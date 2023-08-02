Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Reopens
Completion of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for second quarter of 2023.
Operating Results
(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)
|Quarter ended June 30,
|Year-to-date ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Percent Change
|2023
|2022
|Percent Change
|Revenues
|$
|1,393
|$
|1,381
|0.9
|%
|$
|2,774
|$
|2,455
|13.0
|%
|Comparable hotel revenues⁽¹⁾
|1,375
|1,324
|3.9
|%
|2,728
|2,334
|16.9
|%
|Comparable hotel Total RevPAR⁽¹⁾
|367.54
|353.95
|3.8
|%
|366.74
|313.73
|16.9
|%
|Comparable hotel RevPAR⁽¹⁾
|225.12
|219.23
|2.7
|%
|221.46
|192.82
|14.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|214
|$
|260
|(17.7
|)%
|$
|505
|$
|378
|33.6
|%
|EBITDAre⁽¹⁾
|446
|506
|(11.9
|)%
|890
|812
|9.6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDAre⁽¹⁾
|446
|500
|(10.8
|)%
|890
|806
|10.4
|%
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.29
|0.36
|(19.4
|)%
|0.70
|0.52
|34.6
|%
|NAREIT FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾
|0.53
|0.58
|(8.6
|)%
|1.07
|0.97
|10.3
|%
|Adjusted FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾
|0.53
|0.58
|(8.6
|)%
|1.08
|0.97
|11.3
|%
* Additional detail on the Company’s results, including data for 22 domestic markets, is available in the Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Host delivered comparable hotel RevPAR growth of 2.7% over the second quarter of 2022, which is noteworthy given the challenging comparison of the prior year. Our results were driven by improvements in the group business segment and continued rate strength across the portfolio, despite some moderation at our resort properties. Overall, transient demand was affected by headwinds in San Francisco and Seattle and elevated international outbound travel without a corresponding increase in international inbound travel, which led to RevPAR results below our second quarter guidance range. At the same time, comparable hotel Total RevPAR grew 3.8%, which is evidence of the continued strength of out-of-room spend.”
Risoleo continued, “During the second quarter, we continued to execute on our capital allocation strategy with the reopening of the transformed Ritz-Carlton, Naples and the completion of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program, further improving the quality of our iconic portfolio. In addition, we tightened our full year RevPAR growth guidance range to 7.0% to 9.0%, based on our performance for the first half of year and the macroeconomic backdrop for the second half of the year. We believe that our balance sheet, diversified portfolio, and renovated assets leave Host uniquely positioned to deliver elevated EBITDA growth in the future.”
(1) NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and comparable hotel revenues are non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. Additionally, comparable hotel results and statistics include adjustments for dispositions, acquisitions and non-comparable hotels. See Hotel Operating Data for RevPAR results of the portfolio based on the Company's ownership period without these adjustments.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Comparable hotel Total RevPAR was $367.54 for the second quarter and $366.74 year-to-date, representing an increase of 3.8% and 16.9%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022. Comparable hotel RevPAR was $225.12 in the second quarter and $221.46 year-to-date, representing an increase of 2.7% and 14.9%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022, primarily driven by an increase in average rate of 2.4% for the quarter and 3.5% year-to-date. Growth in city center markets led to the overall improvement, offsetting moderating rates at resorts in comparison to an exceptionally strong second quarter in 2022.
- Generated GAAP net income of $214 million in the second quarter, a decline compared to the second quarter of 2022 and reflecting GAAP operating profit margin of 17.9% for the quarter, a decrease of 580 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date, GAAP net income of $505 million reflected an increase compared to 2022, primarily due to an increase in operating profit and gain on asset sales, while GAAP operating profit margin declined 40 basis points compared to 2022 to 17.9%.
- Comparable hotel EBITDA was $449 million and Adjusted EBITDAre was $446 million for the second quarter, representing a decline compared to 2022 second quarter results, and reflecting a decrease in comparable hotel EBITDA margin of 440 basis points to 32.7%. Year-to-date, comparable hotel EBITDA was $888 million and Adjusted EBITDAre was $890 million.
- As expected, in addition to higher insurance and utility expenses, second quarter margin declines were driven by stabilized staffing levels in comparison to second quarter of 2022.
- Announced the reopening of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples on July 6, 2023, following restoration efforts as a result of Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The reopening introduced transformational renovations to all guestrooms and suites as well as the new tower expansion and a reimagined arrival experience. The final phase of reconstruction at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, the resort's waterpark, was also completed and reopened in June. As of August 2, 2023, the Company has received $113 million of property insurance proceeds from its related claims, of the expected potential insurance recovery of approximately $310 million for covered costs. The proceeds received to date have all been classified as property damage and no gain related to Hurricane Ian has been recognized.
- Completed the final project of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program with the renovation of the Washington Marriott at Metro Center. The program, which began in 2018, included extensive guestroom and public area renovations at 16 assets and finished under budget.
- Achieved a milestone in the Company's progress towards its renewable energy goal, resulting in a 2.5 basis point reduction in the interest rate on the outstanding term loans under the Company's sustainability-linked credit facility.
- Comparable hotel RevPAR for July is estimated to be $209, a 2.5% improvement over 2022.
BALANCE SHEET
The Company maintains a robust balance sheet, with the following balances at June 30, 2023:
- Total assets of $12.4 billion.
- Debt balance of $4.2 billion, with an average maturity of 4.7 years, an average interest rate of 4.5%, and no significant maturities until April 2024.
- Total available liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion, including furniture, fixtures and equipment escrow reserves of $213 million and $1.5 billion available under the revolver portion of the credit facility.
