MKS Instruments Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue of $1.0 billion, up 26% sequentially and above the midpoint of guidance

Semiconductor market revenue of $440 million, up 42% sequentially and above high end of guidance

Gross margin of 46.9%, above high end of guidance

GAAP net loss per share of $26.47, which includes goodwill and intangible asset impairments

Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $1.32, above the midpoint of guidance



ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today reported second quarter 2023 financial results.

“We delivered strong results in the second quarter, led by solid execution and disciplined cost management,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lee added, “Longer term, we are very excited about how we are positioned to capitalize on multiple secular tailwinds that are driving our served markets. AI, cloud, virtual reality, and electrification are among the applications powering the need for innovation in advanced electronics devices, and the critical solutions that we have added with the Atotech acquisition have made MKS foundational to enabling that innovation.”

“We delivered revenue and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share above the midpoint of our guidance for the quarter and continue to make great progress on the integration of Atotech,” said Seth H. Bagshaw, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The non-cash impairment charges we recorded this quarter, primarily resulting from softer demand in the PC and smartphone markets and higher interest rates, do not temper our enthusiasm for what we are building in Electronics & Packaging. We believe we are poised to benefit from an eventual market recovery.”

Mr. Bagshaw added, “Near-term, we continue to expect MKS’ total revenue in the second half of the year to be slightly higher than first half levels, driven by modest improvements across all three of our end markets. We also expect cash flow to normalize in the third quarter and look forward to making steady progress in de-levering the balance sheet.”

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

The Company expects for the third quarter of 2023, revenue of $930 million, plus or minus $50 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million, plus or minus $26 million, and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $0.98, plus or minus $0.29.

Conference Call Details

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP financial measures”). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results.

MKS is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the ultimate timing or amount of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangible assets, ransomware remediation costs, restructuring and other expense, goodwill and intangible asset impairments or other asset impairments, debt refinancing, prepayments of term loan principal, and the income tax effect of these items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, our acquisition of Atotech Limited (“Atotech”) in August 2022 (the “Atotech Acquisition”), timing of ransomware remediation, and interest rate and refinancing environment, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

For further information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the “Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data) Year to Date Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Net Revenues Semiconductor $ 440 $ 309 $ 515 $ 750 $ 1,003 Electronics and Packaging 225 222 49 447 109 Specialty Industrial 338 263 201 600 395 Total net revenues $ 1,003 $ 794 $ 765 $ 1,797 $ 1,507 GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin 46.9 % 42.2 % 44.2 % 44.8 % 44.6 % Operating margin (169.1 %) 0.1 % 21.5 % (94.3 %) 22.3 % Net (loss) income $ (1,769 ) $ (42 ) $ 130 $ (1,812 ) $ 273 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (26.47 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 2.32 $ (27.14 ) $ 4.89 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin 46.9 % 42.2 % 44.2 % 44.8 % 44.6 % Operating margin 22.6 % 12.1 % 24.1 % 17.9 % 24.8 % Net earnings $ 88 $ 32 $ 145 $ 120 $ 296 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 0.48 $ 2.59 $ 1.80 $ 5.31

Additional Financial Information

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $758 million in cash and short-term investments, $5.1 billion of secured term loan principal outstanding, and up to $500 million of additional borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility, subject to certain leverage ratio requirements. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or $0.22 per diluted share.

