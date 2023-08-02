GXO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights



Second quarter revenue grew 11% year over year to $2.4 billion, and organic revenue 1 grew 3%

Net income attributable to GXO grew 27% to $65 million; operating income increased by 68%; operating margins improved by 140 bps; adjusted EBITDA 1 grew to $190 million; diluted EPS increased to $0.54, and adjusted diluted EPS 1 to $0.70

Raised full-year 2023 profit guidance: Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 raised $0.05 to $2.45-$2.65 Adjusted EBITDA 1 raised $10 million to $725-$755 million

Reiterated 2023 guidance for organic revenue growth1 and free cash flow conversion1

Business Highlights

Signed record new business wins of nearly $500 million

Secured incremental 2023 revenue from new business wins of $844 million through the second quarter; won a further $457 million in 2024 revenue

Grew sales pipeline year over year to $2.1 billion

Released 2022 ESG Report; reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions 17% since 2019; on track to achieve environmental targets

Created Chief Automation Officer role to accelerate technology deployment



GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) today announced results for the second quarter 2023.

Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO, said, “We’re pleased to have delivered an exceptional performance in the second quarter, including double-digit top- and bottom-line growth. We increased our market share in the quarter, and we raised our 2023 profit guidance. We’re one of the few companies in our industry expecting to grow this year.

“Demand for GXO’s transformative solutions continues to accelerate: our record sales wins this quarter, together with our robust sales pipeline, position us for a strong 2024 and underpin our confidence in our long-term growth targets.

“We’re extremely proud that, in the two years since becoming a publicly traded company, we’ve delivered eight consecutive quarters of stellar operating results, signed hundreds of new partnerships with blue-chip customers, accelerated tech deployment, and established ourselves as the global brand for logistics excellence.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased to $2.4 billion, up 11% year over year, compared with $2.2 billion for the second quarter 2022. Organic revenue grew by 3%.

Operating income increased to $99 million, up 68% year over year, compared with $59 million for the second quarter 2022.

Net income attributable to GXO was $65 million, up 27% year over year, compared with $51 million for the second quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share was $0.54, up 23% year over year, compared with $0.44 for the second quarter 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA1”) increased to $190 million from $176 million in the second quarter 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to GXO1 was $84 million, compared with $79 million for the second quarter 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.70, compared with $0.68 for the second quarter 2022.

GXO generated $61 million of cash flow from operations, compared with $154 million for the second quarter 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, GXO generated $3 million of free cash flow1 compared to $68 million of free cash flow1 for the second quarter 2022.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and debt outstanding were $305 million and $1.7 billion, respectively, as part of GXO’s investment grade balance sheet.

2023 Guidance

GXO’s current 2023 financial outlook is as follows:

Organic revenue growth 1 of 6% to 8%;

of 6% to 8%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $725 million to $755 million (raised from $715 million to $745 million);

of $725 million to $755 million (raised from $715 million to $745 million); Free cash flow 1 conversion of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA 1 ; and

conversion of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA ; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $2.45 to $2.65 (raised from $2.40 to $2.60).

Conference Call

GXO will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can call toll-free (from US/Canada) 877-407-8029; international callers dial +1 201-689-8029. Conference ID: 13739294. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the Investor Relations area of the company’s website, investors.gxo.com. The conference will be archived until August 17, 2023. To access the replay by phone, call toll-free (from US/Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use participant passcode 13739294.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,394 $ 2,156 $ 4,717 $ 4,239 Direct operating expense 1,957 1,775 3,863 3,523 Selling, general and administrative expense 245 220 503 410 Depreciation and amortization expense 84 77 167 153 Transaction and integration costs 6 24 19 43 Restructuring costs and other 3 1 24 14 Operating income 99 59 141 96 Other income, net 1 23 1 39 Interest expense, net (14 ) (9 ) (27 ) (13 ) Income before income taxes 86 73 115 122 Income tax expense (20 ) (21 ) (23 ) (32 ) Net income 66 52 92 90 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to GXO $ 65 $ 51 $ 90 $ 88 Earnings per share data Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.44 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.44 $ 0.75 $ 0.76 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 118,927 116,131 118,854 115,435 Diluted 119,415 116,646 119,323 116,111





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 305 $ 495 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $12 and $12 1,719 1,647 Other current assets 282 286 Total current assets 2,306 2,428 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,428 and $1,297 965 960 Operating lease assets 2,194 2,227 Goodwill 2,802 2,728 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $500 and $456 544 570 Other long-term assets 315 306 Total long-term assets 6,820 6,791 Total assets $ 9,126 $ 9,219 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 566 $ 717 Accrued expenses 950 995 Current debt 35 67 Current operating lease liabilities 568 560 Other current liabilities 284 193 Total current liabilities 2,403 2,532 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 1,625 1,739 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,838 1,853 Other long-term liabilities 449 417 Total long-term liabilities 3,912 4,009 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 118,932 and 118,728 issued and outstanding 1 1 Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 2,587 2,575 Retained earnings 413 323 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (223 ) (254 ) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interests 2,778 2,645 Noncontrolling interests 33 33 Total equity 2,811 2,678 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,126 $ 9,219





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 92 $ 90 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 167 153 Stock-based compensation expense 18 16 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (17 ) 3 Other 10 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (29 ) (20 ) Other assets 18 (30 ) Accounts payable (107 ) (56 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (52 ) 43 Net cash provided by operating activities 100 200 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (150 ) (154 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 10 6 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (874 ) Net proceeds from cross-currency swap agreements — 10 Other — 9 Net cash used in investing activities (140 ) (1,003 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt, net — 898 Repayments of debt, net (138 ) — Repayments of finance lease obligations (16 ) (15 ) Taxes paid related to stock-based compensation awards (6 ) (12 ) Other 5 (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (155 ) 869 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 5 (15 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (190 ) $ 51 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 495 333 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 305 $ 384 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Common stock issued for acquisition $ — $ 203