DIVIDENDS
The Company paid a second quarter common stock cash dividend of $0.15 per share, an increase of $0.03 or 25% over its first quarter dividend, on July 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023. All future dividends, including any special dividends, are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.
HOTEL BUSINESS MIX UPDATE
The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 65%, 32%, and 3% respectively, of its 2022 room sales.
The following are the results for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2022 performance, for the Company's current portfolio:
|Quarter ended June 30, 2023
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023
|Transient
|Group
|Contract
|Transient
|Group
|Contract
|Room nights (in thousands)
|1,517
|1,085
|174
|2,849
|2,123
|332
|Percent change in room nights vs. same period in 2022
|(0.8
|)%
|0.0
|%
|12.6
|%
|3.7
|%
|22.5
|%
|12.0
|%
|Rooms revenues (in millions)
|$
|517
|$
|292
|$
|33
|$
|992
|$
|593
|$
|62
|Percent change in revenues vs. same period in 2022
|0.8
|%
|4.2
|%
|23.8
|%
|6.4
|%
|30.7
|%
|30.2
|%
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
The following presents the Company’s capital expenditures spend through the second quarter of 2023 and the forecast for full year 2023 (in millions):
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023
|2023 Full Year Forecast
|Actual
|Low-end of range
|High-end of range
|ROI - Marriott Transformational Capital Program
|$
|18
|$
|25
|$
|30
|All other return on investment ("ROI") projects
|79
|200
|220
|Total ROI Projects
|97
|225
|250
|Renewals and Replacements ("R&R")
|133
|275
|300
|R&R and ROI Capital expenditures
|230
|500
|550
|R&R - Insurable Reconstruction
|93
|125
|175
|Total Capital Expenditures
|$
|323
|$
|625
|$
|725
2023 OUTLOOK
Based on performance in the first half of the year and the macroeconomic backdrop for the second half, the Company tightened its full year comparable hotel RevPAR guidance range to 7.0% to 9.0% growth over 2022, bringing the midpoint of its full year expected RevPAR growth to 8%. At the midpoint of guidance, the Company’s full year 2023 expected RevPAR is forecast to be 5.6% above 2019.
In the second half of the year, the Company expects year-over-year comparable hotel RevPAR percentage changes to be up low-single digits at the midpoint of guidance.
In comparison to 2019, which the Company believes is the most relevant comparison, operating profit margins are expected to decrease 10 basis points and comparable hotel EBITDA margins are expected to increase 40 basis points at the midpoint of guidance. However, as expected, margins declined in the second quarter in comparison to 2022, driven by closer to stable staffing levels, higher wages, insurance and utility expenses, lower attrition and cancelation fees, and occupancy below 2019 levels. The second quarter decline is expected to be the largest year-over-year decline and margins are expected to continue to moderate for the remainder of the year. In addition, the guidance range does not include any expected gains from business interruption proceeds related to Hurricane Ian at this time, as timing of any recognition is uncertain.
The Company anticipates its 2023 operating results as compared to 2022 will be in the following range:
|Current Full Year 2023 Guidance
|Current Full Year 2023 Guidance Change vs. 2022
|Previous Full Year 2023 Guidance Change vs. 2022
|Change in Full Year 2023 Guidance to the Mid-Point
|Comparable hotel Total RevPAR
|$341 to $347
|7.2% to 9.0%
|7.7% to 10.5%
|(80) bps
|Comparable hotel RevPAR
|$210 to $214
|7.0% to 9.0%
|7.5% to 10.5%
|(100) bps
|Total revenues under GAAP
|$5,246 to $5,338
|6.9% to 8.8%
|7.3% to 10.1%
|(80) bps
|Operating profit margin under GAAP
|14.1% to 14.8%
|(170) bps to (100) bps
|(140) bps to (30) bps
|(50) bps
|Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
|29.7% to 30.1%
|(210) bps to (170) bps
|(200) bps to (130) bps
|(30) bps
Based upon the above parameters, the Company estimates its 2023 guidance as follows:
|Current Full Year 2023 Guidance
|Previous Full Year 2023 Guidance
|Change in Full Year 2023 Guidance to the Mid-Point
|Net income (in millions)
|$700 to $748
|$713 to $793
|$
|(28
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAre (in millions)
|$1,535 to $1,585
|$1,545 to $1,625
|$
|(25
|)
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$0.97 to $1.03
|$0.98 to $1.09
|$
|(0.04
|)
|NAREIT FFO per diluted share
|$1.82 to $1.88
|$1.83 to $1.94
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Adjusted FFO per diluted share
|$1.82 to $1.89
|$1.84 to $1.95
|$
|(0.04
|)
See the 2023 Forecast Schedules and the Notes to Financial Information for items that may affect forecast results and the Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information for additional detail on the mid-point of full year 2023 guidance.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., herein referred to as “we,” “Host Inc.,” or the “Company,” is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. We conduct our operations as an umbrella partnership REIT through an operating partnership, Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host LP”), of which we are the sole general partner. When distinguishing between Host Inc. and Host LP, the primary difference is approximately 1% of the partnership interests in Host LP held by outside partners as of June 30, 2023, which are non-controlling interests in Host LP in our consolidated balance sheets and are included in net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Readers are encouraged to find further detail regarding our organizational structure in our annual report on Form 10-K.
|HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts)
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Property and equipment, net
|$
|9,717
|$
|9,748
|Right-of-use assets
|555
|556
|Due from managers
|87
|94
|Advances to and investments in affiliates
|144
|132
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund
|213
|200
|Notes receivable
|485
|413
|Other
|362
|459
|Cash and cash equivalents
|802
|667
|Total assets
|$
|12,365
|$
|12,269
|LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
|Debt⁽¹⁾
|Senior notes
|$
|3,117
|$
|3,115
|Credit facility, including the term loans of $997 and $998, respectively
|987
|994
|Mortgage and other debt
|106
|106
|Total debt
|4,210
|4,215
|Lease liabilities
|567
|568
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|209
|372
|Due to managers
|67
|67
|Other
|167
|168
|Total liabilities
|5,220
|5,390
|Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
|168
|164
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01, 1,050 million shares authorized,
711.4 million shares and 713.4 million shares issued and
outstanding, respectively
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,671
|7,717
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(70
|)
|(75
|)
|Deficit
|(636
|)
|(939
|)
|Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders
|6,972
|6,710
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated
partnerships
|5
|5
|Total equity
|6,977
|6,715
|Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity
|$
|12,365
|$
|12,269
___________
(1) Please see our Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information for more detail on our debt balances and financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures.
|HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended
June 30,
|
Year-to-date ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|Rooms
|$
|850
|$
|850
|$
|1,670
|$
|1,505
|Food and beverage
|415
|405
|846
|702
|Other
|128
|126
|258
|248
|Total revenues
|1,393
|1,381
|2,774
|2,455
|Expenses
|Rooms
|201
|189
|394
|349
|Food and beverage
|263
|245
|532
|445
|Other departmental and support expenses
|323
|300
|638
|573
|Management fees
|69
|62
|134
|102
|Other property-level expenses
|93
|78
|184
|162
|Depreciation and amortization
|168
|162
|337
|334
|Corporate and other expenses⁽¹⁾
|30
|25
|61
|48
|Gain on insurance and business interruption
settlements
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|1,144
|1,054
|2,277
|2,006
|Operating profit
|249
|327
|497
|449
|Interest income
|20
|6
|34
|7
|Interest expense
|(45
|)
|(37
|)
|(94
|)
|(73
|)
|Other gains
|—
|1
|69
|14
|Equity in earnings of affiliates
|4
|2
|11
|4
|Income before income taxes
|228
|299
|517
|401
|Provision for income taxes
|(14
|)
|(39
|)
|(12
|)
|(23
|)
|Net income
|214
|260
|505
|378
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(8
|)
|(6
|)
|Net income attributable to Host Inc.
|$
|210
|$
|256
|$
|497
|$
|372
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.52
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.52
___________
(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:
|Quarter ended June 30,
|Year-to-date ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|General and administrative costs
|$
|20
|$
|20
|$
|41
|$
|38
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|6
|5
|13
|10
|Litigation accruals
|4
|—
|7
|—
|Total
|$
|30
|$
|25
|$
|61
|$
|48
|HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
|Earnings per Common Share
|(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|Quarter ended June 30,
|Year-to-date ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|214
|$
|260
|$
|505
|$
|378
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(8
|)
|(6
|)
|Net income attributable to Host Inc.
|$
|210
|$
|256
|$
|497
|$
|372
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|711.3
|714.8
|712.3
|714.6
|Assuming distribution of common shares granted under the comprehensive stock plans, less shares assumed purchased at market
|1.9
|2.2
|1.9
|2.2
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding⁽¹⁾
|713.2
|717.0
|714.2
|716.8
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.52
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.52
___________
(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels(1)
Comparable Hotel Results by Location
|As of June 30, 2023
|Quarter ended June 30, 2023
|Quarter ended June 30, 2022
|Location
|No. of
Properties
|No. of
Rooms
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR
|Maui/Oahu
|4
|2,006
|$
|594.07
|73.7
|%
|$
|437.96
|$
|678.06
|$
|567.20
|78.0
|%
|$
|442.56
|$
|690.02
|(1.0
|)%
|(1.7
|)%
|Miami
|2
|1,033
|538.70
|69.6
|374.98
|646.85
|618.60
|67.4
|416.89
|697.72
|(10.1
|)
|(7.3
|)
|Jacksonville
|1
|446
|549.95
|82.1
|451.53
|974.60
|572.46
|81.1
|463.99
|974.04
|(2.7
|)
|0.1
|Phoenix
|3
|1,545
|372.81
|73.6
|274.51
|651.73
|394.21
|76.0
|299.63
|677.94
|(8.4
|)
|(3.9
|)
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|941
|387.60
|76.3
|295.81
|615.07
