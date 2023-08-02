Submit Release
Compass Diversified Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter results were once again driven by the strength and diversification of CODI’s subsidiary businesses,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “The easing of inflationary pressures in our niche industrials businesses drove solid Adjusted EBITDA expansion, and in our consumer businesses, despite inventory destocking headwinds continuing to constrain growth, end-market demand across most of our brands performed at or above our expectations. Given our resilient performance, we remain confident that our diversified group of subsidiaries will continue to drive value for our shareholders in 2023 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 2% and down 3% on a pro forma basis to $524.2 million.
  • Branded consumer pro forma net sales down 1% to $348.5 million.
  • Niche industrial net sales down 7% to $175.6 million.
  • Net income of $17.1 million vs. $31.0 million primarily due to higher SG&A expense, interest and amortization expenses.
  • Income from continuing operations of $12.9 million vs. $26.5 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $35.6 million vs. $39.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 3% to $90.1 million.
  • Paid a second quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in July 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

  • On April 4, 2023, Marucci Sports, a subsidiary of CODI and leading designer and manufacturer of baseball and fastpitch equipment and apparel, announced the acquisition of Baum Enterprises LLC, a designer and manufacturer of composite wood bats.
  • On July 5, 2023, subsequent to quarter-end, CODI announced that Mr. C. Sean Day retired from the Board of Directors of Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, effective June 30, 2023. The Board elected Ms. Heidi Locke Simon to fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Day’s departure from the Board. Ms. Locke Simon’s election became effective as of July 5, 2023.
  • On July 17, 2023, subsequent to quarter-end, The Sterno Group, a subsidiary of CODI and manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the foodservice industry and consumer markets, announced the appointment of Geoffrey Feil as CEO.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $524.2 million, up 2% compared to $515.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of PrimaLoft, the strong performance at Lugano and Marucci, partially offset by lower sales at BOA due to inventory destocking in the footwear industry and lower sales at Velocity in the second quarter of 2023. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired PrimaLoft on January 1, 2022, net sales were down 3% in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to prior year.

Branded consumer net sales, pro forma for the PrimaLoft acquisition, decreased 1% in the second quarter of 2023 to $348.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Niche industrial net sales decreased 7% in the second quarter of 2023 to $175.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $17.1 million compared to $31.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2023 was $12.9 million compared to $26.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income and net income from continuing operations are due to higher SG&A expense, interest expense, and amortization expense. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.1 million compared to $50.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to higher SG&A and amortization expenses.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the second quarter of 2023 was $35.6 million compared to $39.3 million a year ago.   CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023 was 71.9 million compared to 70.2 million in the prior year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the second quarter of 2023 was $90.1 million, up 3% compared to $87.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of PrimaLoft. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the second quarter of 2023 were $16.9 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, CODI had approximately $67.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $92.0 million outstanding on its revolver, $390.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $505.8 million under its revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2023 Distributions

On July 5, 2023, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a second quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on July 27, 2023, to all holders of record of common shares as of July 20, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2023, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2023. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2023, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2023, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2023. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2023, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2023, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2023. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2023, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2023.

2023 Outlook

CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2023 of between $430 million and $460 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2023 and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead. For the full year 2023, CODI expects to earn between $110 million and $135 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2023.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2023 Adjusted EBITDA or 2023 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (888) 886-7786 and the dial-in number for international callers is (416) 764-8658. The Conference ID is 88847585. The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. An online replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the call. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, August 9, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (877) 674-7070 in the U.S. and (416) 764-8692 outside the U.S.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating earnings from continuing operations available to common shareholders. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of PrimaLoft, assuming that the Company acquired PrimaLoft on January 1, 2022. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2023 Adjusted EBITDA or 2023 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its founding in 1998, and IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2023 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation and interest rates; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities; environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations:
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com




 Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212.477.8438
lberman@igbir.com
   
