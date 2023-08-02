Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,614 in the last 365 days.

GXO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue grew 11% year over year to $2.4 billion, and organic revenue1 grew 3%
  • Net income attributable to GXO grew 27% to $65 million; operating income increased by 68%; operating margins improved by 140 bps; adjusted EBITDA1 grew to $190 million; diluted EPS increased to $0.54, and adjusted diluted EPS1 to $0.70
  • Raised full-year 2023 profit guidance:
    • Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 raised $0.05 to $2.45-$2.65
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 raised $10 million to $725-$755 million
  • Reiterated 2023 guidance for organic revenue growth1 and free cash flow conversion1

Business Highlights

  • Signed record new business wins of nearly $500 million
  • Secured incremental 2023 revenue from new business wins of $844 million through the second quarter; won a further $457 million in 2024 revenue
  • Grew sales pipeline year over year to $2.1 billion
  • Released 2022 ESG Report; reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions 17% since 2019; on track to achieve environmental targets
  • Created Chief Automation Officer role to accelerate technology deployment

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) today announced results for the second quarter 2023.

Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO, said, “We’re pleased to have delivered an exceptional performance in the second quarter, including double-digit top- and bottom-line growth. We increased our market share in the quarter, and we raised our 2023 profit guidance. We’re one of the few companies in our industry expecting to grow this year.

“Demand for GXO’s transformative solutions continues to accelerate: our record sales wins this quarter, together with our robust sales pipeline, position us for a strong 2024 and underpin our confidence in our long-term growth targets.

“We’re extremely proud that, in the two years since becoming a publicly traded company, we’ve delivered eight consecutive quarters of stellar operating results, signed hundreds of new partnerships with blue-chip customers, accelerated tech deployment, and established ourselves as the global brand for logistics excellence.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased to $2.4 billion, up 11% year over year, compared with $2.2 billion for the second quarter 2022. Organic revenue grew by 3%.

Operating income increased to $99 million, up 68% year over year, compared with $59 million for the second quarter 2022.

Net income attributable to GXO was $65 million, up 27% year over year, compared with $51 million for the second quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share was $0.54, up 23% year over year, compared with $0.44 for the second quarter 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA1”) increased to $190 million from $176 million in the second quarter 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to GXO1 was $84 million, compared with $79 million for the second quarter 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.70, compared with $0.68 for the second quarter 2022.

GXO generated $61 million of cash flow from operations, compared with $154 million for the second quarter 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, GXO generated $3 million of free cash flow1 compared to $68 million of free cash flow1 for the second quarter 2022.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and debt outstanding were $305 million and $1.7 billion, respectively, as part of GXO’s investment grade balance sheet.

2023 Guidance

GXO’s current 2023 financial outlook is as follows:

  • Organic revenue growth1 of 6% to 8%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $725 million to $755 million (raised from $715 million to $745 million);
  • Free cash flow1 conversion of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA1; and
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $2.45 to $2.65 (raised from $2.40 to $2.60).

Conference Call

GXO will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can call toll-free (from US/Canada) 877-407-8029; international callers dial +1 201-689-8029. Conference ID: 13739294. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the Investor Relations area of the company’s website, investors.gxo.com. The conference will be archived until August 17, 2023. To access the replay by phone, call toll-free (from US/Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use participant passcode 13739294.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables below.

GXO’s non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (“adjusted EBITA”), adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, adjusted EBITA margin, adjusted net income attributable to GXO, adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) (“adjusted EPS”), free cash flow, organic revenue, organic revenue growth, net leverage ratio, net debt, and return on invested capital (“ROIC”).

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, GXO’s core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. GXO’s non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the financial tables below. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition or divestiture and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and separating IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, and adjusted EBITA margin, improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains, which management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

We believe that organic revenue and organic revenue growth are important measures because they exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, revenue from acquired businesses and revenue from deconsolidated operations.

We believe that net leverage ratio and net debt are important measures of our overall liquidity position and are calculated by removing cash and cash equivalents from our total debt and net debt as a ratio of our adjusted EBITDA. We calculate ROIC as our adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid divided by invested capital. We believe ROIC provides investors with an important perspective on how effectively GXO deploys capital and use this metric internally as a high-level target to assess overall performance throughout the business cycle.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating GXO’s ongoing performance.

