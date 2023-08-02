Submit Release
RPT Realty Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Maintains Guidance

Financial Highlights

  • Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2023 of $(1.6) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.
  • Second quarter 2023 operating funds from operations per diluted share of $0.25.

Operational Highlights

  • Signed 527,440 square feet in the second quarter 2023, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of leasing volume over 500,000 square feet.
  • Signed not commenced rent and recovery income balance of $9.3 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Generated blended comparable re-leasing spreads of 21.1% and 10.8% during the second quarter 2023 and on a trailing twelve month basis, respectively, representing the highest levels in the Company's history.
  • Signed three leases with leading national retailers, backfilling three Bed Bath & Beyond locations at a total blended re-leasing spread of 63%. Since the end of 2022, the Company has backfilled four of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores, illustrating the robust demand from retailers for these spaces.
  • Signed a lease with Dayou International Market at Olentangy Plaza in the Columbus market to backfill a former Tuesday Morning location at a 61% re-leasing spread. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter 2023, the Company’s remaining lease with Tuesday Morning, at Merchants’ Square in the Indianapolis market, was assigned to Dollar Tree.
  • Celebrated the grand re-opening of a new and expanded Publix grocery-store at The Crossroads in the Miami market in July.

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company" or "RPT") today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results as we continue to drive robust leasing volumes and historic double-digit rent growth, exemplified by rent spreads of 56.0% and 10.7% on new and renewal leases, respectively," said Brian Harper, President and CEO. "Leasing volume eclipsed 500,000 square feet for the fourth consecutive quarter, highlighted by the signing of several leases with high-credit, national tenants to backfill our Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Given our proactive approach that began over a year ago, we are ahead of our internal expectations on re-leasing our Bed Bath & Beyond locations, which we believe will be a significant driver of near-term growth. As we look forward to the second half of the year, we expect leasing volumes to remain elevated as we march towards our two million square feet leasing goal, positioning us for near and long-term top and bottom-line growth.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2023 of $(1.6) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Funds from operations ("FFO") for the second quarter 2023 of $24.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Operating FFO for the second quarter 2023 of $23.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $25.3 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. Operating FFO for the second quarter 2023 excludes certain net income that totaled $0.6 million, primarily attributable to a gain on sale of land. The change in operating FFO per share was primarily attributable to lower NOI at properties under redevelopment and higher rental income not probable of collection.

Same property NOI during the second quarter 2023 increased 0.3% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher base rent growth of 3.4%, after adjusting for abatements associated with offsetting reversals of rent not probable of collection, partially offset by higher rent not probable of collection after adjusting for reversals associated with offsetting abatements of base rent and lower net recovery income. Please see slide 20 of our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details.

OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's operating results include its consolidated properties and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint venture properties for the aggregate portfolio.

During the second quarter 2023, the Company signed 88 leases totaling 527,440 square feet. Blended re-leasing spreads on comparable leases were 21.1% with ABR of $19.34 per square foot. Re-leasing spreads on 12 comparable new and 58 renewal leases were 56.0% and 10.7%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $9.3 million of signed not commenced rent and recovery income.

The table below summarizes the Company's leased rate and occupancy results at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 for the same property portfolio.

Same Property Portfolio June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
Total      
Leased rate 94.9% 95.3% 94.5%
Occupancy 91.6% 91.2% 91.5%
Anchor (GLA of 10,000 square feet or more)      
Leased rate 97.6% 98.0% 97.5%
Occupancy 93.9% 93.6% 94.4%
Small Shop (GLA of less than 10,000 square feet)      
Leased rate 88.3% 88.7% 87.3%
Occupancy 86.0% 85.3% 84.6%


BALANCE SHEET

The Company ended the second quarter 2023 with $6.1 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $471.0 million of unused capacity on its $500.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. At June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $854.1 million of consolidated notional debt and finance lease obligations. Including the Company's pro-rata share of joint venture cash and notional debt of $3.3 million and $53.8 million, respectively, resulted in a second quarter 2023 net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.8x. Proforma for the $9.3 million signed not commenced rent and recovery income balance, the net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio would be 6.3x. Total debt including RPT's pro-rata share of joint venture debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.75% and a weighted average maturity of 4.7 years.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on July 27, 2023, the Board of Trustees declared a third quarter 2023 regular cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The Board of Trustees also approved a third quarter 2023 Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The dividends, for the period July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023 are payable on October 2, 2023 for shareholders of record on September 20, 2023.

2023 GUIDANCE

The Company is maintaining its 2023 operating FFO per diluted share guidance at $0.97 to $1.01. Selected expectations are outlined below.

