Commission and other income     621       990       1,316       1,767  
Total revenues     90,396       79,660       179,597       157,769  
Expenses:                                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     17,905       14,398       38,557       29,351  
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     26,057       28,663       51,736       56,718  
Other underwriting expenses     22,350       18,195       41,572       34,119  
Interest expense     1,064       111       2,084       204  
Total expenses     67,376       61,367       133,949       120,392  
Income before income taxes     23,020       18,293       45,648       37,377  
Income tax expense     5,458       3,704       10,774       8,251  
Net income     17,562       14,589       34,874       29,126  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net:                                
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale     (3,685 )     (14,065 )     1,789       (32,528 )
Net comprehensive income (loss)   $ 13,877     $ 524     $ 36,663     $ (3,402 )
Per Share Data:                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.71     $ 0.58     $ 1.40     $ 1.15  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.69     $ 0.57     $ 1.37     $ 1.13  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     24,833,852       25,211,924       24,901,403       25,283,222  
Diluted     25,309,526       25,746,780       25,384,409       25,817,442  
 

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

    Three Months Ended June 30,                  
    2023     2022                  
    ($ in thousands)          
            % of             % of             %  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product                                                
Fronting Premiums   $ 80,211       29.2 %   $ 42,154       19.3 %   $ 38,057       90.3 %
Residential Earthquake     65,102       23.7 %     54,090       24.7 %     11,012       20.4 %
Commercial Earthquake     42,826       15.6 %     33,103       15.1 %     9,723       29.4 %
Inland Marine     35,539       13.0 %     23,134       10.6 %     12,405       53.6 %
Casualty     14,988       5.5 %     7,804       3.6 %     7,184       92.1 %
Commercial All Risk     11,770       4.3 %     21,213       9.7 %     (9,443 )     (44.5 )%
Hawaii Hurricane     9,595       3.5 %     8,240       3.8 %     1,355       16.4 %
Residential Flood     5,469       2.0 %     3,583       1.6 %     1,886       52.6 %
Specialty Homeowners     (38 )     (0.0 )%     13,891       6.4 %     (13,929 )     (100.3 )%
Other     8,834       3.2 %     11,477       5.2 %     (2,643 )     (23.0 )%
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 274,296       100.0 %   $ 218,689       100.0 %   $ 55,607       25.4 %


    Six Months Ended June 30,                  
    2023     2022                  
    ($ in thousands)          
            % of             % of                  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product                                                
Fronting Premiums   $ 171,967       32.8 %   $ 71,999       18.5 %   $ 99,968       138.8 %
Residential Earthquake     120,827       23.0 %     100,426       25.8 %     20,401       20.3 %
Commercial Earthquake     80,597       15.4 %     58,247       14.9 %     22,350       38.4 %
Inland Marine     66,588       12.7 %     41,371       10.6 %     25,217       61.0 %
Casualty     26,722       5.1 %     12,804       3.3 %     13,918       108.7 %
Commercial All Risk     20,146       3.8 %     31,791       8.2 %     (11,645 )     (36.6 )%
Hawaii Hurricane     17,667       3.4 %     15,154       3.9 %     2,513       16.6 %
Residential Flood     9,705       1.9 %     6,577       1.7 %     3,128       47.6 %
Specialty Homeowners     (97 )     (0.0 )%     30,176       7.7 %     (30,273 )     (100.3 )%
Other     10,285       1.9 %     21,078       5.4 %     (10,793 )     (51.2 )%
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 524,407       100.0 %   $ 389,623       100.0 %   $ 134,784       34.6 %


    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
            % of             % of             % of             % of  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
State                                                                
California   $ 157,057       57.3 %   $ 93,130       42.6 %   $ 288,946       55.1 %   $ 161,848       41.5 %
Texas     25,231       9.2 %     26,286       12.0 %     48,441       9.2 %     45,265       11.6 %
Washington     13,645       5.0 %     8,937       4.1 %     25,617       4.9 %     15,818       4.1 %
Florida     12,664       4.6 %     14,809       6.8 %     24,760       4.7 %     19,771       5.1 %
Hawaii     12,228       4.5 %     10,191       4.7 %     22,333       4.3 %     18,731       4.8 %
Oregon     5,907       2.2 %     4,371       2.0 %     12,687       2.4 %     8,745       2.2 %
Illinois     4,471       1.6 %     4,676       2.1 %     9,173       1.7 %     8,949       2.3 %
Utah     3,938       1.4 %     2,316       1.1 %     7,053       1.3 %     4,191       1.1 %
Other     39,155       14.3 %     53,973       24.7 %     85,397       16.4 %     106,305       27.3 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 274,296       100.0 %   $ 218,689       100.0 %   $ 524,407       100.0 %   $ 389,623       100.0 %
 


    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
            % of             % of             % of             % of  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
Subsidiary                                                                
PSIC   $ 159,846       58.3 %   $ 116,338       53.2 %   $ 310,550       59.2 %   $ 220,342       56.6 %
PESIC     114,450       41.7 %     102,351       46.8 %     213,857       40.8 %     169,281       43.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 274,296       100.0 %   $ 218,689       100.0 %   $ 524,407       100.0 %   $ 389,623       100.0 %
 

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

    Three Months Ended                     Six Months Ended                  
    June 30,                     June 30,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change     2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Gross earned premiums   $ 242,189     $ 158,142     $ 84,047       53.1 %   $ 467,432     $ 297,067     $ 170,365       57.3 %
Ceded earned premiums     (159,082 )     (77,877 )     (81,205 )     104.3 %     (301,085 )     (140,770 )     (160,315 )     113.9 %
Net earned premiums   $ 83,107     $ 80,265     $ 2,842       3.5 %   $ 166,347     $ 156,297     $ 10,050       6.4 %
                                                                 