With respect to our financial targets for full-year 2023 organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted diluted EPS, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statements of income and cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP, that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including our full year 2023 financial targets of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted diluted earnings per share; the expected incremental revenue in 2023 and 2024 from new customer wins in 2023; continued strong performance in 2023 and 2024, and long-term growth targets. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions generally; supply chain challenges, including labor shortages; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, and warehouses, to our customers’ demands; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies; unsuccessful acquisitions or other risks or developments that adversely affect our financial condition and results; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; litigation; labor matters, including our ability to manage our subcontractors, and risks associated with labor disputes at our customers’ facilities and efforts by labor organizations to organize our employees; risks associated with defined benefit plans for our current and former employees; our inability to attract or retain necessary talent; the increased costs associated with labor; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; seasonal fluctuations; issues related to our intellectual property rights; governmental regulation, including environmental laws, trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; governmental or political actions, including the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; a material disruption of the company’s operations; the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; the impact of potential cyber-attacks and information technology or data security breaches; the inability to implement technology initiatives successfully; our ability to achieve our Environmental, Social and Governance goals; and a determination by the IRS that the distribution or certain related spin-off transactions should be treated as taxable transactions.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

Chris Jordan
+1 (203) 536 8493
chris.jordan@gxo.com

Media Contact

Matthew Schmidt
+1 (203) 307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue   $ 2,394     $ 2,156     $ 4,717     $ 4,239  
Direct operating expense     1,957       1,775       3,863       3,523  
Selling, general and administrative expense     245       220       503       410  
Depreciation and amortization expense     84       77       167       153  
Transaction and integration costs     6       24       19       43  
Restructuring costs and other     3       1       24       14  
Operating income     99       59       141       96  
Other income, net     1       23       1       39  
Interest expense, net     (14 )     (9 )     (27 )     (13 )
Income before income taxes     86       73       115       122  
Income tax expense     (20 )     (21 )     (23 )     (32 )
Net income     66       52       92       90  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (1 )     (1 )     (2 )     (2 )
Net income attributable to GXO   $ 65     $ 51     $ 90     $ 88  
                 
Earnings per share data                
Basic   $ 0.55     $ 0.44     $ 0.76     $ 0.76  
Diluted   $ 0.54     $ 0.44     $ 0.75     $ 0.76  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
Basic     118,927       116,131       118,854       115,435  
Diluted     119,415       116,646       119,323       116,111  


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

    June 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)     2023       2022  
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 305     $ 495  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $12 and $12     1,719       1,647  
Other current assets     282       286  
Total current assets     2,306       2,428  
Long-term assets        
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,428 and $1,297     965       960  
Operating lease assets     2,194       2,227  
Goodwill     2,802       2,728  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $500 and $456     544       570  
Other long-term assets     315       306  
Total long-term assets     6,820       6,791  
Total assets   $ 9,126     $ 9,219  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 566     $ 717  
Accrued expenses     950       995  
Current debt     35       67  
Current operating lease liabilities     568       560  
Other current liabilities     284       193  
Total current liabilities     2,403       2,532  
Long-term liabilities        
Long-term debt     1,625       1,739  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     1,838       1,853  
Other long-term liabilities     449       417  
Total long-term liabilities     3,912       4,009  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ Equity        
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 118,932 and 118,728 issued and outstanding     1       1  
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding            
Additional paid-in capital     2,587       2,575  
Retained earnings     413       323  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (223 )     (254 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interests     2,778       2,645  
Noncontrolling interests     33       33  
Total equity     2,811       2,678  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 9,126     $ 9,219  


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions)     2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 92     $ 90  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization expense     167       153  
Stock-based compensation expense     18       16  
Deferred tax expense (benefit)     (17 )     3  
Other     10       1  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable     (29 )     (20 )
Other assets     18       (30 )
Accounts payable     (107 )     (56 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (52 )     43  
Net cash provided by operating activities     100       200  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Capital expenditures     (150 )     (154 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     10       6  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired           (874 )
Net proceeds from cross-currency swap agreements           10  
Other           9  
Net cash used in investing activities     (140 )     (1,003 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net           898  
Repayments of debt, net     (138 )      
Repayments of finance lease obligations     (16 )     (15 )
Taxes paid related to stock-based compensation awards     (6 )     (12 )
Other     5       (2 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (155 )     869  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     5       (15 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (190 )   $ 51  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     495       333  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 305     $ 384  
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:        
Common stock issued for acquisition   $     $ 203  


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Key Data
Disaggregation of Revenue
(Unaudited)

Revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
United Kingdom   $ 893     $ 777     $ 1,737     $ 1,481  
United States     692       685       1,406       1,366  
France     217       183       419       359  
Netherlands     198       163       394       333  
Spain     136       123       263       243  
Italy     94       80       182       162  
Other     164       145       316       295  
Total   $ 2,394     $ 2,156     $ 4,717     $ 4,239  


The Company’s revenue can also be disaggregated by the customer’s primary industry. Revenue disaggregated by industries was as follows:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Omnichannel retail   $ 1,026     $ 879     $ 1,990     $ 1,704  
Technology and consumer electronics     355       315       721       620  
Food and beverage     335       336       642       674  
Industrial and manufacturing     270       269       540       532  
Consumer packaged goods     232       223       458       436  
Other     176       134       366       273  
Total   $ 2,394     $ 2,156     $ 4,717     $ 4,239  