Guidance and Selected Expectations Prior 2023 Guidance Current 2023 Guidance YTD Actual as of
June 30, 2023
Operating FFO per diluted share $0.97 to $1.01 $0.97 to $1.01 $0.50
Same property NOI growth(1) 1.50% to 3.25% 1.75% to 3.00% 2.0%


(1) Same property NOI growth includes unfavorable impacts from assumed elevated bad debt expense and occupancy loss due to tenant bankruptcies.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under "2023 Guidance" above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The Company’s 2023 guidance reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including current expectations with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, tenant bankruptcies, acquisitions and dispositions and debt and equity financing activities. To the extent actual results differ from our current expectations, the Company’s results may differ materially from the guidance set forth above. Other factors, as referenced elsewhere in this press release, may also cause the Company’s results to differ materially from the guidance set forth above.

CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST:

The Company will host a live broadcast of its second quarter 2023 conference call to discuss its financial and operating results.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Dial in #: (877) 704-4453
International Dial in # (201) 389-0920
Webcast: investors.rptrealty.com

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 10, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13738835.  A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months.

SUPPLEMENTAL & EARNINGS PRESENTATION MATERIALS

The Company’s quarterly financial and operating supplement and earnings presentation are available on its corporate investor relations website at investors.rptrealty.com. If you wish to receive copies via email, please send requests to invest@rptrealty.com.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “common shares”) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director - Finance
19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002
New York, New York 10036
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations, plans or beliefs concerning future events and may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “predict” or similar terms. Although the forward-looking statements made in this document are based on our good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and our best judgment based upon current information, certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to predict or control. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our success or failure in implementing our business strategy; economic conditions generally (including supply chain disruptions and construction delays) and in the commercial real estate and finance markets, including, without limitation, as a result of disruptions and instability in the banking and financial services industries, continued high inflation rates or further increase in inflation or interest rates, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of funding or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company and the costs and availability of capital, which depends in part on our asset quality and our relationships with lenders and other capital providers; changes in the interest rate and/or other changes in the interest rate environment; risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies or general downturn in the businesses of tenants; impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any other highly infectious disease, on the U.S., regional and global economies and on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations and that of its tenants; the potential adverse impact from tenant defaults generally or from the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of the Company’s tenants; the execution of deferral or rent concession agreements by tenants; our business prospects and outlook; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; our insurance costs and coverages; increases in cost of operations; risks related to cybersecurity and loss of confidential information and other business interruptions; changes in governmental regulations, tax rates and similar matters; our continuing to qualify as a REIT; and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in particular those set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

 
RPT REALTY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
  June 30,
2023
   December 31,
2022
   
ASSETS      
Income producing properties, at cost:      
Land $ 301,404     $ 302,062  
Buildings and improvements   1,378,035       1,373,893  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (400,635 )     (386,036 )
Income producing properties, net   1,278,804       1,289,919  
Construction in progress and land available for development   33,709       37,772  
Real estate held for sale   4,800       3,115  
Net real estate   1,317,313       1,330,806  
Equity investments in unconsolidated joint ventures   416,411       423,089  
Cash and cash equivalents   5,650       5,414  
Restricted cash and escrows   470       461  
Accounts receivable, net   18,060       19,914  
Acquired lease intangibles, net   35,818       40,043  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,930       17,269  
Other assets, net   110,166       109,443  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,920,818     $ 1,946,439  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Notes payable, net $ 848,689     $ 854,596  
Finance lease obligation   763       763  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   45,678       41,985  
Distributions payable   15,568       14,336  
Acquired lease intangibles, net   31,771       33,157  
Operating lease liabilities   16,796       17,016  
Other liabilities   6,215       5,933  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   965,480       967,786  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
RPT Realty ("RPT") Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 2,000 shares authorized: 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $50 per share), 1,849 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   92,427       92,427  
Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 240,000 shares authorized, 85,643 and 85,525 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   856       855  
Additional paid-in capital   1,258,674       1,255,087  
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income   (435,882 )     (409,290 )
Accumulated other comprehensive gain   21,546       21,434  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT   937,621       960,513  
Noncontrolling interest   17,717       18,140  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   955,338       978,653  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,920,818     $ 1,946,439  
               


RPT REALTY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
REVENUE              
Rental income $ 48,186     $ 53,547     $ 98,311     $ 107,545  
Other property income   982       865       1,801       2,215  
Management and other fee income   1,883       876       3,186       1,617  
TOTAL REVENUE   51,051       55,288       103,298       111,377  
               
