Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Reopens
Completion of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for second quarter of 2023.

Operating Results
(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)

  Quarter ended June 30,         Year-to-date ended June 30,      
  2023   2022   Percent Change     2023   2022   Percent Change  
Revenues $ 1,393   $ 1,381     0.9 %   $ 2,774   $ 2,455     13.0 %
Comparable hotel revenues⁽¹⁾   1,375     1,324     3.9 %     2,728     2,334     16.9 %
Comparable hotel Total RevPAR⁽¹⁾   367.54     353.95     3.8 %     366.74     313.73     16.9 %
Comparable hotel RevPAR⁽¹⁾   225.12     219.23     2.7 %     221.46     192.82     14.9 %
                           
Net income $ 214   $ 260     (17.7 )%   $ 505   $ 378     33.6 %
EBITDAre⁽¹⁾   446     506     (11.9 )%     890     812     9.6 %
Adjusted EBITDAre⁽¹⁾   446     500     (10.8 )%     890     806     10.4 %
                           
Diluted earnings per common share   0.29     0.36     (19.4 )%     0.70     0.52     34.6 %
NAREIT FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾   0.53     0.58     (8.6 )%     1.07     0.97     10.3 %
Adjusted FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾   0.53     0.58     (8.6 )%     1.08     0.97     11.3 %

* Additional detail on the Company’s results, including data for 22 domestic markets, is available in the Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Host delivered comparable hotel RevPAR growth of 2.7% over the second quarter of 2022, which is noteworthy given the challenging comparison of the prior year. Our results were driven by improvements in the group business segment and continued rate strength across the portfolio, despite some moderation at our resort properties. Overall, transient demand was affected by headwinds in San Francisco and Seattle and elevated international outbound travel without a corresponding increase in international inbound travel, which led to RevPAR results below our second quarter guidance range. At the same time, comparable hotel Total RevPAR grew 3.8%, which is evidence of the continued strength of out-of-room spend.”

Risoleo continued, “During the second quarter, we continued to execute on our capital allocation strategy with the reopening of the transformed Ritz-Carlton, Naples and the completion of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program, further improving the quality of our iconic portfolio. In addition, we tightened our full year RevPAR growth guidance range to 7.0% to 9.0%, based on our performance for the first half of year and the macroeconomic backdrop for the second half of the year. We believe that our balance sheet, diversified portfolio, and renovated assets leave Host uniquely positioned to deliver elevated EBITDA growth in the future.”

(1) NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and comparable hotel revenues are non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. Additionally, comparable hotel results and statistics include adjustments for dispositions, acquisitions and non-comparable hotels. See Hotel Operating Data for RevPAR results of the portfolio based on the Company's ownership period without these adjustments.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Comparable hotel Total RevPAR was $367.54 for the second quarter and $366.74 year-to-date, representing an increase of 3.8% and 16.9%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022. Comparable hotel RevPAR was $225.12 in the second quarter and $221.46 year-to-date, representing an increase of 2.7% and 14.9%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022, primarily driven by an increase in average rate of 2.4% for the quarter and 3.5% year-to-date. Growth in city center markets led to the overall improvement, offsetting moderating rates at resorts in comparison to an exceptionally strong second quarter in 2022.
  • Generated GAAP net income of $214 million in the second quarter, a decline compared to the second quarter of 2022 and reflecting GAAP operating profit margin of 17.9% for the quarter, a decrease of 580 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date, GAAP net income of $505 million reflected an increase compared to 2022, primarily due to an increase in operating profit and gain on asset sales, while GAAP operating profit margin declined 40 basis points compared to 2022 to 17.9%.
  • Comparable hotel EBITDA was $449 million and Adjusted EBITDAre was $446 million for the second quarter, representing a decline compared to 2022 second quarter results, and reflecting a decrease in comparable hotel EBITDA margin of 440 basis points to 32.7%. Year-to-date, comparable hotel EBITDA was $888 million and Adjusted EBITDAre was $890 million.
  • As expected, in addition to higher insurance and utility expenses, second quarter margin declines were driven by stabilized staffing levels in comparison to second quarter of 2022.
  • Announced the reopening of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples on July 6, 2023, following restoration efforts as a result of Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The reopening introduced transformational renovations to all guestrooms and suites as well as the new tower expansion and a reimagined arrival experience. The final phase of reconstruction at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, the resort's waterpark, was also completed and reopened in June. As of August 2, 2023, the Company has received $113 million of property insurance proceeds from its related claims, of the expected potential insurance recovery of approximately $310 million for covered costs. The proceeds received to date have all been classified as property damage and no gain related to Hurricane Ian has been recognized.
  • Completed the final project of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program with the renovation of the Washington Marriott at Metro Center. The program, which began in 2018, included extensive guestroom and public area renovations at 16 assets and finished under budget.
  • Achieved a milestone in the Company's progress towards its renewable energy goal, resulting in a 2.5 basis point reduction in the interest rate on the outstanding term loans under the Company's sustainability-linked credit facility.
  • Comparable hotel RevPAR for July is estimated to be $209, a 2.5% improvement over 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company maintains a robust balance sheet, with the following balances at June 30, 2023:

  • Total assets of $12.4 billion.
  • Debt balance of $4.2 billion, with an average maturity of 4.7 years, an average interest rate of 4.5%, and no significant maturities until April 2024.
  • Total available liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion, including furniture, fixtures and equipment escrow reserves of $213 million and $1.5 billion available under the revolver portion of the credit facility.