Net earned premium ratio     34.3 %     50.8 %                     35.6 %     52.6 %                
 

Loss detail

    Three Months Ended                     Six Months Ended                  
    June 30,                     June 30,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change     2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Catastrophe losses   $ 2,159     $ 548     $ 1,611       294.0 %   $ 3,965     $ 1,029     $ 2,936       285.3 %
Non-catastrophe losses     15,746       13,850       1,896       13.7 %     34,592       28,322       6,270       22.1 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 17,905     $ 14,398     $ 3,507       24.4 %   $ 38,557     $ 29,351     $ 9,206       31.4 %
 

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 81,366     $ 51,386     $ 77,520     $ 45,419  
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                                
Current year     18,539       14,350       35,839       27,799  
Prior years     (634 )     48       2,718       1,552  
Total incurred     17,905       14,398       38,557       29,351  
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                                
Current year     6,176       4,399       7,569       5,889  
Prior years     11,795       5,615       27,208       13,112  
Total payments     17,971       10,014       34,777       19,001  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     81,300       55,769       81,300       55,769  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period     216,783       107,898       216,783       107,898  
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   $ 298,083     $ 163,667     $ 298,083     $ 163,667  
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Total revenue   $ 90,396     $ 79,660     $ 179,597     $ 157,769  
Net investment income     (5,541 )     (3,140 )     (10,661 )     (5,719 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (1,127 )     4,735       (1,273 )     6,014  
Underwriting revenue   $ 83,728     $ 81,255     $ 167,663     $ 158,064  
 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Income before income taxes   $ 23,020     $ 18,293     $ 45,648     $ 37,377  
Net investment income     (5,541 )     (3,140 )     (10,661 )     (5,719 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (1,127 )     4,735       (1,273 )     6,014  
Interest expense     1,064       111       2,084       204  
Underwriting income   $ 17,416     $ 19,999     $ 35,798     $ 37,876  
Expenses associated with transactions                       85  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,697       2,704       7,147       5,463  
Amortization of intangibles     389       313       703       628  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     1,590       1,792       1,640       1,992  
Adjusted underwriting income   $ 23,092     $ 24,808     $ 45,288     $ 46,044  
 

Adjusted net income

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Net income   $ 17,562     $ 14,589     $ 34,874     $ 29,126  
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (1,127 )     4,735       (1,273 )     6,014  
Expenses associated with transactions                       85  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,697       2,704       7,147       5,463  
Amortization of intangibles     389       313       703       628  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     1,590       1,792       1,640       1,992  
Tax impact     (317 )     (1,689 )     (857 )     (2,282 )
Adjusted net income   $ 21,794     $ 22,444     $ 42,234     $ 41,026  
 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
                                 
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 87,176     $ 89,776     $ 84,468     $ 82,052  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 409,178     $ 379,232     $ 399,230     $ 386,117  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     21.3 %     23.7 %     21.2 %     21.3 %
 

Adjusted combined ratio

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 65,691     $ 60,266     $ 130,549     $ 118,421  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 83,107     $ 80,265     $ 166,347     $ 156,297  
Combined ratio     79.0 %     75.1 %     78.5 %     75.8 %
Adjustments to numerator:                                
Expenses associated with transactions   $     $     $     $ (85 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,697 )     (2,704 )     (7,147 )     (5,463 )
Amortization of intangibles     (389 )     (313 )     (703 )     (628 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     (1,590 )     (1,792 )     (1,640 )     (1,992 )
Adjusted combined ratio     72.2 %     69.1 %     72.8 %     70.5 %
 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands, except per share data)     (in thousands, except per share data)  
                                 
Adjusted net income   $ 21,794     $ 22,444     $ 42,234     $ 41,026  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted     25,309,526       25,746,780       25,384,409       25,817,442  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ 0.86     $ 0.87     $ 1.66     $ 1.59  
 

Catastrophe loss ratio

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 17,905     $ 14,398     $ 38,557     $ 29,351  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 83,107     $ 80,265     $ 166,347     $ 156,297  
Loss ratio     21.5 %     17.9 %     23.2 %     18.8 %
                                 
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ 2,159     $ 548     $ 3,965     $ 1,029  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 83,107     $ 80,265     $ 166,347     $ 156,297  
Catastrophe loss ratio     2.6 %     0.7 %     2.4 %     0.7 %
 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 65,691     $ 60,266     $ 130,549     $ 118,421  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 83,107     $ 80,265     $ 166,347     $ 156,297  
Combined ratio     79.0 %     75.1 %     78.5 %     75.8 %
Adjustments to numerator:                                
Expenses associated with transactions   $     $     $     $ (85 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,697 )     (2,704 )     (7,147 )     (5,463 )
Amortization of intangibles     (389 )     (313 )     (703 )     (628 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     (1,590 )     (1,792 )     (1,640 )     (1,992 )
Catastrophe losses     (2,159 )     (548 )     (3,965 )     (1,029 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     69.6 %     68.4 %     70.4 %     69.9 %
 

Tangible Stockholders equity

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (in thousands)  
Stockholders' equity   $ 413,708     $ 384,754  
Goodwill and intangible assets     (13,095 )     (8,261 )
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 400,613     $ 376,493  

Primary Logo