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the future financial performance, business prospects and growth of MKS Instruments, Inc. (“MKS”, the “Company”, “our”, or “we”). These statements are only predictions based on current assumptions and expectations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “will,” “projects,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “continues” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements that we make are the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay the substantial indebtedness we incurred in connection with the Atotech Acquisition; the terms of our existing credit facilities under which we incurred such debt; our entry into the chemicals technology business through the Atotech Acquisition, in which we do not have experience and which may expose us to significant additional liabilities; the risk that we are unable to integrate the Atotech Acquisition successfully or realize the anticipated synergies, cost savings and other benefits of the Atotech Acquisition; the ongoing assessment of the ransomware incident we identified on February 3, 2023, including legal, reputational, financial and contractual risks resulting from the incident, and other risks related to cybersecurity, data privacy and intellectual property; competition from larger, more advanced or more established companies in our markets; the ability to successfully grow our business and the businesses of Atotech and Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., which we acquired in February 2019, and financial risks associated with those and potential future acquisitions, including goodwill and intangible asset impairments; manufacturing and sourcing risks, including those associated with limited and sole source suppliers and the impact and duration of supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and price increases; changes in global demand and the impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic, including with respect to such supply chain disruptions, component shortages and price increases; risks associated with doing business internationally, including trade compliance, regulatory restrictions on our products, components or markets, particularly the semiconductor market, and unfavorable currency exchange and tax rate fluctuations, which risks become more significant as we grow our business internationally and in China specifically; conditions affecting the markets in which we operate, including fluctuations in capital spending in the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing and automotive industries, and fluctuations in sales to our major customers; disruptions or delays from third-party service providers upon which our operations may rely; the ability to anticipate and meet customer demand; the challenges, risks and costs involved with integrating or transitioning local and international operations of the companies we have acquired; risks associated with the attraction and retention of key personnel; potential fluctuations in quarterly results; dependence on new product development; rapid technological and market change; acquisition strategy; volatility of stock price; risks associated with chemical manufacturing and environmental regulation compliance; risks related to defective products; financial and legal risk management; and the other important factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. Amounts reported in this press release are preliminary and subject to finalization prior to the filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues: Products $ 885 $ 712 $ 664 $ 1,597 $ 1,312 Services 118 82 101 200 195 Total net revenues 1,003 794 765 1,797 1,507 Cost of revenues: Products 470 409 377 878 737 Services 63 50 50 113 98 Total cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) 533 459 427 991 835 Gross profit 470 335 338 806 672 Research and development 75 72 53 147 105 Selling, general and administrative 172 174 101 348 193 Acquisition and integration costs 5 6 2 11 10 Restructuring 11 1 3 12 5 Amortization of intangible assets 76 81 15 157 30 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 1,827 — — 1,827 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets — — — — (7 ) (Loss) income from operations (1,696 ) 1 164 (1,696 ) 336 Interest income (4 ) (3 ) (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) Interest expense 88 85 7 173 13 Other expense (income), net 11 (2 ) 2 9 (3 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,791 ) (79 ) 156 (1,871 ) 327 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (22 ) (37 ) 26 (59 ) 54 Net (loss) income $ (1,769 ) $ (42 ) $ 130 $ (1,812 ) $ 273 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (26.47 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 2.33 $ (27.14 ) $ 4.90 Diluted $ (26.47 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 2.32 $ (27.14 ) $ 4.89 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66.8 66.7 55.7 66.8 55.6 Diluted 66.8 66.7 55.8 66.8 55.8

MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 757 $ 909 Short-term investments 1 1 Accounts receivable, net 631 720 Inventories 1,036 977 Other current assets 303 187 Total current assets 2,728 2,794 Property, plant and equipment, net 777 800 Right-of-use assets, net 237 234 Goodwill 2,575 4,308 Intangible assets, net 2,728 3,173 Other assets 185 186 Total assets $ 9,230 $ 11,495 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt $ 88 $ 93 Accounts payable 314 426 Other current liabilities 433 433 Total current liabilities 835 952 Long-term debt, net 4,819 4,834 Non-current deferred taxes 628 783 Non-current accrued compensation 143 138 Non-current lease liabilities 217 215 Other liabilities 93 90 Total liabilities 6,735 7,012 Stockholders' equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,168 2,142 Retained earnings 431 2,272 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (104 ) 69 Total stockholders' equity 2,495 4,483 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,230 $ 11,495





MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,769 ) $ (42 ) $ 130 $ (1,812 ) $ 273 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 101 107 28 208 56 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 1,827 — — 1,827 — Unrealized loss on derivatives not designated as hedging instruments 6 13 4 20 7 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discounts 7 8 — 15 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets — — — — (7 ) Stock-based compensation 13 18 13 31 21 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 12 18 3 30 7 Deferred income taxes (109 ) (10 ) — (120 ) (2 ) Other 1 — 2 1 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities (148 ) (75 ) (75 ) (222 ) (211 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (59 ) 37 105 (22 ) 146 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments — — (1 ) — (1 ) Maturities of investments — — 41 — 76 Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets — — — 1 7 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18 ) (17 ) (64 ) (35 ) (83 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18 ) (17 ) (24 ) (34 ) (1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings — 2 3 1 6 Payments of borrowings (22 ) (23 ) (6 ) (45 ) (8 ) Dividend payments (15 ) (15 ) (12 ) (29 ) (24 ) Net proceeds (payments) related to employee stock awards 1 (6 ) 1 (5 ) (5 ) Other financing activities 1 (1 ) — — — Net cash used in financing activities (35 ) (43 ) (14 ) (78 ) (31 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (11 ) (6 ) (13 ) (18 ) (15 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (123 ) (29 ) 54 (152 ) 99 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 880 909 1,011 909 966 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 757 $ 880 $ 1,065 $ 757 $ 1,065





The following supplemental Non-GAAP earnings information is presented to aid in understanding MKS’ operating results: MKS Instruments, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,769 ) $ (42 ) $ 130 $ (1,812 ) $ 273 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 5 6 2 11 10 Restructuring (Note 2) 11 1 3 12 5 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments (Note 3) 1,827 — — 1,827 — Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 4) 5 6 — 11 — Ransomware incident (Note 5) 4 7 — 11 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — — — — (7 ) Currency hedge gain (Note 7) — — — — (5 ) Amortization of intangible assets 76 81 15 157 30 Windfall tax expense (benefit) on stock-based compensation (Note 8) 1 — — 1 (1 ) Foreign tax rate adjustment (Note 9) — (3 ) — (2 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 10) (72 ) (24 ) (5 ) (96 ) (9 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 88 $ 32 $ 145 $ 120 $ 296 Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $ 1.32 $ 0.48 $ 2.59 $ 1.80 $ 5.31 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 67.0 66.8 55.8 66.9 55.8 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (59 ) $ 37 $ 105 $ (22 ) $ 146 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18 ) (17 ) (64 ) (35 ) (83 ) Free cash flow $ (77 ) $ 20 $ 41 $ (57 ) $ 63 MKS Instruments, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP gross profit $ 470 $ 335 $ 338 $ 806 $ 672 GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin 46.9 % 42.2 % 44.2 % 44.8 % 44.6 % Operating expenses $ 2,166 $ 334 $ 174 $ 2,502 $ 336 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 5 6 2 11 10 Restructuring (Note 2) 11 1 3 12 5 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments (Note 3) 1,827 — — 1,827 — Ransomware incident (Note 5) 4 7 — 11 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — — — — (7 ) Amortization of intangible assets 76 81 15 157 30 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 243 $ 240 $ 154 $ 484 $ 298 (Loss) income from operations $ (1,696 ) $ 1 $ 164 $ (1,696 ) $ 336 Operating margin (169.1 %) 0.1 % 21.5 % (94.3 %) 22.3 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 5 6 2 11 10 Restructuring (Note 2) 11 1 3 12 5 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments (Note 3) 1,827 — — 1,827 — Ransomware incident (Note 5) 4 7 — 11 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — — — — (7 ) Amortization of intangible assets 76 81 15 157 30 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 227 $ 96 $ 184 $ 322 $ 374 Non-GAAP operating margin 22.6 % 12.1 % 24.1 % 17.9 % 24.8 % Interest expense, net 84 82 6 166 12 Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 4) 5 6 — 11 — Non-GAAP interest expense, net 79 76 6 155 12 Net (loss) income $ (1,769 ) $ (42 ) $ 130 $ (1,812 ) $ 273 Interest expense, net 84 82 6 166 12 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (22 ) (37 ) 26 (59 ) 54 Depreciation 25 26 13 51 26 Amortization of intangible assets 76 81 15 157 30 EBITDA $ (1,606 ) $ 110 $ 190 $ (1,497 ) $ 395 Stock-based compensation 13 18 13 31 21 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 5 6 2 11 10 Restructuring (Note 2) 11 1 3 12 5 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments (Note 3) 1,827 — — 1,827 — Ransomware incident (Note 5) 4 7 — 11 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — — — — (7 ) Currency hedge gain (Note 7) — — — — (5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 254 $ 142 $ 208 $ 395 $ 419 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.3 % 17.8 % 27.2 % 22.0 % 27.8 %