DIVIDENDS

The Company paid a second quarter common stock cash dividend of $0.15 per share, an increase of $0.03 or 25% over its first quarter dividend, on July 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023. All future dividends, including any special dividends, are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.

HOTEL BUSINESS MIX UPDATE

The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 65%, 32%, and 3% respectively, of its 2022 room sales.

The following are the results for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2022 performance, for the Company's current portfolio:

    Quarter ended June 30, 2023     Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023  
    Transient     Group     Contract     Transient     Group     Contract  
Room nights (in thousands)     1,517       1,085       174       2,849       2,123       332  
Percent change in room nights vs. same period in 2022     (0.8 )%     0.0 %     12.6 %     3.7 %     22.5 %     12.0 %
Rooms revenues (in millions)   $ 517     $ 292     $ 33     $ 992     $ 593     $ 62  
Percent change in revenues vs. same period in 2022     0.8 %     4.2 %     23.8 %     6.4 %     30.7 %     30.2 %
                                                 

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The following presents the Company’s capital expenditures spend through the second quarter of 2023 and the forecast for full year 2023 (in millions):

  Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023   2023 Full Year Forecast
           
  Actual   Low-end of range   High-end of range
ROI - Marriott Transformational Capital Program $ 18   $ 25   $ 30
All other return on investment ("ROI") projects   79     200     220
Total ROI Projects   97     225     250
Renewals and Replacements ("R&R")   133     275     300
R&R and ROI Capital expenditures   230     500     550
R&R - Insurable Reconstruction   93     125     175
Total Capital Expenditures $ 323   $ 625   $ 725
                 

2023 OUTLOOK

Based on performance in the first half of the year and the macroeconomic backdrop for the second half, the Company tightened its full year comparable hotel RevPAR guidance range to 7.0% to 9.0% growth over 2022, bringing the midpoint of its full year expected RevPAR growth to 8%. At the midpoint of guidance, the Company’s full year 2023 expected RevPAR is forecast to be 5.6% above 2019.

In the second half of the year, the Company expects year-over-year comparable hotel RevPAR percentage changes to be up low-single digits at the midpoint of guidance.

In comparison to 2019, which the Company believes is the most relevant comparison, operating profit margins are expected to decrease 10 basis points and comparable hotel EBITDA margins are expected to increase 40 basis points at the midpoint of guidance. However, as expected, margins declined in the second quarter in comparison to 2022, driven by closer to stable staffing levels, higher wages, insurance and utility expenses, lower attrition and cancelation fees, and occupancy below 2019 levels. The second quarter decline is expected to be the largest year-over-year decline and margins are expected to continue to moderate for the remainder of the year. In addition, the guidance range does not include any expected gains from business interruption proceeds related to Hurricane Ian at this time, as timing of any recognition is uncertain.

The Company anticipates its 2023 operating results as compared to 2022 will be in the following range:

  Current Full Year 2023 Guidance   Current Full Year 2023 Guidance Change vs. 2022   Previous Full Year 2023 Guidance Change vs. 2022   Change in Full Year 2023 Guidance to the Mid-Point
Comparable hotel Total RevPAR $341 to $347   7.2% to 9.0%   7.7% to 10.5%   (80) bps
Comparable hotel RevPAR $210 to $214   7.0% to 9.0%   7.5% to 10.5%   (100) bps
Total revenues under GAAP $5,246 to $5,338   6.9% to 8.8%   7.3% to 10.1%   (80) bps
Operating profit margin under GAAP 14.1% to 14.8%   (170) bps to (100) bps   (140) bps to (30) bps   (50) bps
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 29.7% to 30.1%   (210) bps to (170) bps   (200) bps to (130) bps   (30) bps
               

Based upon the above parameters, the Company estimates its 2023 guidance as follows:

  Current Full Year 2023 Guidance   Previous Full Year 2023 Guidance   Change in Full Year 2023 Guidance to the Mid-Point  
Net income (in millions) $700 to $748   $713 to $793   $ (28 )
Adjusted EBITDAre (in millions) $1,535 to $1,585   $1,545 to $1,625   $ (25 )
Diluted earnings per common share $0.97 to $1.03   $0.98 to $1.09   $ (0.04 )
NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.82 to $1.88   $1.83 to $1.94   $ (0.04 )
Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.82 to $1.89   $1.84 to $1.95   $ (0.04 )
               

See the 2023 Forecast Schedules and the Notes to Financial Information for items that may affect forecast results and the Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information for additional detail on the mid-point of full year 2023 guidance.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements which include, but may not be limited to, our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the recovery of travel and the lodging industry, the impact of Hurricane Ian and 2023 estimates with respect to our business, including our anticipated capital expenditures and financial and operating results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of August 2, 2023 and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., herein referred to as “we,” “Host Inc.,” or the “Company,” is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. We conduct our operations as an umbrella partnership REIT through an operating partnership, Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host LP”), of which we are the sole general partner. When distinguishing between Host Inc. and Host LP, the primary difference is approximately 1% of the partnership interests in Host LP held by outside partners as of June 30, 2023, which are non-controlling interests in Host LP in our consolidated balance sheets and are included in net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Readers are encouraged to find further detail regarding our organizational structure in our annual report on Form 10-K.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts)
 