Cody Slach
Gateway Group
949.574.3860
CODI@gateway-grp.com 		 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(in thousands) (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,354     $ 57,880  
Accounts receivable, net   296,291       331,396  
Inventories, net   788,283       728,083  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   95,245       74,700  
Current assets of discontinued operations         18,126  
Total current assets   1,247,173       1,210,185  
Property, plant and equipment, net   204,804       198,525  
Goodwill   1,072,951       1,066,726  
Intangible assets, net   1,096,260       1,127,936  
Other non-current assets   174,505       166,412  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations         79,847  
Total assets $ 3,795,693     $ 3,849,631  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 268,521     $ 286,643  
Due to related party   15,402       15,495  
Current portion, long-term debt   10,000       10,000  
Other current liabilities   36,951       36,545  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations         11,148  
Total current liabilities   330,874       359,831  
Deferred income taxes   137,466       145,643  
Long-term debt   1,757,673       1,824,468  
Other non-current liabilities   152,075       141,535  
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations         16,192  
Total liabilities   2,378,088       2,487,669  
Stockholders' equity      
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings   1,176,790       1,136,920  
Noncontrolling interest   240,815       223,509  
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations         1,533  
Total stockholders' equity   1,417,605       1,361,962  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,795,693     $ 3,849,631  
       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net sales $ 524,159     $ 515,597     $ 1,066,387     $ 1,026,110  
Cost of sales   287,269       303,840       591,666       613,538  
Gross profit   236,890       211,757       474,721       412,572  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   148,218       125,624       294,383       246,296  
Management fees   16,920       14,901       33,315       29,337  
Amortization expense   26,677       20,921       53,051       42,026  
Operating income   45,075       50,311       93,972       94,913  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net   (26,615 )     (17,519 )     (52,795 )     (34,938 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (1,024 )     (865 )     (2,029 )     (1,731 )
Other income (expense), net   (101 )     737       1,026       2,773  
Net income from continuing operations before income taxes   17,335       32,664       40,174       61,017  
Provision for income taxes   4,444       6,132       14,280       16,108  
Income from continuing operations   12,891       26,532       25,894       44,909  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax         5,004       (1,391 )     10,374  
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations   4,232       (579 )     102,221       5,414  
Net income   17,123       30,957       126,724       60,697  
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   3,517       3,635       8,498       8,572  
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest         955       (777 )     1,996  
Net income attributable to Holdings $ 13,606     $ 26,367     $ 119,003     $ 50,129  
               
Amounts attributable to Holdings              
Income from continuing operations $ 9,374     $ 22,897     $ 17,396     $ 36,337  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations         4,049       (614 )     8,378  
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax   4,232       (579 )     102,221       5,414  
Net income attributable to Holdings $ 13,606     $ 26,367     $ 119,003     $ 50,129  
               
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings              
Continuing operations $ (0.41 )   $ 0.13     $ (0.43 )   $ 0.19  
Discontinued operations   0.06       0.04       1.41       0.18  
  $ (0.35 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.98     $ 0.37  
               
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding   71,932       70,227       72,055       69,804  
               
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.50     $ 0.50  


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 17,123     $ 30,957     $ 126,724     $ 60,697  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax         5,004       (1,391 )     10,374  
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax   4,232       (579 )     102,221       5,414  
Income from continuing operations $ 12,891     $ 26,532     $ 25,894     $ 44,909  
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   3,517       3,635       8,498       8,572  
Net income attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ 9,374     $ 22,897     $ 17,396     $ 36,337  
Adjustments:              
Distributions paid - preferred shares   (6,046 )     (6,046 )     (12,091 )     (12,091 )
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up   26,677       22,471       54,185       45,837  
Stock compensation   3,666       2,680       5,711       5,361  
Acquisition expenses   364             364       216  
Integration services fee   1,188       563       2,375       1,125  
Held for sale corporate tax impact         (4,338 )           (4,338 )
Other   348       1,027       780       2,829  
Adjusted Earnings $ 35,571     $ 39,254     $ 68,720     $ 75,276  
Plus (less):              
Depreciation expense   12,765       10,355       24,574       20,282  
Income tax provision   4,444       6,132       14,280       16,108  
Held for sale corporate tax impact         4,338             4,338  
Interest expense   26,615       17,519       52,795       34,938  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,024       865       2,029       1,731  
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   3,517       3,635       8,498       8,572  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   6,046       6,046       12,091       12,091  
Other (income) expense   101       (737 )     (1,026 )     (2,773 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,083     $ 87,407     $ 181,961     $ 170,563  