MKS Instruments, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Income Tax Rate (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Loss)

Income Before

Income Taxes (Benefit) Provision

for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate (Loss) Income

Before Income

Taxes Benefit

for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ (1,791 ) $ (22 ) 1.2 % $ (79 ) $ (37 ) 46.6 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 5 — 6 — Restructuring (Note 2) 11 — 1 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairments (Note 3) 1,827 — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 4) 5 — 6 — Ransomware incident (Note 5) 4 — 7 — Amortization of intangible assets 76 — 81 — Windfall tax expense (benefit) on stock-based compensation (Note 8) — (1 ) — — Foreign tax rate adjustment (Note 9) — — — 3 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 10) — 72 — 24 Non-GAAP $ 137 $ 49 35.5 % $ 23 $ (10 ) (46.8 %) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Income Before

Income Taxes Provision

for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 156 $ 26 17.0 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 2 — Restructuring (Note 2) 3 — Amortization of intangible assets 15 — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 10) — 5 Non-GAAP $ 176 $ 31 18.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Loss)

Income Before

Income Taxes (Benefit) Provision

for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate Income Before

Income Taxes Provision

for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ (1,871 ) $ (59 ) 3.2 % $ 327 $ 54 16.6 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 11 — 10 — Restructuring (Note 2) 12 — 5 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairments (Note 3) 1,827 — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 4) 11 — — — Ransomware incident (Note 5) 11 — — — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — — (7 ) — Currency hedge gain (Note 7) — — (5 ) Amortization of intangible assets 157 — 30 — Windfall tax expense (benefit) on stock-based compensation (Note 8) — (1 ) — 1 Foreign tax rate adjustment (Note 9) — 2 — — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 10) — 96 — 9 Non-GAAP $ 158 $ 38 24.2 % $ 360 $ 64 18.0 %

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures for the items listed below. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results. Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Note 1: Acquisition and integration costs primarily related to the Atotech Acquisition.

Note 2: Restructuring costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily related to severance costs due to global cost-saving initiatives. Restructuring costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily related to severance costs due to a global cost-saving initiative and the closure of two facilities in Europe.

Note 3: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we noted softer industry demand, particularly in the personal computer and smartphone markets and concluded there was a triggering event at our Materials Solutions Division, which represents the former Atotech business, and Equipment Solutions Business, which represents the former Electro Scientific Industries business and is a reporting unit of our Photonics Solutions Division. We performed a quantitative assessment which resulted in an impairment of $1.3 billion for our Materials Solutions Division and $0.5 billion for our Equipment Solutions Business.

Note 4: We recorded additional interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our term loan facility.

Note 5: We recorded costs, net of recoveries, associated with the ransomware incident we identified on February 3, 2023. These costs were primarily comprised of various third-party consulting services, including forensic experts, restoration experts, legal counsel, and other information technology and accounting professional expenses, enhancements to our cybersecurity measures, and costs to restore our systems and access our data.

Note 6: We recorded a gain on the sale of a minority interest investment in a private company.

Note 7: We realized a gain from a euro currency contract used to hedge our financing in connection with the Atotech Acquisition. The contract expired on January 31, 2022.

Note 8: We recorded windfall tax expenses (benefits) on the vesting of stock-based compensation.

Note 9: We recorded a reduction in benefit for income taxes for a retrospective approval of an income tax rate reduction from a foreign jurisdiction.

Note 10: Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected at applicable statutory rates resulting in a difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rates.