    June 30,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		 
             
ASSETS  
Property and equipment, net   $ 9,717     $ 9,748  
Right-of-use assets     555       556  
Due from managers     87       94  
Advances to and investments in affiliates     144       132  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund     213       200  
Notes receivable     485       413  
Other     362       459  
Cash and cash equivalents     802       667  
Total assets   $ 12,365     $ 12,269  
             
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY  
Debt⁽¹⁾            
Senior notes   $ 3,117     $ 3,115  
Credit facility, including the term loans of $997 and $998, respectively     987       994  
Mortgage and other debt     106       106  
Total debt     4,210       4,215  
Lease liabilities     567       568  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     209       372  
Due to managers     67       67  
Other     167       168  
Total liabilities     5,220       5,390  
             
Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.     168       164  
             
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock, par value $0.01, 1,050 million shares authorized,
711.4 million shares and 713.4 million shares issued and
outstanding, respectively		     7       7  
Additional paid-in capital     7,671       7,717  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (70 )     (75 )
Deficit     (636 )     (939 )
Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders     6,972       6,710  
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated
partnerships		     5       5  
Total equity     6,977       6,715  
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity   $ 12,365     $ 12,269  

___________

(1) Please see our Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information for more detail on our debt balances and financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
 
    Quarter ended
June 30, 		    Year-to-date ended
June 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues                        
Rooms   $ 850     $ 850     $ 1,670     $ 1,505  
Food and beverage     415       405       846       702  
Other     128       126       258       248  
Total revenues     1,393       1,381       2,774       2,455  
Expenses                        
Rooms     201       189       394       349  
Food and beverage     263       245       532       445  
Other departmental and support expenses     323       300       638       573  
Management fees     69       62       134       102  
Other property-level expenses     93       78       184       162  
Depreciation and amortization     168       162       337       334  
Corporate and other expenses⁽¹⁾     30       25       61       48  
Gain on insurance and business interruption
settlements		     (3 )     (7 )     (3 )     (7 )
Total operating costs and expenses     1,144       1,054       2,277       2,006  
Operating profit     249       327       497       449  
Interest income     20       6       34       7  
Interest expense     (45 )     (37 )     (94 )     (73 )
Other gains           1       69       14  
Equity in earnings of affiliates     4       2       11       4  
Income before income taxes     228       299       517       401  
Provision for income taxes     (14 )     (39 )     (12 )     (23 )
Net income     214       260       505       378  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (4 )     (4 )     (8 )     (6 )
Net income attributable to Host Inc.   $ 210     $ 256     $ 497     $ 372  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.36     $ 0.70     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.29     $ 0.36     $ 0.70     $ 0.52  

___________

(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:

    Quarter ended June 30,     Year-to-date ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                         
General and administrative costs   $ 20     $ 20     $ 41     $ 38  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense     6       5       13       10  
Litigation accruals     4             7        
Total   $ 30     $ 25     $ 61     $ 48  

 

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Earnings per Common Share
(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
 
    Quarter ended June 30,     Year-to-date ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income   $ 214     $ 260     $ 505     $ 378  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (4 )     (4 )     (8 )     (6 )
Net income attributable to Host Inc.   $ 210     $ 256     $ 497     $ 372  
                         
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     711.3       714.8       712.3       714.6  
Assuming distribution of common shares granted under the comprehensive stock plans, less shares assumed purchased at market     1.9       2.2       1.9       2.2  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding⁽¹⁾     713.2       717.0       714.2       716.8  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.36     $ 0.70     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.29     $ 0.36     $ 0.70     $ 0.52  