|386.13
|79.0
|304.90
|640.76
|(3.0
|)
|(4.0
|)
|Orlando
|2
|2,448
|363.44
|73.4
|266.90
|542.00
|402.61
|73.8
|297.06
|580.59
|(10.2
|)
|(6.6
|)
|New York
|2
|2,486
|346.21
|84.3
|291.87
|423.84
|326.39
|80.3
|261.97
|385.41
|11.4
|10.0
|Los Angeles/Orange County
|3
|1,067
|297.22
|82.4
|245.01
|352.37
|278.61
|87.4
|243.48
|356.01
|0.6
|(1.0
|)
|San Diego
|3
|3,294
|281.16
|83.1
|233.70
|432.22
|271.84
|81.0
|220.07
|391.37
|6.2
|10.4
|Washington, D.C. (CBD)
|5
|3,240
|312.23
|78.0
|243.43
|346.51
|286.32
|77.0
|220.58
|312.13
|10.4
|11.0
|Boston
|2
|1,496
|293.70
|83.0
|243.74
|311.38
|277.40
|60.7
|168.38
|223.59
|44.8
|39.3
|Austin
|2
|767
|257.48
|70.8
|182.18
|327.53
|272.13
|80.7
|219.57
|383.03
|(17.0
|)
|(14.5
|)
|Philadelphia
|2
|810
|249.51
|83.5
|208.44
|327.91
|229.82
|86.6
|199.08
|303.95
|4.7
|7.9
|Northern Virginia
|2
|916
|261.74
|73.7
|192.88
|292.30
|228.38
|75.8
|173.05
|266.99
|11.5
|9.5
|San Francisco/San Jose
|6
|4,162
|235.44
|66.6
|156.72
|230.73
|237.03
|72.7
|172.26
|237.65
|(9.0
|)
|(2.9
|)
|New Orleans
|1
|1,333
|208.75
|75.0
|156.55
|241.38
|219.22
|76.4
|167.55
|237.37
|(6.6
|)
|1.7
|Chicago
|3
|1,562
|278.93
|76.2
|212.54
|303.24
|253.18
|74.0
|187.35
|260.67
|13.4
|16.3
|San Antonio
|2
|1,512
|214.90
|63.9
|137.37
|219.40
|202.69
|70.3
|142.44
|213.86
|(3.6
|)
|2.6
|Houston
|5
|1,942
|208.54
|72.3
|150.82
|207.78
|184.11
|67.1
|123.53
|175.70
|22.1
|18.3
|Atlanta
|2
|810
|194.10
|76.0
|147.44
|239.70
|186.06
|77.5
|144.28
|236.30
|2.2
|1.4
|Seattle
|2
|1,315
|241.55
|72.9
|176.09
|237.33
|228.80
|74.6
|170.62
|218.92
|3.2
|8.4
|Denver
|3
|1,340
|196.19
|66.2
|129.88
|190.82
|188.02
|69.4
|130.52
|189.86
|(0.5
|)
|0.5
|Other
|10
|3,061
|287.69
|69.7
|200.45
|306.65
|272.79
|66.3
|180.80
|267.34
|10.9
|14.7
|Domestic
|70
|39,532
|306.78
|74.7
|229.05
|374.40
|300.38
|74.6
|224.05
|361.94
|2.2
|3.4
|International
|5
|1,499
|193.42
|62.7
|121.31
|184.99
|155.80
|59.0
|91.91
|140.79
|32.0
|31.4
|All Locations
|75
|41,031
|303.29
|74.2
|225.12
|367.54
|296.18
|74.0
|219.23
|353.95
|2.7
|3.8
Comparable Hotel Results by Location
|As of June 30, 2023
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2022
|Location
|No. of
Properties
|No. of
Rooms
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR
|Maui/Oahu
|4
|2,006
|$
|599.89
|75.0
|%
|$
|449.74
|$
|689.14
|$
|556.16
|77.2
|%
|$
|429.37
|$
|665.56
|4.7
|%
|3.5
|%
|Miami
|2
|1,033
|594.02
|73.8
|438.09
|753.95
|677.26
|69.1
|468.18
|758.30
|(6.4
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Jacksonville
|1
|446
|532.21
|74.7
|397.60
|872.26
|555.35
|70.8
|393.31
|846.75
|1.1
|3.0
|Phoenix
|3
|1,545
|455.18
|78.0
|355.17
|764.31
|442.80
|74.8
|331.38
|709.91
|7.2
|7.7
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|941
|433.52
|80.2
|347.70
|747.93
|434.49
|79.5
|345.27
|699.72
|0.7
|6.9
|Orlando
|2
|2,448
|395.90
|74.7
|295.85
|591.62
|427.24
|66.0
|281.89
|534.73
|5.0
|10.6
|New York
|2
|2,486
|316.51
|78.8
|249.47
|369.18
|303.32
|61.0
|184.91
|269.63
|34.9
|36.9
|Los Angeles/Orange County
|3
|1,067
|296.97
|81.2
|241.12
|352.91
|282.52
|76.2
|215.25
|311.32
|12.0
|13.4
|San Diego
|3
|3,294
|282.01
|80.1
|225.75
|427.16
|265.79
|71.3
|189.62
|343.77
|19.1
|24.3
|Washington, D.C. (CBD)
|5
|3,240
|293.53
|71.1
|208.82
|304.05
|269.82
|57.9
|156.21
|222.15
|33.7
|36.9
|Boston
|2
|1,496
|256.23
|76.1
|195.06
|262.66
|235.57
|54.2
|127.70
|168.31
|52.8
|56.1
|Austin
|2
|767
|273.23
|70.4
|192.43
|343.15
|274.92
|71.3
|196.03
|334.68
|(1.8
|)
|2.5
|Philadelphia
|2
|810
|229.68
|78.9
|181.17
|283.96
|206.81
|76.7
|158.68
|244.18
|14.2
|16.3
|Northern Virginia
|2
|916
|245.58
|69.7
|171.08
|259.21
|216.27
|64.4
|139.18
|208.25
|22.9
|24.5
|San Francisco/San Jose
|6
|4,162
|261.73
|63.7
|166.68
|249.04
|221.94
|58.9
|130.72
|188.52
|27.5
|32.1
|New Orleans
|1
|1,333
|215.24
|74.0
|159.23
|240.08
|212.83
|66.2
|140.90
|202.78
|13.0
|18.4
|Chicago
|3
|1,562
|238.80
|64.0
|152.79
|219.73
|220.82
|57.4
|126.78
|174.77
|20.5
|25.7
|San Antonio
|2
|1,512
|227.23
|67.0
|152.20
|242.68
|195.73
|68.8
|134.67
|205.78
|13.0
|17.9
|Houston
|5
|1,942
|206.36
|72.8
|150.32
|208.68
|182.12
|64.0
|116.60
|162.56
|28.9
|28.4
|Atlanta
|2
|810
|195.42
|75.0
|146.53
|241.17
|180.13
|72.0
|129.60
|207.01
|13.1
|16.5
|Seattle
|2
|1,315
|223.18
|63.1
|140.79
|196.97
|211.55
|55.1
|116.53
|153.56
|20.8
|28.3
|Denver
|3
|1,340
|185.96
|57.5
|106.90
|152.98
|173.91
|57.4
|99.84
|146.61
|7.1
|4.3
|Other
|10
|3,061
|319.34
|64.0
|204.29
|314.22
|323.74
|59.1
|191.24
|284.58
|6.8
|10.4
|Domestic
|70
|39,532
|314.70
|71.7
|225.60
|374.31
|304.95
|64.8
|197.64
|321.78
|14.1
|16.3
|International
|5
|1,499
|182.51
|61.5
|112.29
|165.31
|133.14
|49.3
|65.66
|99.56
|71.0
|66.1
|All Locations
|75
|41,031
|310.54
|71.3
|221.46
|366.74
|300.14
|64.2
|192.82
|313.73
|14.9
|16.9
___________
(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel operating statistics. CBD of a location refers to the central business district. Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights.
Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period(1)
|As of June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Quarter ended June 30, 2023
|Quarter ended June 30, 2022
|Location
|No. of
Properties
|No. of
Properties
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR
|Maui/Oahu
|4
|4
|$
|594.07
|73.7
|%
|$
|437.96
|$
|678.06
|$
|567.20
|78.0
|%
|$
|442.56
|$
|690.02
|(1.0
|)%
|(1.7
|)%
|Miami
|2
|2
|538.70
|69.6
|374.98
|646.85
|596.12
|68.2
|406.35
|676.00
|(7.7
|)
|(4.3
|)
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|549.95
|82.1
|451.53
|974.60
|572.46
|81.1
|463.99
|974.04
|(2.7
|)
|0.1
|Phoenix
|3
|4
|372.81
|73.6
|274.51
|651.73
|367.35
|75.5
|277.29
|612.01
|(1.0
|)
|6.5
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|347.63
|56.5
|196.31
|418.07
|411.67
|70.2
|288.94
|598.02
|(32.1
|)
|(30.1
|)
|Orlando
|2
|2
|363.44
|73.4
|266.90
|542.00
|402.61
|73.8
|297.06
|580.59
|(10.2
|)
|(6.6
|)
|New York
|2
|2
|346.21
|84.3
|291.87
|423.84
|313.84
|78.3
|245.88
|361.64
|18.7
|17.2
|Los Angeles/Orange County
|3
|3
|297.22
|82.4
|245.01
|352.37
|278.61
|87.4
|243.48
|356.01
|0.6
|(1.0
|)
|San Diego
|3
|3
|281.16
|83.1
|233.70
|432.22
|271.84
|81.0
|220.07
|391.37
|6.2
|10.4
|Washington, D.C. (CBD)
|5
|5
|312.23
|78.0
|243.43
|346.51
|286.32
|77.0
|220.58
|312.13
|10.4
|11.0
|Boston
|2
|2
|293.70
|83.0
|243.74
|311.38
|277.40
|60.7
|168.38
|223.59
|44.8
|39.3
|Austin
|2
|2
|257.48
|70.8
|182.18
|327.53
|272.13
|80.7
|219.57
|383.03
|(17.0
|)
|(14.5
|)
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|249.51
|83.5
|208.44
|327.91
|229.82
|86.6
|199.08
|303.95
|4.7
|7.9
|Northern Virginia
|2
|2
|261.74
|73.7
|192.88
|292.30
|228.38
|75.8
|173.05
|266.99
|11.5
|9.5
|San Francisco/San Jose
|6
|6
|235.44
|66.6
|156.72
|230.73
|237.03
|72.7
|172.26
|237.65
|(9.0
|)
|(2.9
|)
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|208.75
|75.0
|156.55
|241.38
|219.22
|76.4
|167.55
|237.37
|(6.6
|)
|1.7
|Chicago
|3
|4
|278.93
|76.2
|212.54
|303.24
|240.04
|71.8
|172.32
|237.59
|23.3
|27.6
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|214.90
|63.9
|137.37
|219.40
|202.69
|70.3
|142.44
|213.86
|(3.6
|)
|2.6
|Houston
|5
|5
|208.54
|72.3
|150.82
|207.78
|184.11
|67.1
|123.53
|175.70
|22.1
|18.3
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|194.10
|76.0
|147.44
|239.70
|186.06
|77.5
|144.28
|236.30
|2.2
|1.4
|Seattle
|2
|2
|241.55
|72.9
|176.09
|237.33
|228.80
|74.6
|170.62
|218.92
|3.2
|8.4
|Denver
|3
|3
|196.19
|66.2
|129.88
|190.82
|188.02
|69.4
|130.52
|189.86
|(0.5
|)
|0.5
|Other
|10
|9
|287.69
|69.7
|200.45
|306.65
|262.88
|69.1
|181.67
|265.61
|10.3
|15.5
|Domestic
|72
|73
|306.27
|73.8
|226.00
|370.80
|300.15
|74.3
|223.13
|362.34
|1.3
|2.3
|International
|5
|5
|193.42
|62.7
|121.31
|184.99
|155.80
|59.0
|91.91
|140.79
|32.0
|31.4
|All Locations
|77
|78
|302.82
|73.4
|222.26
|364.22
|296.11
|73.8
|218.53
|354.65
|1.7
|2.7
Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period(1)
|As of June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2022
|Location
|No. of
Properties
|No. of
Properties
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Average
Room Rate
|Average
Occupancy
Percentage
|RevPAR
|Total RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
RevPAR
|Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR
|Maui/Oahu
|4
|4
|$
|599.89
|75.0
|%
|$
|449.74
|$
|689.14
|$
|556.16
|77.2
|%
|$
|429.37
|$
|665.56
|4.7
|%
|3.5
|%
|Miami
|2
|2
|594.02
|73.8
|438.09
|753.95
|609.44
|70.9
|432.20
|690.16
|1.4
|9.2
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|532.21
|74.7
|397.60
|872.26
|555.35
|70.8
|393.31
|846.75
|1.1
|3.0
|Phoenix
|3
|4
|446.98
|78.0
|348.64
|738.46
|412.40
|74.7
|307.94
|643.07
|13.2
|14.8
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|392.96
|58.6
|230.46
|497.50
|485.09
|72.1
|349.66
|691.06
|(34.1
|)
|(28.0
|)
|Orlando
|2
|2