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA
and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA Margins
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		  Year
Ended		   Trailing
Twelve
Months
Ended
June 30,
2023
(In millions)     2023       2022       2023       2022     December
31, 2022		  
Net income attributable to GXO   $ 65     $ 51     $ 90     $ 88     $ 197     $ 199  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     1       1       2       2       3       3  
Net income   $ 66     $ 52     $ 92     $ 90     $ 200     $ 202  
Interest expense, net     14       9       27       13       29       43  
Income tax expense     20       21       23       32       64       55  
Depreciation and amortization expense     84       77       167       153       329       343  
Transaction and integration costs     6       24       19       43       61       37  
Restructuring costs and other     3       1       24       14       32       42  
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency options and other     (3 )     (8 )     (4 )     (14 )     13       23  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 190     $ 176     $ 348     $ 331     $ 728     $ 745  
                         
Less: Depreciation     65       64       131       126       261       266  
Adjusted EBITA(1)   $ 125     $ 112     $ 217     $ 205     $ 467     $ 479  
                         
Revenue   $ 2,394     $ 2,156     $ 4,717     $ 4,239          
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2)     7.9 %     8.2 %     7.4 %     7.8 %        
Adjusted EBITA margin(1)(3)     5.2 %     5.2 %     4.6 %     4.8 %        

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
(3) Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue.


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income attributable to GXO   $ 65     $ 51     $ 90     $ 88  
Amortization expense     19       13       36       27  
Transaction and integration costs     6       24       19       43  
Restructuring costs and other     3       1       24       14  
Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other     (3 )     (8 )     (4 )     (14 )
Income tax associated with the adjustments above(1)     (6 )     (2 )     (17 )     (11 )
Discrete tax benefit(2)                 (5 )      
Adjusted net income attributable to GXO(3)   $ 84     $ 79     $ 143     $ 147  
                 
Adjusted basic earnings per share(3)   $ 0.71     $ 0.68     $ 1.20     $ 1.27  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3)   $ 0.70     $ 0.68     $ 1.20     $ 1.27  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
Basic     118,927       116,131       118,854       115,435  
Diluted     119,415       116,646       119,323       116,111  

(1) The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate.
(2) Discrete tax benefit from the release of valuation allowances.
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Other Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 61     $ 154     $ 100     $ 200  
Payment for purchases of property and equipment     (59 )     (89 )     (150 )     (154 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     1       3       10       6  
Free Cash Flow(1)   $ 3     $ 68     $ (40 )   $ 52  

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
The Company calculates free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA, expressed as a ratio.


Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue   $ 2,394     $ 2,156     $ 4,717     $ 4,239  
Revenue from acquired business(1)     (154 )           (378 )      
Revenue from deconsolidation                       (20 )
Foreign exchange rates     (17 )           83        
Organic revenue(2)   $ 2,223     $ 2,156     $ 4,422     $ 4,219  
                 
Revenue growth(3)     11.0 %         11.3 %    
Organic revenue growth(2)(4)     3.1 %         4.8 %    

(1) The Company excludes revenue from the acquired business in the current period for which there are no comparable revenues in the prior period.
(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(3) Revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.
(4) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period organic revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Liquidity Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:

(In millions)   June 30, 2023
Current debt   $ 35  
Long-term debt     1,625  
Total debt   $ 1,660  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     (305 )
Net debt(1)   $ 1,355  

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.


Reconciliation of Total debt to Net income attributable to GXO Ratio:

(In millions)   June 30, 2023
Total debt   $ 1,660  
Trailing twelve months net income attributable to GXO   $ 199  
Debt to net income attributable to GXO ratio     8.3x  


Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:

(In millions)   June 30, 2023
Net debt   $ 1,355  
Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 745  
Net leverage ratio(1)     1.8x  

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.


GXO Logistics, Inc.
Return on Invested Capital
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid

    Six Months Ended June 30,   Year Ended   Trailing
Twelve
Months
Ended
June 30,
2023
(In millions)     2023       2022     December
31, 2022		  
Adjusted EBITA(1)   $ 217     $ 205     $ 467     $ 479  
Less: Cash paid for income taxes     (32 )     (46 )     (111 )     (97 )
Adjusted EBITA(1), net of income taxes paid   $ 185     $ 159     $ 356     $ 382  

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.


Operating Return on Invested Capital

    June 30,    
(In millions)     2023       2022     Average
Selected Assets:            
Accounts receivable, net   $ 1,719     $ 1,560     $ 1,640  
Other current assets     282       312       297  
Property and equipment, net     965       905       935  
Selected Liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ (566 )   $ (592 )   $ (579 )
Accrued expenses     (950 )     (1,012 )     (981 )
Other current liabilities     (284 )     (186 )     (235 )
Invested Capital   $ 1,166     $ 987     $ 1,077  
             
Ratio of Return on Invested Capital(1)(2)             35.5 %

(1) The ratio of return on invested capital is calculated as trailing twelve months adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by invested capital.
(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
 

________________________________________
1 For definitions of non-GAAP measures see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

GXO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more