___________
(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels(1)

Comparable Hotel Results by Location

  As of June 30, 2023   Quarter ended June 30, 2023   Quarter ended June 30, 2022          
Location No. of
Properties		   No. of
Rooms		   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Percent
Change in
RevPAR		   Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR		  
Maui/Oahu 4   2,006   $ 594.07   73.7 % $ 437.96   $ 678.06   $ 567.20   78.0 % $ 442.56   $ 690.02   (1.0 )% (1.7 )%
Miami 2   1,033     538.70   69.6     374.98     646.85     618.60   67.4     416.89     697.72   (10.1 ) (7.3 )
Jacksonville 1   446     549.95   82.1     451.53     974.60     572.46   81.1     463.99     974.04   (2.7 ) 0.1  
Phoenix 3   1,545     372.81   73.6     274.51     651.73     394.21   76.0     299.63     677.94   (8.4 ) (3.9 )
Florida Gulf Coast 3   941     387.60   76.3     295.81     615.07     386.13   79.0     304.90     640.76   (3.0 ) (4.0 )
Orlando 2   2,448     363.44   73.4     266.90     542.00     402.61   73.8     297.06     580.59   (10.2 ) (6.6 )
New York 2   2,486     346.21   84.3     291.87     423.84     326.39   80.3     261.97     385.41   11.4   10.0  
Los Angeles/Orange County 3   1,067     297.22   82.4     245.01     352.37     278.61   87.4     243.48     356.01   0.6   (1.0 )
San Diego 3   3,294     281.16   83.1     233.70     432.22     271.84   81.0     220.07     391.37   6.2   10.4  
Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5   3,240     312.23   78.0     243.43     346.51     286.32   77.0     220.58     312.13   10.4   11.0  
Boston 2   1,496     293.70   83.0     243.74     311.38     277.40   60.7     168.38     223.59   44.8   39.3  
Austin 2   767     257.48   70.8     182.18     327.53     272.13   80.7     219.57     383.03   (17.0 ) (14.5 )
Philadelphia 2   810     249.51   83.5     208.44     327.91     229.82   86.6     199.08     303.95   4.7   7.9  
Northern Virginia 2   916     261.74   73.7     192.88     292.30     228.38   75.8     173.05     266.99   11.5   9.5  
San Francisco/San Jose 6   4,162     235.44   66.6     156.72     230.73     237.03   72.7     172.26     237.65   (9.0 ) (2.9 )
New Orleans 1   1,333     208.75   75.0     156.55     241.38     219.22   76.4     167.55     237.37   (6.6 ) 1.7  
Chicago 3   1,562     278.93   76.2     212.54     303.24     253.18   74.0     187.35     260.67   13.4   16.3  
San Antonio 2   1,512     214.90   63.9     137.37     219.40     202.69   70.3     142.44     213.86   (3.6 ) 2.6  
Houston 5   1,942     208.54   72.3     150.82     207.78     184.11   67.1     123.53     175.70   22.1   18.3  
Atlanta 2   810     194.10   76.0     147.44     239.70     186.06   77.5     144.28     236.30   2.2   1.4  
Seattle 2   1,315     241.55   72.9     176.09     237.33     228.80   74.6     170.62     218.92   3.2   8.4  
Denver 3   1,340     196.19   66.2     129.88     190.82     188.02   69.4     130.52     189.86   (0.5 ) 0.5  
Other 10   3,061     287.69   69.7     200.45     306.65     272.79   66.3     180.80     267.34   10.9   14.7  
Domestic 70   39,532     306.78   74.7     229.05     374.40     300.38   74.6     224.05     361.94   2.2   3.4  
                                                 
International 5   1,499     193.42   62.7     121.31     184.99     155.80   59.0     91.91     140.79   32.0   31.4  
All Locations 75   41,031     303.29   74.2     225.12     367.54     296.18   74.0     219.23     353.95   2.7   3.8  


Comparable Hotel Results by Location

  As of June 30, 2023   Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023   Year-to-date ended June 30, 2022          
Location No. of
Properties		   No. of
Rooms		   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Percent
Change in
RevPAR		   Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR		  
Maui/Oahu 4   2,006   $ 599.89   75.0 % $ 449.74   $ 689.14   $ 556.16   77.2 % $ 429.37   $ 665.56   4.7 % 3.5 %
Miami 2   1,033     594.02   73.8     438.09     753.95     677.26   69.1     468.18     758.30   (6.4 ) (0.6 )
Jacksonville 1   446     532.21   74.7     397.60     872.26     555.35   70.8     393.31     846.75   1.1   3.0  
Phoenix 3   1,545     455.18   78.0     355.17     764.31     442.80   74.8     331.38     709.91   7.2   7.7  
Florida Gulf Coast 3   941     433.52   80.2     347.70     747.93     434.49   79.5     345.27     699.72   0.7   6.9  
Orlando 2   2,448     395.90   74.7     295.85     591.62     427.24   66.0     281.89     534.73   5.0   10.6  
New York 2   2,486     316.51   78.8     249.47     369.18     303.32   61.0     184.91     269.63   34.9   36.9  
Los Angeles/Orange County 3   1,067     296.97   81.2     241.12     352.91     282.52   76.2     215.25     311.32   12.0   13.4  
San Diego 3   3,294     282.01   80.1     225.75     427.16     265.79   71.3     189.62     343.77   19.1   24.3  
Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5   3,240     293.53   71.1     208.82     304.05     269.82   57.9     156.21     222.15   33.7   36.9  
Boston 2   1,496     256.23   76.1     195.06     262.66     235.57   54.2     127.70     168.31   52.8   56.1  
Austin 2   767     273.23   70.4     192.43     343.15     274.92   71.3     196.03     334.68   (1.8 ) 2.5  
Philadelphia 2   810     229.68   78.9     181.17     283.96     206.81   76.7     158.68     244.18   14.2   16.3  
Northern Virginia 2   916     245.58   69.7     171.08     259.21     216.27   64.4     139.18     208.25   22.9   24.5  
San Francisco/San Jose 6   4,162     261.73   63.7     166.68     249.04     221.94   58.9     130.72     188.52   27.5   32.1  
New Orleans 1   1,333     215.24   74.0     159.23     240.08     212.83   66.2     140.90     202.78   13.0   18.4  
Chicago 3   1,562     238.80   64.0     152.79     219.73     220.82   57.4     126.78     174.77   20.5   25.7  
San Antonio 2   1,512     227.23   67.0     152.20     242.68     195.73   68.8     134.67     205.78   13.0   17.9  
Houston 5   1,942     206.36   72.8     150.32     208.68     182.12   64.0     116.60     162.56   28.9   28.4  
Atlanta 2   810     195.42   75.0     146.53     241.17     180.13   72.0     129.60     207.01   13.1   16.5  
Seattle 2   1,315     223.18   63.1     140.79     196.97     211.55   55.1     116.53     153.56   20.8   28.3  
Denver 3   1,340     185.96   57.5     106.90     152.98     173.91   57.4     99.84     146.61   7.1   4.3  
Other 10   3,061     319.34   64.0     204.29     314.22     323.74   59.1     191.24     284.58   6.8   10.4  
Domestic 70   39,532     314.70   71.7     225.60     374.31     304.95   64.8     197.64     321.78   14.1   16.3  
                                                 