|395.90
|74.7
|295.85
|591.62
|427.24
|66.0
|281.89
|534.73
|5.0
|10.6
|New York
|2
|2
|316.51
|78.8
|249.47
|369.18
|276.49
|56.1
|155.17
|222.91
|60.8
|65.6
|Los Angeles/Orange County
|3
|3
|296.97
|81.2
|241.12
|352.91
|282.52
|76.2
|215.25
|311.32
|12.0
|13.4
|San Diego
|3
|3
|282.01
|80.1
|225.75
|427.16
|265.79
|71.3
|189.62
|343.77
|19.1
|24.3
|Washington, D.C. (CBD)
|5
|5
|293.53
|71.1
|208.82
|304.05
|269.82
|57.9
|156.21
|222.15
|33.7
|36.9
|Boston
|2
|2
|256.23
|76.1
|195.06
|262.66
|228.61
|51.8
|118.39
|155.01
|64.8
|69.4
|Austin
|2
|2
|273.23
|70.4
|192.43
|343.15
|274.92
|71.3
|196.03
|334.68
|(1.8
|)
|2.5
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|229.68
|78.9
|181.17
|283.96
|206.81
|76.7
|158.68
|244.18
|14.2
|16.3
|Northern Virginia
|2
|2
|245.58
|69.7
|171.08
|259.21
|216.27
|64.4
|139.18
|208.25
|22.9
|24.5
|San Francisco/San Jose
|6
|6
|261.73
|63.7
|166.68
|249.04
|221.94
|58.9
|130.72
|188.52
|27.5
|32.1
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|215.24
|74.0
|159.23
|240.08
|212.83
|66.2
|140.90
|202.78
|13.0
|18.4
|Chicago
|3
|4
|238.80
|64.0
|152.79
|219.73
|210.41
|56.0
|117.93
|161.24
|29.6
|36.3
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|227.23
|67.0
|152.20
|242.68
|195.73
|68.8
|134.67
|205.78
|13.0
|17.9
|Houston
|5
|5
|206.36
|72.8
|150.32
|208.68
|182.12
|64.0
|116.60
|162.56
|28.9
|28.4
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|195.42
|75.0
|146.53
|241.17
|180.13
|72.0
|129.60
|207.01
|13.1
|16.5
|Seattle
|2
|2
|223.18
|63.1
|140.79
|196.97
|211.55
|55.1
|116.53
|153.56
|20.8
|28.3
|Denver
|3
|3
|185.96
|57.5
|106.90
|152.98
|173.91
|57.4
|99.84
|146.61
|7.1
|4.3
|Other
|10
|9
|319.34
|64.0
|204.29
|314.22
|266.94
|60.0
|160.20
|229.80
|27.5
|36.7
|Domestic
|72
|73
|314.56
|70.9
|223.06
|371.22
|302.36
|64.3
|194.28
|317.04
|14.8
|17.1
|International
|5
|5
|182.51
|61.5
|112.29
|165.31
|133.14
|49.3
|65.66
|99.56
|71.0
|66.1
|All Locations
|77
|78
|310.46
|70.6
|219.11
|363.94
|297.88
|63.7
|189.88
|309.66
|15.4
|17.5
___________
(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including the results of non-comparable properties, dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.
|HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
|Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results (1)
|(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)
|Quarter ended June 30,
|Year-to-date ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Number of hotels
|75
|75
|75
|75
|Number of rooms
|41,031
|41,031
|41,031
|41,031
|Change in comparable hotel Total RevPAR
|3.8
|%
|—
|16.9
|%
|—
|Change in comparable hotel RevPAR
|2.7
|%
|—
|14.9
|%
|—
|Operating profit margin⁽²⁾
|17.9
|%
|23.7
|%
|17.9
|%
|18.3
|%
|Comparable hotel EBITDA margin⁽²⁾
|32.7
|%
|37.1
|%
|32.6
|%
|34.1
|%
|Food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾
|36.6
|%
|39.5
|%
|37.1
|%
|36.6
|%
|Comparable hotel food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾
|36.9
|%
|39.8
|%
|37.2
|%
|37.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|214
|$
|260
|$
|505
|$
|378
|Depreciation and amortization
|168
|162
|337
|334
|Interest expense
|45
|37
|94
|73
|Provision for income taxes
|14
|39
|12
|23
|Gain on sale of property and corporate level
income/expense
|6
|10
|(53
|)
|17
|Severance expense at hotel properties
|—
|—
|—
|2
|Property transaction adjustments⁽³⁾
|—
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|16
|Non-comparable hotel results, net⁽⁴⁾
|2
|(15
|)
|(4
|)
|(48
|)
|Comparable hotel EBITDA⁽¹⁾
|$
|449
|$
|490
|$
|888
|$
|795
___________
(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel results, which are non-GAAP measures, and the limitations on their use. For additional information on comparable hotel EBITDA by location, see the Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information posted on our website.