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Key Data

Disaggregation of Revenue

(Unaudited)



Revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 United Kingdom $ 893 $ 777 $ 1,737 $ 1,481 United States 692 685 1,406 1,366 France 217 183 419 359 Netherlands 198 163 394 333 Spain 136 123 263 243 Italy 94 80 182 162 Other 164 145 316 295 Total $ 2,394 $ 2,156 $ 4,717 $ 4,239





The Company’s revenue can also be disaggregated by the customer’s primary industry. Revenue disaggregated by industries was as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Omnichannel retail $ 1,026 $ 879 $ 1,990 $ 1,704 Technology and consumer electronics 355 315 721 620 Food and beverage 335 336 642 674 Industrial and manufacturing 270 269 540 532 Consumer packaged goods 232 223 458 436 Other 176 134 366 273 Total $ 2,394 $ 2,156 $ 4,717 $ 4,239





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA

and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA Margins

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Year

Ended Trailing

Twelve

Months

Ended

June 30,

2023

(In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 December

31, 2022 Net income attributable to GXO $ 65 $ 51 $ 90 $ 88 $ 197 $ 199 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 1 2 2 3 3 Net income $ 66 $ 52 $ 92 $ 90 $ 200 $ 202 Interest expense, net 14 9 27 13 29 43 Income tax expense 20 21 23 32 64 55 Depreciation and amortization expense 84 77 167 153 329 343 Transaction and integration costs 6 24 19 43 61 37 Restructuring costs and other 3 1 24 14 32 42 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency options and other (3 ) (8 ) (4 ) (14 ) 13 23 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 190 $ 176 $ 348 $ 331 $ 728 $ 745 Less: Depreciation 65 64 131 126 261 266 Adjusted EBITA(1) $ 125 $ 112 $ 217 $ 205 $ 467 $ 479 Revenue $ 2,394 $ 2,156 $ 4,717 $ 4,239 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) 7.9 % 8.2 % 7.4 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITA margin(1)(3) 5.2 % 5.2 % 4.6 % 4.8 %

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

(3) Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to GXO $ 65 $ 51 $ 90 $ 88 Amortization expense 19 13 36 27 Transaction and integration costs 6 24 19 43 Restructuring costs and other 3 1 24 14 Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other (3 ) (8 ) (4 ) (14 ) Income tax associated with the adjustments above(1) (6 ) (2 ) (17 ) (11 ) Discrete tax benefit(2) — — (5 ) — Adjusted net income attributable to GXO(3) $ 84 $ 79 $ 143 $ 147 Adjusted basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 1.20 $ 1.27 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 1.20 $ 1.27 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 118,927 116,131 118,854 115,435 Diluted 119,415 116,646 119,323 116,111

(1) The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate.

(2) Discrete tax benefit from the release of valuation allowances.

(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Other Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61 $ 154 $ 100 $ 200 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (59 ) (89 ) (150 ) (154 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 3 10 6 Free Cash Flow(1) $ 3 $ 68 $ (40 ) $ 52

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

The Company calculates free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA, expressed as a ratio.





Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,394 $ 2,156 $ 4,717 $ 4,239 Revenue from acquired business(1) (154 ) — (378 ) — Revenue from deconsolidation — — — (20 ) Foreign exchange rates (17 ) — 83 — Organic revenue(2) $ 2,223 $ 2,156 $ 4,422 $ 4,219 Revenue growth(3) 11.0 % 11.3 % Organic revenue growth(2)(4) 3.1 % 4.8 %

(1) The Company excludes revenue from the acquired business in the current period for which there are no comparable revenues in the prior period.

(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

(3) Revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.

(4) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period organic revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Liquidity Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:



(In millions) June 30, 2023 Current debt $ 35 Long-term debt 1,625 Total debt $ 1,660 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (305 ) Net debt(1) $ 1,355

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.





Reconciliation of Total debt to Net income attributable to GXO Ratio:



(In millions) June 30, 2023 Total debt $ 1,660 Trailing twelve months net income attributable to GXO $ 199 Debt to net income attributable to GXO ratio 8.3x





Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:



(In millions) June 30, 2023 Net debt $ 1,355 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 745 Net leverage ratio(1) 1.8x

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Return on Invested Capital

(Unaudited)



Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid



Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended Trailing

Twelve

Months

Ended

June 30,

2023

(In millions) 2023 2022 December

31, 2022 Adjusted EBITA(1) $ 217 $ 205 $ 467 $ 479 Less: Cash paid for income taxes (32 ) (46 ) (111 ) (97 ) Adjusted EBITA(1), net of income taxes paid $ 185 $ 159 $ 356 $ 382

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.





Operating Return on Invested Capital



June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Average Selected Assets: Accounts receivable, net $ 1,719 $ 1,560 $ 1,640 Other current assets 282 312 297 Property and equipment, net 965 905 935 Selected Liabilities: Accounts payable $ (566 ) $ (592 ) $ (579 ) Accrued expenses (950 ) (1,012 ) (981 ) Other current liabilities (284 ) (186 ) (235 ) Invested Capital $ 1,166 $ 987 $ 1,077 Ratio of Return on Invested Capital(1)(2) 35.5 %

(1) The ratio of return on invested capital is calculated as trailing twelve months adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by invested capital.

(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

________________________________________

1 For definitions of non-GAAP measures see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.