International 5   1,499     182.51   61.5     112.29     165.31     133.14   49.3     65.66     99.56   71.0   66.1  
All Locations 75   41,031     310.54   71.3     221.46     366.74     300.14   64.2     192.82     313.73   14.9   16.9  

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel operating statistics. CBD of a location refers to the central business district. Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights.

Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period(1)

  As of June 30,                                          
  2023   2022   Quarter ended June 30, 2023   Quarter ended June 30, 2022          
Location No. of
Properties		   No. of
Properties		   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Percent
Change in
RevPAR		   Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR		  
Maui/Oahu 4   4   $ 594.07   73.7 % $ 437.96   $ 678.06   $ 567.20   78.0 % $ 442.56   $ 690.02   (1.0 )% (1.7 )%
Miami 2   2     538.70   69.6     374.98     646.85     596.12   68.2     406.35     676.00   (7.7 ) (4.3 )
Jacksonville 1   1     549.95   82.1     451.53     974.60     572.46   81.1     463.99     974.04   (2.7 ) 0.1  
Phoenix 3   4     372.81   73.6     274.51     651.73     367.35   75.5     277.29     612.01   (1.0 ) 6.5  
Florida Gulf Coast 5   5     347.63   56.5     196.31     418.07     411.67   70.2     288.94     598.02   (32.1 ) (30.1 )
Orlando 2   2     363.44   73.4     266.90     542.00     402.61   73.8     297.06     580.59   (10.2 ) (6.6 )
New York 2   2     346.21   84.3     291.87     423.84     313.84   78.3     245.88     361.64   18.7   17.2  
Los Angeles/Orange County 3   3     297.22   82.4     245.01     352.37     278.61   87.4     243.48     356.01   0.6   (1.0 )
San Diego 3   3     281.16   83.1     233.70     432.22     271.84   81.0     220.07     391.37   6.2   10.4  
Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5   5     312.23   78.0     243.43     346.51     286.32   77.0     220.58     312.13   10.4   11.0  
Boston 2   2     293.70   83.0     243.74     311.38     277.40   60.7     168.38     223.59   44.8   39.3  
Austin 2   2     257.48   70.8     182.18     327.53     272.13   80.7     219.57     383.03   (17.0 ) (14.5 )
Philadelphia 2   2     249.51   83.5     208.44     327.91     229.82   86.6     199.08     303.95   4.7   7.9  
Northern Virginia 2   2     261.74   73.7     192.88     292.30     228.38   75.8     173.05     266.99   11.5   9.5  
San Francisco/San Jose 6   6     235.44   66.6     156.72     230.73     237.03   72.7     172.26     237.65   (9.0 ) (2.9 )
New Orleans 1   1     208.75   75.0     156.55     241.38     219.22   76.4     167.55     237.37   (6.6 ) 1.7  
Chicago 3   4     278.93   76.2     212.54     303.24     240.04   71.8     172.32     237.59   23.3   27.6  
San Antonio 2   2     214.90   63.9     137.37     219.40     202.69   70.3     142.44     213.86   (3.6 ) 2.6  
Houston 5   5     208.54   72.3     150.82     207.78     184.11   67.1     123.53     175.70   22.1   18.3  
Atlanta 2   2     194.10   76.0     147.44     239.70     186.06   77.5     144.28     236.30   2.2   1.4  
Seattle 2   2     241.55   72.9     176.09     237.33     228.80   74.6     170.62     218.92   3.2   8.4  
Denver 3   3     196.19   66.2     129.88     190.82     188.02   69.4     130.52     189.86   (0.5 ) 0.5  
Other 10   9     287.69   69.7     200.45     306.65     262.88   69.1     181.67     265.61   10.3   15.5  
Domestic 72   73     306.27   73.8     226.00     370.80     300.15   74.3     223.13     362.34   1.3   2.3  
                                                 
International 5   5     193.42   62.7     121.31     184.99     155.80   59.0     91.91     140.79   32.0   31.4  
All Locations 77   78     302.82   73.4     222.26     364.22     296.11   73.8     218.53     354.65   1.7   2.7  


Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period(1)