(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:
|Quarter ended June 30, 2023
|Quarter ended June 30, 2022
|Adjustments
|Adjustments
|GAAP Results
|Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾
|Depreciation and corporate level items
|Comparable Hotel Results
|GAAP Results
|Property transaction adjustments ⁽³⁾
|Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾
|Depreciation and corporate level items
|Comparable Hotel Results
|Revenues
|Room
|$
|850
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|—
|$
|842
|$
|850
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|—
|$
|820
|Food and
beverage
|415
|(9
|)
|—
|406
|405
|(3
|)
|(18
|)
|—
|384
|Other
|128
|(1
|)
|—
|127
|126
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|120
|Total revenues
|1,393
|(18
|)
|—
|1,375
|1,381
|(11
|)
|(46
|)
|—
|1,324
|Expenses
|Room
|201
|(2
|)
|—
|199
|189
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|183
|Food and
beverage
|263
|(7
|)
|—
|256
|245
|(1
|)
|(13
|)
|—
|231
|Other
|485
|(11
|)
|—
|474
|440
|(4
|)
|(15
|)
|—
|421
|Depreciation
and
amortization
|168
|—
|(168
|)
|—
|162
|—
|—
|(162
|)
|—
|Corporate and
other
expenses
|30
|—
|(30
|)
|—
|25
|—
|—
|(25
|)
|—
|Gain on
insurance and
business
interruption
settlements
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|—
|—
|6
|(1
|)
|Total expenses
|1,144
|(20
|)
|(198
|)
|926
|1,054
|(8
|)
|(31
|)
|(181
|)
|834
|
Operating Profit - Comparable
hotel EBITDA
|$
|249
|$
|2
|$
|198
|$
|449
|$
|327
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|181
|$
|490
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023
|Year-to-date ended June 30, 2022
|Adjustments
|Adjustments
|GAAP Results
|Property transaction adjustments ⁽³⁾
|Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾
|Depreciation and corporate level items
|Comparable hotel Results
|GAAP Results
|Severance at hotel properties
|Property transaction adjustments ⁽³⁾
|Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾
|Depreciation and corporate level items
|Comparable hotel Results
|Revenues
|Room
|$
|1,670
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(18
|)
|$
|—
|$
|1,647
|$
|1,505
|$
|—
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|(57
|)
|$
|—
|$
|1,435
|Food and
beverage
|846
|(2
|)
|(18
|)
|—
|826
|702
|—
|—
|(42
|)
|—
|660
|Other
|258
|—
|(3
|)
|—
|255
|248
|—
|4
|(13
|)
|—
|239
|Total revenues
|2,774
|(7
|)
|(39
|)
|—
|2,728
|2,455
|—
|(9
|)
|(112
|)
|—
|2,334
|Expenses
|Room
|394
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|—
|389
|349
|—
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|—
|327
|Food and
beverage
|532
|(1
|)
|(13
|)
|—
|518
|445
|—
|(3
|)
|(27
|)
|—
|415
|Other
|956
|(2
|)
|(18
|)
|—
|936
|837
|(2
|)
|(9
|)
|(28
|)
|—
|798
|Depreciation
and
amortization
|337
|—
|—
|(337
|)
|—
|334
|—
|—
|—
|(334
|)
|—
|Corporate and
other
expenses
|61
|—
|—
|(61
|)
|—
|48
|—
|—
|—
|(48
|)
|—
|Gain on
insurance and
business
interruption
settlements
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|—
|—
|—
|6
|(1
|)
|Total expenses
|2,277
|(4
|)
|(35
|)
|(398
|)
|1,840
|2,006
|(2
|)
|(25
|)
|(64
|)
|(376
|)
|1,539
|
Operating Profit - Comparable
hotel EBITDA
|$
|497
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|398
|$
|888
|$
|449
|$
|2
|$
|16
|$
|(48
|)
|$
|376
|$
|795
(3) Property transaction adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of our hotels sold or held-for-sale as of the reporting date, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of the reporting date.
(4) Non-comparable hotel results, net, includes the following items: (i) the results of operations of our non-comparable hotels, which operations are included in our consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) gains on business interruption proceeds relating to events that occurred while the hotels were classified as non-comparable.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to
EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
(unaudited, in millions)
|Quarter ended June 30,
|Year-to-date ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|214
|$
|260
|$
|505
|$
|378
|Interest expense
|45
|37
|94
|73
|Depreciation and amortization
|168
|162
|337
|334
|Income taxes
|14
|39
|12
|23
|EBITDA
|441
|498
|948
|808
|Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾
|—
|(1
|)
|(69
|)
|(13
|)
|Equity investment adjustments:
|Equity in earnings of affiliates
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments⁽³⁾
|9
|11
|22
|21
|EBITDAre
|446
|506
|890
|812
|Adjustments to EBITDAre:
|Gain on property insurance settlement
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|(6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAre
|$
|446
|$
|500
|$
|890
|$
|806
___________
(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Reflects the sale of one hotel in 2023 and three hotels in 2022.
(3) Unrealized gains of our unconsolidated investments are not recognized in our EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NAREIT FFO or Adjusted FFO until they have been realized by the unconsolidated partnership.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Common Share to
NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share (1)
(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|Quarter ended June 30,
|Year-to-date ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|214
|$
|260
|$
|505
|$
|378
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(8
|)
|(6
|)
|Net income attributable to Host Inc.
|210
|256
|497
|372
|Adjustments:
|Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾
|—
|(1
|)
|(69
|)
|(13
|)
|Gain on property insurance settlement
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|(6
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|168
|162
|336
|333
|Equity investment adjustments:
|Equity in earnings of affiliates
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|Pro rata FFO of equity investments⁽³⁾
|6
|8
|16
|17
|Consolidated partnership adjustments:
|FFO adjustments for non-controlling interests
of Host L.P.