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   Marucci Sports   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (10,517 )   $ 3,866     $ 5,526     $ 382     $ 6,916     $ 405     $ 620     $ (3,480 )   $ 4,501   $ 2,503     $ 2,169     $ 12,891
Adjusted for:                                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           1,344       737       (101 )     2,698       124       (2,508 )     (1,499 )     1,540     1,348       761       4,444
Interest expense, net     26,547       (1 )     (3 )                 1       (4 )     70           5             26,615
Intercompany interest     (35,647 )     5,422       1,669       2,191       7,446       2,389       4,386       3,309       2,760     1,723       4,352      
Depreciation and amortization     315       6,841       5,813       2,040       2,040       3,404       5,363       3,364       4,178     2,103       5,005       40,466
EBITDA     (19,302 )     17,472       13,742       4,512       19,100       6,323       7,857       1,764       12,979     7,682       12,287       84,416
Other (income) expense     (1 )     (124 )     66       29       (76 )     (3 )     243       (79 )     359     (7 )     (306 )     101
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           478       669       312       445       459       665       228       250     9       151       3,666
Acquisition expenses                                   364                                   364
Integration services fee                                         1,188                             1,188
Other                                                               348       348
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (19,303 )   $ 17,826     $ 14,477     $ 4,853     $ 19,469     $ 7,143     $ 9,953     $ 1,913     $ 13,588   $ 7,684     $ 12,480     $ 90,083


     
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
                                             
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   Marucci Sports   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (9,790 )   $ 6,990     $ 13,988     $ 1,604   $ 5,282   $ (1,990 )   $ 2,434     $ 2,448     $ 2,782   $ 2,784     $ 26,532  
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (4,338 )     2,274       2,566       443     1,802     (794 )     754       1,043       1,219     1,163       6,132  
Interest expense, net     17,466       (16 )     (7 )     1     4     9       55             7           17,519  
Intercompany interest     (20,460 )     3,078       1,798       1,476     2,453     1,320       2,137       2,558       1,278     4,362        
Depreciation and amortization     301       5,584       5,451       2,020     3,048     2,865       3,292       4,140       1,903     5,087       33,691  
EBITDA     (16,821 )     17,910       23,796       5,544     12,589     1,410       8,672       10,189       7,189     13,396       83,874  
Other (income) expense           (68 )     45               (18 )     (26 )     (203 )         (467 )     (737 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           418       633       379     204     276       251       267       12     240       2,680  
Integration services fee                           563                                 563  
Other                       250                               777       1,027  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (16,821 )   $ 18,260     $ 24,474     $ 6,173   $ 13,356   $ 1,668     $ 8,897     $ 10,253     $ 7,201   $ 13,946     $ 87,407  


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   Marucci Sports   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (22,352 )   $ 6,016     $ 10,894     $ (853 )   $ 16,884     $ 9,419   $ (607 )   $ (7,981 )   $ 7,202   $ 4,808     $ 2,464     $ 25,894  
Adjusted for:                                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           2,070       1,359       (652 )     6,085       3,040     (559 )     (2,954 )     2,634     2,388       869       14,280  
Interest expense, net     52,598       (2 )     (5 )           4       2     (6 )     194           10             52,795  
Intercompany interest     (69,453 )     10,221       3,461       4,340       13,730       4,728     8,708       6,437       5,634     3,372       8,822        
Depreciation and amortization     594       13,293       11,506       4,079       4,890       6,455     10,723       6,751       8,343     4,122       10,032       80,788  
EBITDA     (38,613 )     31,598       27,215       6,914       41,593       23,644     18,259       2,447       23,813     14,700       22,187       173,757  
Other (income) expense     (128 )     (201 )     180       29       (76 )     29     139       (754 )     563     (9 )     (798 )     (1,026 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           730       1,333       624       840       863     (43 )     458       566     18       322       5,711  
Acquisition expenses                                   364                                 364  
Integration services fee                                       2,375                             2,375  
Other                                                             780       780  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (38,741 )   $ 32,127     $ 28,728     $ 7,567     $ 42,357     $ 24,900   $ 20,730     $ 2,151     $ 24,942   $ 14,709     $ 22,491     $ 181,961  