  As of June 30,                                          
  2023   2022   Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023   Year-to-date ended June 30, 2022          
Location No. of
Properties		   No. of
Properties		   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Average
Room Rate		   Average
Occupancy
Percentage		   RevPAR   Total RevPAR   Percent
Change in
RevPAR		   Percent
Change in
Total RevPAR		  
Maui/Oahu 4   4   $ 599.89   75.0 % $ 449.74   $ 689.14   $ 556.16   77.2 % $ 429.37   $ 665.56   4.7 % 3.5 %
Miami 2   2     594.02   73.8     438.09     753.95     609.44   70.9     432.20     690.16   1.4   9.2  
Jacksonville 1   1     532.21   74.7     397.60     872.26     555.35   70.8     393.31     846.75   1.1   3.0  
Phoenix 3   4     446.98   78.0     348.64     738.46     412.40   74.7     307.94     643.07   13.2   14.8  
Florida Gulf Coast 5   5     392.96   58.6     230.46     497.50     485.09   72.1     349.66     691.06   (34.1 ) (28.0 )
Orlando 2   2     395.90   74.7     295.85     591.62     427.24   66.0     281.89     534.73   5.0   10.6  
New York 2   2     316.51   78.8     249.47     369.18     276.49   56.1     155.17     222.91   60.8   65.6  
Los Angeles/Orange County 3   3     296.97   81.2     241.12     352.91     282.52   76.2     215.25     311.32   12.0   13.4  
San Diego 3   3     282.01   80.1     225.75     427.16     265.79   71.3     189.62     343.77   19.1   24.3  
Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5   5     293.53   71.1     208.82     304.05     269.82   57.9     156.21     222.15   33.7   36.9  
Boston 2   2     256.23   76.1     195.06     262.66     228.61   51.8     118.39     155.01   64.8   69.4  
Austin 2   2     273.23   70.4     192.43     343.15     274.92   71.3     196.03     334.68   (1.8 ) 2.5  
Philadelphia 2   2     229.68   78.9     181.17     283.96     206.81   76.7     158.68     244.18   14.2   16.3  
Northern Virginia 2   2     245.58   69.7     171.08     259.21     216.27   64.4     139.18     208.25   22.9   24.5  
San Francisco/San Jose 6   6     261.73   63.7     166.68     249.04     221.94   58.9     130.72     188.52   27.5   32.1  
New Orleans 1   1     215.24   74.0     159.23     240.08     212.83   66.2     140.90     202.78   13.0   18.4  
Chicago 3   4     238.80   64.0     152.79     219.73     210.41   56.0     117.93     161.24   29.6   36.3  
San Antonio 2   2     227.23   67.0     152.20     242.68     195.73   68.8     134.67     205.78   13.0   17.9  
Houston 5   5     206.36   72.8     150.32     208.68     182.12   64.0     116.60     162.56   28.9   28.4  
Atlanta 2   2     195.42   75.0     146.53     241.17     180.13   72.0     129.60     207.01   13.1   16.5  
Seattle 2   2     223.18   63.1     140.79     196.97     211.55   55.1     116.53     153.56   20.8   28.3  
Denver 3   3     185.96   57.5     106.90     152.98     173.91   57.4     99.84     146.61   7.1   4.3  
Other 10   9     319.34   64.0     204.29     314.22     266.94   60.0     160.20     229.80   27.5   36.7  
Domestic 72   73     314.56   70.9     223.06     371.22     302.36   64.3     194.28     317.04   14.8   17.1  
                                                 
International 5   5     182.51   61.5     112.29     165.31     133.14   49.3     65.66     99.56   71.0   66.1  
All Locations 77   78     310.46   70.6     219.11     363.94     297.88   63.7     189.88     309.66   15.4   17.5  

___________
(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including the results of non-comparable properties, dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results (1)
(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)
 
    Quarter ended June 30,     Year-to-date ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Number of hotels     75       75       75       75  
Number of rooms     41,031       41,031       41,031       41,031  
Change in comparable hotel Total RevPAR     3.8 %           16.9 %      
Change in comparable hotel RevPAR     2.7 %           14.9 %      
Operating profit margin⁽²⁾     17.9 %     23.7 %     17.9 %     18.3 %
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin⁽²⁾     32.7 %     37.1 %     32.6 %     34.1 %
Food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾     36.6 %     39.5 %     37.1 %     36.6 %
Comparable hotel food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾     36.9 %     39.8 %     37.2 %     37.2 %
                         
Net income   $ 214     $ 260     $ 505     $ 378  
Depreciation and amortization     168       162       337       334  
Interest expense     45       37       94       73  
Provision for income taxes     14       39       12       23  
Gain on sale of property and corporate level
income/expense		     6       10       (53 )     17  
Severance expense at hotel properties                       2  
Property transaction adjustments⁽³⁾           (3 )     (3 )     16  
Non-comparable hotel results, net⁽⁴⁾     2       (15 )     (4 )     (48 )
Comparable hotel EBITDA⁽¹⁾   $ 449     $ 490     $ 888     $ 795  

___________
(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel results, which are non-GAAP measures, and the limitations on their use. For additional information on comparable hotel EBITDA by location, see the Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Information posted on our website.
(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:

  Quarter ended June 30, 2023     Quarter ended June 30, 2022  
        Adjustments                 Adjustments        
  GAAP Results     Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾     Depreciation and corporate level items     Comparable Hotel Results     GAAP Results     Property transaction adjustments ⁽³⁾     Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾     Depreciation and corporate level items     Comparable Hotel Results  
Revenues                                                    
Room $ 850     $ (8 )   $     $ 842     $ 850     $ (8 )   $ (22 )   $     $ 820  
Food and
beverage		   415       (9 )           406       405       (3 )     (18 )           384  
Other   128       (1 )           127       126             (6 )           120  
Total revenues   1,393       (18 )           1,375       1,381       (11 )     (46 )           1,324  
Expenses                                                    
Room   201       (2 )           199       189       (3 )     (3 )           183  
Food and
beverage		   263       (7 )           256       245       (1 )     (13 )           231  
Other   485       (11 )           474       440       (4 )     (15 )           421  
Depreciation
and
amortization		   168             (168 )           162                   (162 )      
Corporate and
other
expenses		   30             (30 )           25                   (25 )      
Gain on
insurance and
business
interruption
settlements		   (3 )                 (3 )     (7 )                 6       (1 )
Total expenses   1,144       (20 )     (198 )     926       1,054       (8 )     (31 )     (181 )     834  
Operating Profit - Comparable
hotel EBITDA 		$ 249     $ 2     $ 198     $ 449     $ 327     $ (3 )   $ (15 )   $ 181     $ 490  
                                                     

 

    Year-to-date ended June 30, 2023     Year-to-date ended June 30, 2022  
          Adjustments                 Adjustments        
    GAAP Results     Property transaction adjustments ⁽³⁾     Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾     Depreciation and corporate level items     Comparable hotel Results     GAAP Results     Severance at hotel properties     Property transaction adjustments ⁽³⁾     Non-comparable hotel results, net ⁽⁴⁾     Depreciation and corporate level items     Comparable hotel Results  
Revenues                                                                  
Room   $ 1,670     $ (5 )   $ (18 )   $     $ 1,647     $ 1,505     $     $ (13 )   $ (57 )   $     $ 1,435  
Food and
beverage		     846       (2 )     (18 )           826       702                   (42 )           660  
Other     258             (3 )           255       248             4       (13 )           239  
Total revenues     2,774       (7 )     (39 )           2,728       2,455             (9 )     (112 )           2,334  
Expenses                                                                  
Room     394       (1 )     (4 )           389       349             (13 )     (9 )           327  
Food and
beverage		     532       (1 )     (13 )           518       445             (3 )     (27 )           415  
Other     956       (2 )     (18 )           936       837       (2 )     (9 )     (28 )           798  
Depreciation
and
amortization		     337                   (337 )           334                         (334 )      
Corporate and
other
expenses		     61                   (61 )           48                         (48 )      
Gain on
insurance and
business
interruption
settlements		     (3 )                       (3 )     (7 )                       6       (1 )
Total expenses     2,277       (4 )     (35 )     (398 )     1,840       2,006       (2 )     (25 )     (64 )     (376 )     1,539  
Operating Profit - Comparable
hotel EBITDA 		  $ 497     $ (3 )   $ (4 )   $ 398     $ 888     $ 449     $ 2     $ 16     $ (48 )   $ 376     $ 795  
                                                                   

(3) Property transaction adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of our hotels sold or held-for-sale as of the reporting date, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of the reporting date.
(4) Non-comparable hotel results, net, includes the following items: (i) the results of operations of our non-comparable hotels, which operations are included in our consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) gains on business interruption proceeds relating to events that occurred while the hotels were classified as non-comparable.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to
EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
(unaudited, in millions)

    Quarter ended June 30,     Year-to-date ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income   $ 214     $ 260     $ 505     $ 378  
Interest expense     45       37       94       73  
Depreciation and amortization     168       162       337       334  
Income taxes     14       39       12       23  
EBITDA     441       498       948       808  
Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾           (1 )     (69 )     (13 )
Equity investment adjustments:                        
Equity in earnings of affiliates     (4 )     (2 )     (11 )     (4 )
Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments⁽³⁾     9       11       22       21  
EBITDAre     446       506       890       812  
Adjustments to EBITDAre:                        
Gain on property insurance settlement           (6 )           (6 )
Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 446     $ 500     $ 890     $ 806  

___________
(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Reflects the sale of one hotel in 2023 and three hotels in 2022.
(3) Unrealized gains of our unconsolidated investments are not recognized in our EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NAREIT FFO or Adjusted FFO until they have been realized by the unconsolidated partnership.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Common Share to
NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share (1)
(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

    Quarter ended June 30,     Year-to-date ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income   $ 214     $ 260     $ 505     $ 378  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (4 )     (4 )     (8 )     (6 )
Net income attributable to Host Inc.     210       256       497       372  
Adjustments:                        
Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾           (1 )     (69 )     (13 )
Gain on property insurance settlement           (6 )           (6 )
Depreciation and amortization     168       162       336       333  
Equity investment adjustments:                        
Equity in earnings of affiliates     (4 )     (2 )     (11 )     (4 )
Pro rata FFO of equity investments⁽³⁾     6       8       16       17  
Consolidated partnership adjustments:                        
FFO adjustments for non-controlling interests
of Host L.P.		     (3 )     (1 )     (4 )     (4 )
NAREIT FFO     377       416       765       695  
Adjustments to NAREIT FFO:                        
Loss on debt extinguishment                 4        
Adjusted FFO   $ 377     $ 416     $ 769     $ 695  
                         