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|NAREIT FFO
|377
|416
|765
|695
|Adjustments to NAREIT FFO:
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|4
|—
|Adjusted FFO
|$
|377
|$
|416
|$
|769
|$
|695
|For calculation on a per share basis:⁽⁴⁾
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO
|713.2
|717.0
|714.2
|716.8
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.52
|NAREIT FFO per diluted share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.07
|$
|0.97
|Adjusted FFO per diluted share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.97
___________
(1-3) Refer to corresponding footnote on the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.
(4) Diluted earnings per common share, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share are adjusted for the effects of dilutive securities. Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred OP units held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP units. No effect is shown for securities if they are anti-dilutive.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to
EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to
NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2023 Forecasts (1)
(unaudited, in millions)
|Full Year 2023
|Low-end of range
|High-end of range
|Net income
|$
|700
|$
|748
|Interest expense
|190
|190
|Depreciation and amortization
|680
|680
|Income taxes
|15
|17
|EBITDA
|1,585
|1,635
|Gain on dispositions
|(69
|)
|(69
|)
|Equity investment adjustments:
|Equity in earnings of affiliates
|(18
|)
|(19
|)
|Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments
|39
|40
|EBITDAre
|1,537
|1,587
|Adjustments to EBITDAre:
|Gain on property insurance settlement⁽²⁾
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAre
|$
|1,535
|$
|1,585
|Full Year 2023
|Low-end of range
|High-end of range
|Net income
|$
|700
|$
|748
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(11
|)
|(12
|)
|Net income attributable to Host Inc.
|689
|736
|Adjustments:
|Gain on dispositions
|(69
|)
|(69
|)
|Gain on property insurance settlement⁽²⁾
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|679
|679
|Equity investment adjustments:
|Equity in earnings of affiliates
|(18
|)
|(19
|)
|Pro rata FFO of equity investments
|27
|28
|Consolidated partnership adjustments:
|FFO adjustment for non-controlling partnerships
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|FFO adjustment for non-controlling interests of Host LP
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|NAREIT FFO
|1,297
|1,344
|Adjustments to NAREIT FFO:
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|4
|4
|Adjusted FFO
|$
|1,301
|$
|1,348
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO
|713.9
|713.9
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.97
|$
|1.03
|NAREIT FFO per diluted share
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.88
|Adjusted FFO per diluted share
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.89
___________
(1) The Forecasts are based on the below assumptions:
- Comparable hotel RevPAR will increase 7.0% to 9.0% compared to 2022 for the low and high end of the forecast range.
- Comparable hotel EBITDA margins will decrease 210 to 170 basis points compared to 2022 for the low and high ends of the forecasted comparable hotel RevPAR range, respectively.
- We expect to spend approximately $625 million to $725 million on capital expenditures.
- Assumes no acquisitions and no additional dispositions during the year.
For a discussion of items that may affect forecast results, see the Notes to Financial Information.
(2) The insurance gain relates to proceeds in 2023 related to prior year insurance claims. 2023 Forecasts do not include any gains related to Hurricane Ian at this time, as timing of any recognition is uncertain.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results for Full Year 2023 Forecasts (1)
(unaudited, in millions)
|Full Year 2023
|Low-end of range
|High-end of range
|Operating profit margin (2)
|14.1
|%
|14.8
|%
|Comparable hotel EBITDA margin (2)
|29.7
|%
|30.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|700
|$
|748
|Depreciation and amortization
|680
|680
|Interest expense
|190
|190
|Provision for income taxes
|15
|17
|Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense
|(47
|)
|(48
|)
|Property transaction adjustments⁽³⁾
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Non-comparable hotel results, net⁽⁴⁾
|(17
|)
|(18
|)
|Comparable hotel EBITDA (1)
|$
|1,518
|$
|1,566
___________
(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2023 Forecasts" for other forecast assumptions. Forecast comparable hotel results include 75 hotels (of our 77 hotels owned at June 30, 2023) that we have assumed will be classified as comparable as of December 31, 2023.
(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:
|Low-end of range
|High-end of range
|Adjustments
|Adjustments
|GAAP Results
|Property transaction adjustments
|Non-comparable hotel results, net
|Depreciation and corporate level items
|Comparable hotel Results
|GAAP Results
|Property transaction adjustments
|Non-comparable hotel results, net
|Depreciation and corporate level items
|Comparable hotel Results
|Revenues
|Rooms
|$
|3,211
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|—
|$
|3,144
|$
|3,271
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(64
|)
|$
|—
|$
|3,202
|Food and beverage
|1,551
|(2
|)
|(49
|)
|—
|1,500
|1,580
|(2
|)
|(50
|)
|—
|1,528
|Other
|484
|—
|(12
|)
|—
|472
|487
|—
|(12
|)
|—
|475
|Total revenues
|5,246
|(7
|)
|(123
|)
|—
|5,116
|5,338
|(7
|)
|(126
|)
|—
|5,205
|Expenses
|Hotel expenses
|3,711
|(4
|)
|(106
|)
|—
|3,601
|3,754
|(4
|)
|(108
|)
|—
|3,642
|Depreciation and amortization
|680
|—
|—
|(680
|)
|—
|680
|—
|—
|(680
|)
|—
|Corporate and other expenses
|118
|—
|—
|(118
|)
|—
|118
|—
|—
|(118
|)
|—
|Gain on insurance and business interruption settlements⁽⁵⁾
|(5
|)
|—
|—
|2
|(3
|)
|(5
|)
|—
|—
|2
|(3
|)
|Total expenses
|4,504
|(4
|)
|(106
|)
|(796
|)
|3,598