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
                                             
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   Marucci Sports   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (24,771 )   $ 9,635     $ 28,187     $ 125   $ 13,776   $ 4,144     $ 3,147   $ 4,384   $ 3,742   $ 2,540     $ 44,909  
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (4,338 )     3,093       5,043       842     4,697     1,212       956     2,102     2,231     270       16,108  
Interest expense, net     34,834       10       (12 )     2     9     10       72         13           34,938  
Intercompany interest     (39,735 )     5,998       3,826       2,263     4,578     2,837       3,990     5,023     2,545     8,675        
Depreciation and amortization     637       11,038       10,768       4,028     5,302     7,054       6,561     8,130     4,129     10,203       67,850  
EBITDA     (33,373 )     29,774       47,812       7,260     28,362     15,257       14,726     19,639     12,660     21,688       163,805  
Other (income) expense           (616 )     95       4     2     (1,828 )     183     109         (722 )     (2,773 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           829       1,268       792     444     552       502     535     25     414       5,361  
Acquisition expenses                                         216               216  
Integration services fee                           1,125                             1,125  
Other                       250         1,802                   777       2,829  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (33,373 )   $ 29,987     $ 49,175     $ 8,306   $ 29,933   $ 15,783     $ 15,411   $ 20,499   $ 12,685   $ 22,157     $ 170,563  


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Branded Consumer              
5.11 $ 17,826     $ 18,260     $ 32,127     $ 29,987  
BOA   14,477       24,474       28,728       49,175  
Ergobaby   4,853       6,173       7,567       8,306  
Lugano   19,469       13,356       42,357       29,933  
Marucci Sports   7,143       1,668       24,900       15,783  
PrimaLoft (1)   9,953             20,730        
Velocity Outdoor   1,913       8,897       2,151       15,411  
Total Branded Consumer $ 75,634     $ 72,828     $ 158,560     $ 148,595  
               
Niche Industrial              
Altor Solutions   13,588       10,253       24,942       20,499  
Arnold Magnetics   7,684       7,201       14,709       12,685  
Sterno   12,480       13,946       22,491       22,157  
Total Niche Industrial $ 33,752     $ 31,400     $ 62,142     $ 55,341  
Corporate expense   (19,303 )     (16,821 )     (38,741 )     (33,373 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,083     $ 87,407     $ 181,961     $ 170,563  


(1)   The above results for PrimaLoft do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership, of $11.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. PrimaLoft was acquired on July 12, 2022.


               
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net Sales $ 524,159     $ 515,597     $ 1,066,387     $ 1,026,110  
Acquisitions (1)         27,118             52,866  
Pro Forma Net Sales $ 524,159     $ 542,715     $ 1,066,387     $ 1,078,976  


(1)   Acquisitions reflects the net sales for PrimaLoft on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired PrimaLoft on January 1, 2022.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Branded Consumer              
5.11 $ 126,030     $ 120,048     $ 250,482     $ 224,071  
BOA   38,123       59,386       76,109       116,196  
Ergobaby   26,149       26,506       48,567       46,716  
Lugano   60,949       39,065       124,836       86,084  
Marucci Sports   37,270       27,636       95,565       79,728  
PrimaLoft (1)   22,160       27,118       46,689       52,866  
Velocity Outdoor   37,839       53,846       71,879       105,292  
Total Branded Consumer $ 348,520     $ 353,605     $ 714,127     $ 710,953  
               
Niche Industrial              
Altor Solutions   60,886       66,144       122,398       129,972  
Arnold Magnetics   40,138       38,777       80,228       76,942  
Sterno   74,615       84,189       149,634       161,109  
Total Niche Industrial $ 175,639     $ 189,110     $ 352,260     $ 368,023  
               
Total Subsidiary Net Sales $ 524,159     $ 542,715     $ 1,066,387     $ 1,078,976  


(1)   Net sales for PrimaLoft are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2022.


 
Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 21,694     $ (1,808 )   $ 37,239     $ (35,337 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (36,895 )     (13,946 )     117,829       (22,238 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   28,827       18,049       (149,619 )     3,597  
Foreign currency impact on cash   72       (873 )     634       (1,132 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   13,698       1,422       6,083       (55,110 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period   53,656       104,201       61,271       160,733  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 67,354     $ 105,623     $ 67,354     $ 105,623  


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Changes in operating assets and liabilities $ (33,652 )   $ (63,478 )   $ (65,197 )   $ (159,195 )
Purchases of property and equipment $ (15,460 )   $ (14,044 )   $ (31,540 )   $ (24,435 )
Distributions paid - common shares $ (17,987 )   $ (17,511 )   $ (36,038 )   $ (34,863 )
Distributions paid - preferred shares $ (6,046 )   $ (6,046 )   $ (12,091 )   $ (12,091 )

 