EXPENSES              
Real estate tax expense   6,993       7,232       14,143       15,403  
Recoverable operating expense   7,504       7,080       15,062       14,288  
Non-recoverable operating expense   2,577       2,344       5,411       4,974  
Depreciation and amortization   17,069       19,171       34,286       39,382  
Transaction costs   10       4,362       10       4,476  
General and administrative expense   8,980       8,674       18,295       17,022  
TOTAL EXPENSES   43,133       48,863       87,207       95,545  
               
Gain on sale of real estate   603       11,543       900       15,090  
               
OPERATING INCOME   8,521       17,968       16,991       30,922  
               
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES              
Other income, net   451       181       657       365  
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures   (55 )     (2,413 )     1,440       (1,312 )
Interest expense   (8,836 )     (8,770 )     (17,539 )     (17,082 )
INCOME BEFORE TAX   81       6,966       1,549       12,893  
Income tax provision   (49 )     (36 )     (230 )     (71 )
NET INCOME   32       6,930       1,319       12,822  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest   (1 )     (135 )     (24 )     (251 )
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT   31       6,795       1,295       12,571  
Preferred share dividends   (1,675 )     (1,675 )     (3,350 )     (3,350 )
NET (LOSS) INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (1,644 )   $ 5,120     $ (2,055 )   $ 9,221  
               
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE              
Basic $ (0.02 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.11  
Diluted $ (0.02 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.10  
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING              
Basic   85,642       84,163       85,608       84,069  
Diluted   85,642       85,257       85,608       85,203  
                               


RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 32     $ 6,930     $ 1,319     $ 12,822  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest   (1 )     (135 )     (24 )     (251 )
Preferred share dividends   (1,675 )     (1,675 )     (3,350 )     (3,350 )
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders   (1,644 )     5,120       (2,055 )     9,221  
Adjustments:              
Rental property depreciation and amortization expense   16,923       19,018       33,988       39,074  
Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation from unconsolidated joint ventures (1)   7,158       7,406       12,193       10,820  
Gain on sale of income producing real estate         (11,382 )     (297 )     (14,836 )
FFO available to common shareholders   22,437       20,162       43,829       44,279  
Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (2)   1       135       24       251  
Preferred share dividends (assuming conversion) (3)   1,675       1,675       3,350       3,350  
FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 24,113     $ 21,972     $ 47,203     $ 47,880  
               
Gain on sale of land   (603 )     (161 )     (603 )     (254 )
Transaction costs   10       4,362       10       4,476  
Severance expense (4)               1,130        
Above and below market lease intangible write-offs         24             (1,600 )
Lease incentive write-offs   57             57        
Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated joint ventures (1)   (80 )     (894 )     (21 )     (984 )
Insurance proceeds, net (5)                     (136 )
Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 23,497     $ 25,303     $ 47,776     $ 49,382  
               
Weighted average common shares   85,642       84,163       85,608       84,069  
Shares issuable upon conversion of Operating Partnership Units (“OP Units”) (2)   1,604       1,683       1,604       1,711  
Dilutive effect of restricted stock   1,418       1,094       1,432       1,134  
Shares issuable upon conversion of preferred shares (3)   7,017       7,017       7,017       7,017  
Weighted average equivalent shares outstanding, diluted   95,681       93,957       95,661       93,931  
               
FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.25     $ 0.23     $ 0.49     $ 0.51  
               
Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.25     $ 0.27     $ 0.50     $ 0.53  
               
Dividend per common share $ 0.14     $ 0.13     $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
Payout ratio - Operating FFO   56.0 %     48.1 %     56.0 %     49.1 %
               


(1) Amounts noted are included in (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures.
(2) The total noncontrolling interest reflects OP Units convertible on a one-of-one basis into common shares.
(3) 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, $0.01 par (“Series D Preferred Shares”) are paid annual dividends of $6.7 million and are currently convertible into approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock. They are dilutive only when earnings or FFO exceed approximately $0.24 per diluted share per quarter and $0.96 per diluted share per year. The conversion ratio is subject to adjustment based upon a number of factors, and such adjustment could affect the dilutive impact of the Series D Preferred Shares on FFO and earning per share in future periods.
(4) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, severance expense is comprised of one-time employee termination benefits resulting from the reduction in force during February 2023. Amounts noted are included in General and administrative expense.
(5) Amounts noted are included in Other income, net.
   


RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of net (loss) income available to common shareholders to Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI)
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (1,644 )   $ 5,120     $ (2,055 )   $ 9,221  
Preferred share dividends   1,675       1,675       3,350       3,350  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest   1       135       24       251  
Income tax provision   49       36       230       71  
Interest expense   8,836       8,770       17,539       17,082  
Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated joint ventures   55       2,413       (1,440 )     1,312  
Gain on sale of real estate   (603 )     (11,543 )     (900 )     (15,090 )
Other income, net   (451 )     (181 )     (657 )     (365 )
Management and other fee income   (1,883 )     (876 )     (3,186 )     (1,617 )
Depreciation and amortization   17,069       19,171       34,286       39,382  
Transaction costs   10       4,362       10       4,476  
General and administrative expenses   8,980       8,674       18,295       17,022  
Pro-rata share of NOI from R2G Venture LLC (1)   7,108       4,484       14,017       9,043  
Pro-rata share of NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC (2)   302       258       609       481  
Lease termination fees   (14 )           (61 )     (154 )
Amortization of lease inducements   221       215       437       428  
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net   (436 )     (596 )     (864 )     (2,859 )
Straight-line ground rent expense   76       76       153       153  
Straight-line rental income   20       (526 )     (112 )     (789 )
NOI at Pro-Rata   39,371       41,667       79,675       81,398  
NOI from Other Investments   (2,812 )     (5,243 )     (5,891 )     (9,172 )
Pro-rata share of NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC (2)   (302 )     (258 )     (609 )     (481 )
Same Property NOI $ 36,257     $ 36,166     $ 73,175     $ 71,745  
               


(1) Represents 51.5% of the NOI from the properties owned by R2G Venture LLC for all periods presented.
(2) Represents 6.4% of the NOI from the properties owned by RGMZ Venture REIT LLC for all periods presented.
   


RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Reconciliation of net income to annualized proforma adjusted EBITDA      
Net income $ 32     $ 6,930  
Interest expense   8,836       8,770  
Income tax provision   49       36  
Depreciation and amortization   17,069       19,171  
Gain on sale of income producing real estate         (11,382 )
Pro-rata share of interest expense from unconsolidated entities   559       436  
Pro-rata share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities   7,158       7,406  
EBITDAre   33,703       31,367  
       
Above and below market lease intangible write-offs         24  
Lease incentive write-offs   57        
Transaction costs   10       4,362  
Gain on sale of land   (603 )     (161 )
Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated entities   (80 )     (894 )
Adjusted EBITDA   33,087       34,698  
Annualized adjusted EBITDA $ 132,348     $ 138,792  
       
Reconciliation of Notes Payable, net to Net Debt      
Notes payable, net $ 848,689     $ 960,877  
Unamortized premium   (58 )     (114 )
Deferred financing costs, net   4,750       3,768  
Consolidated notional debt   853,381       964,531  
Pro-rata share of notional debt from unconsolidated entities   53,830       52,498  
Finance lease obligation   763       821  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (6,120 )     (24,620 )
Pro-rata share of unconsolidated entities cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,250 )     (3,424 )
Net debt $ 898,604     $ 989,806  
       
Reconciliation of interest expense to total fixed charges      
Interest expense $ 8,836     $ 8,770  
Pro-rata share of interest expense from unconsolidated entities   559       436  
Preferred share dividends   1,675       1,675  
Scheduled mortgage principal payments   206       335  
Pro-rata share of mortgage principal payments from unconsolidated entities   7        
Total fixed charges $ 11,283     $ 11,216  
       
Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA 6.8        x   7.1        x
Interest coverage ratio (adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) 3.5        x   3.8        x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (adjusted EBITDA / fixed charges) 2.9        x   3.1        x
       

RPT Realty
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

Certain of our key performance indicators are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these measures along with our GAAP financial statements in order to evaluate our operations results. We believe these measures provide additional and useful means to assess our performance. These measures do not represent alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of performance and a comparison of the Company's presentations to similarly titled measures of other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs.

Funds From Operations (FFO)
As defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), Funds From Operations (FFO) represents net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of operating real estate assets and impairment provisions on operating real estate assets or on investments in non-consolidated investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of operating real estate assets held by the investee, plus depreciation and amortization of depreciable real estate, (excluding amortization of financing costs). Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. We have adopted the NAREIT definition in our computation of FFO.