For calculation on a per share basis:⁽⁴⁾                        
                         
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO     713.2       717.0       714.2       716.8  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.29     $ 0.36     $ 0.70     $ 0.52  
NAREIT FFO per diluted share   $ 0.53     $ 0.58     $ 1.07     $ 0.97  
Adjusted FFO per diluted share   $ 0.53     $ 0.58     $ 1.08     $ 0.97  

___________
(1-3) Refer to corresponding footnote on the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

(4) Diluted earnings per common share, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share are adjusted for the effects of dilutive securities. Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred OP units held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP units. No effect is shown for securities if they are anti-dilutive.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to
EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to
NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2023 Forecasts (1)
(unaudited, in millions)

    Full Year 2023  
    Low-end of range     High-end of range  
Net income   $ 700     $ 748  
Interest expense     190       190  
Depreciation and amortization     680       680  
Income taxes     15       17  
EBITDA     1,585       1,635  
Gain on dispositions     (69 )     (69 )
Equity investment adjustments:            
Equity in earnings of affiliates     (18 )     (19 )
Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments     39       40  
EBITDAre     1,537       1,587  
Adjustments to EBITDAre:            
Gain on property insurance settlement⁽²⁾     (2 )     (2 )
Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 1,535     $ 1,585  

 

    Full Year 2023  
    Low-end of range     High-end of range  
Net income   $ 700     $ 748  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (11 )     (12 )
Net income attributable to Host Inc.     689       736  
Adjustments:            
Gain on dispositions     (69 )     (69 )
Gain on property insurance settlement⁽²⁾     (2 )     (2 )
Depreciation and amortization     679       679  
Equity investment adjustments:            
Equity in earnings of affiliates     (18 )     (19 )
Pro rata FFO of equity investments     27       28  
Consolidated partnership adjustments:            
FFO adjustment for non-controlling partnerships     (1 )     (1 )
FFO adjustment for non-controlling interests of Host LP     (8 )     (8 )
NAREIT FFO     1,297       1,344  
Adjustments to NAREIT FFO:            
Loss on extinguishment of debt     4       4  
Adjusted FFO   $ 1,301     $ 1,348  
             
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO     713.9       713.9  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.97     $ 1.03  
NAREIT FFO per diluted share   $ 1.82     $ 1.88  
Adjusted FFO per diluted share   $ 1.82     $ 1.89  

___________

(1) The Forecasts are based on the below assumptions:

  • Comparable hotel RevPAR will increase 7.0% to 9.0% compared to 2022 for the low and high end of the forecast range.
  • Comparable hotel EBITDA margins will decrease 210 to 170 basis points compared to 2022 for the low and high ends of the forecasted comparable hotel RevPAR range, respectively.
  • We expect to spend approximately $625 million to $725 million on capital expenditures.
  • Assumes no acquisitions and no additional dispositions during the year.

For a discussion of items that may affect forecast results, see the Notes to Financial Information.

(2) The insurance gain relates to proceeds in 2023 related to prior year insurance claims. 2023 Forecasts do not include any gains related to Hurricane Ian at this time, as timing of any recognition is uncertain.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results for Full Year 2023 Forecasts (1)
(unaudited, in millions)

    Full Year 2023  
    Low-end of range     High-end of range  
Operating profit margin (2)     14.1 %     14.8 %
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin (2)     29.7 %     30.1 %
             
Net income   $ 700     $ 748  
Depreciation and amortization     680       680  
Interest expense     190       190  
Provision for income taxes     15       17  
Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense     (47 )     (48 )
Property transaction adjustments⁽³⁾     (3 )     (3 )
Non-comparable hotel results, net⁽⁴⁾     (17 )     (18 )
Comparable hotel EBITDA (1)   $ 1,518     $ 1,566  

___________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2023 Forecasts" for other forecast assumptions. Forecast comparable hotel results include 75 hotels (of our 77 hotels owned at June 30, 2023) that we have assumed will be classified as comparable as of December 31, 2023.
(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:

  Low-end of range     High-end of range  
      Adjustments             Adjustments      
  GAAP Results   Property transaction adjustments   Non-comparable hotel results, net   Depreciation and corporate level items   Comparable hotel Results     GAAP Results   Property transaction adjustments   Non-comparable hotel results, net   Depreciation and corporate level items   Comparable hotel Results  
Revenues                                          
Rooms $ 3,211   $ (5 ) $ (62 ) $   $ 3,144     $ 3,271   $ (5 ) $ (64 ) $   $ 3,202  
Food and beverage   1,551     (2 )   (49 )       1,500       1,580     (2 )   (50 )       1,528  
Other   484         (12 )       472       487         (12 )       475  
Total revenues   5,246     (7 )   (123 )       5,116       5,338     (7 )   (126 )       5,205  
Expenses                                          
Hotel expenses   3,711     (4 )   (106 )       3,601       3,754     (4 )   (108 )       3,642  
Depreciation and amortization   680             (680 )         680             (680 )    
Corporate and other expenses   118             (118 )         118             (118 )    
Gain on insurance and business interruption settlements⁽⁵⁾   (5 )           2     (3 )     (5 )           2     (3 )
Total expenses   4,504     (4 )   (106 )   (796 )   3,598    