Operating FFO
In addition to FFO, we include Operating FFO as an additional measure of our financial and operating performance. Operating FFO excludes transactions costs and periodic items such as gains (or losses) from sales of non-operating real estate assets and impairment provisions on non-operating real estate assets, bargain purchase gains, severance expense, accelerated amortization of debt premiums, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, insured proceeds, net, accelerated write-offs of above and below market lease intangibles, accelerated write-offs of lease incentives and payment of loan amendment fees that are not adjusted under the current NAREIT definition of FFO. We provide a reconciliation of FFO to Operating FFO. In future periods, Operating FFO may also include other adjustments, which will be detailed in the reconciliation for such measure, that we believe will enhance comparability of Operating FFO from period to period. FFO and Operating FFO should not be considered alternatives to GAAP net income available to common shareholders or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.

While we consider FFO available to common shareholders and Operating FFO available to common shareholders useful measures for reviewing our comparative operating and financial performance between periods or to compare our performance to different REITs, our computations of FFO and Operating FFO may differ from the computations utilized by other real estate companies, and therefore, may not be comparable. We recognize the limitations of FFO and Operating FFO when compared to GAAP net income available to common shareholders. FFO and Operating FFO available to common shareholders do not represent amounts available for needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations, or other commitments and uncertainties. In addition, FFO and Operating FFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends.

Net Operating Income (NOI) / Same Property NOI / NOI from Other Investments
NOI consists of (i) rental income and other property income, before straight-line rental income, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and lease termination fees less (ii) real estate taxes and all recoverable and non-recoverable operating expenses other than straight-line ground rent expense, in each case, including our share of these items from our R2G Venture LLC and RGMZ Venture REIT LLC unconsolidated joint ventures.

NOI, Same Property NOI and NOI from Other Investments are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures of real estate companies' operating performance. Same Property NOI is considered by management to be a relevant performance measure of our operations because it includes only the NOI of comparable multi-tenant operating properties for the reporting period. Same Property NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 represents NOI from the Company's same property portfolio consisting of 39 consolidated operating properties and our 51.5% pro-rata share of 11 properties owned by our R2G Venture LLC unconsolidated joint venture. Given the relative immateriality of our pro-rata share of RGMZ Venture REIT LLC in all periods presented, we have excluded it from Same Property NOI. All properties included in Same Property NOI were either acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2022. We present Same Property NOI primarily to show the percentage change in our NOI from period to period across a consistent pool of properties. Same Property NOI excludes properties under redevelopment or where activities have started in preparation for redevelopment. A property is designated as a redevelopment when planned improvements significantly impact the property. NOI from Other Investments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 represents pro-rata NOI primarily from (i) properties disposed of and acquired during 2022, (ii) Hunter's Square, Marketplace of Delray and The Crossroads (R2G) where the Company has begun activities in anticipation of future redevelopment, (iii) properties held for sale as of June 30, 2023, (iv) certain property related employee compensation, benefits, and travel expense and (v) noncomparable operating income and expense adjustments.

NOI, Same Property NOI and NOI from Other Investments should not be considered as alternatives to net income in accordance with GAAP or as measures of liquidity. Our method of calculating these measures may differ from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

RPT Realty
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions (continued)

Net Debt
Net Debt represents (i) our total debt principal, which excludes unamortized premium and deferred financing costs, net, plus (ii) our finance lease obligation, plus (iii) our pro-rata share of total debt principal, which excludes unamortized discount and deferred financing costs, net, of each of our unconsolidated entities, less (iv) our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, less (v) our pro-rata share of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of each of our unconsolidated entities. We present net debt to show the ratio of our net debt to our proforma Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDAre/Adjusted EBITDA/Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization and impairment of depreciable real estate and in substance real estate equity investments; plus or minus gains or losses from sales of operating real estate assets and interests in real estate equity investments; and adjustments to reflect our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships for these items. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA which is EBITDAre net of other items that we believe enhance comparability of Adjusted EBITDA across periods and are listed as adjustments in the applicable reconciliation. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative measure of operating results or cash flow from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Pro-Rata
We present certain financial information on a “pro-rata” basis or including “pro-rata” adjustments. Unless otherwise specified, pro-rata financial information includes our proportionate economic ownership of each of our unconsolidated joint ventures derived on an entity-by-entity basis by applying the ownership percentage interest used to arrive at our share of the net operations for the period consistent with the application of the equity method of accounting to each of our unconsolidated joint ventures. See page 33 of our quarterly financial and operating supplement for a discussion of important considerations and limitations that you should be aware of when reviewing financial information that we present on a pro-rata basis or include pro-rata adjustments.

Occupancy
Occupancy is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property economically occupied by tenants under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property.

Leased Rate
Leased Rate is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, including signed leases not yet commenced, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) information is sourced from the United States Census Bureau and rank is determined based on the most recently available population estimates.


Primary Logo

