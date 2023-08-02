Submit Release
Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Denver, CO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the second quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights for Second Quarter 2023

Financial & Operational

  • Total sales of $81.0 million, which compares to $91.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, as potash and Trio® average net realized sales prices(1) decreased to $479 and $333 per ton, respectively.
  • Net income of $4.3 million (or $0.33 per diluted share), which compares to $23.7 million (or $1.74 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Gross margin of $15.4 million, which compares to $41.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash flow from operations of $30.5 million, which compares to $49.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $15.8 million, which compares to $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Potash and Trio® sales volumes of 79 thousand and 63 thousand tons, respectively, which compares to prior-year figures of 56 thousand and 59 thousand, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

  • Incurred capital expenditures of $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. We expect full-year 2023 capital expenditures to be between $65 and $75 million.
  • Our capital expenditures reflect our direct investments in our potash assets, which will help us meet our goals of maximizing brine availability and underground brine residence time. These investments are expected to drive higher and more consistent potash production.

HB Solar Solution Mine in Carlsbad, New Mexico

  • Phase One of HB Injection Pipeline Project: Installation of the new injection pipeline was successfully completed. The new pipeline is designed to increase our brine injection rates significantly above the rates achieved over the past five years. We anticipate operating at average injection rates of approximately 1,100 gallons per minute, which is approximately 55% higher than our injection rates prior to starting the project.
  • Phase Two of HB Injection Pipeline Project: Phase Two is the installation of an in-line pigging system to clean the pipeline and remove scaling to help ensure more consistent flow rates. We continue to work through the permitting requirements and anticipate construction beginning by the end of 2023, with commissioning expected in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Eddy Shaft: This project is designed to target already-measured, high-grade brine from an existing mine shaft in the HB cavern system. Key permitting is complete, construction is underway, and we expect the project to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Replacement Extraction Well: After the failed extraction well in the fourth quarter of 2022, our plans to drill a newly designed extraction well to replace the IP-30 well are underway, and we have begun the permitting and contracting processes. This new extraction well is designed to have a long-term operational life and will target known, high-grade brine from the HB cavern system.

Solar Solution Mine in Moab, Utah

  • Well 45 and Well 46: We successfully drilled Well 45 (Cavern 4) and Well 46 and commissioned both projects in July 2023. Both projects will help us deliver on our key goals of maximizing brine availability and underground brine residence time, which is expected to drive higher and more consistent production.

East Facility in Carlsbad, New Mexico

  • The first of two new continuous miners was commissioned during the second quarter and we are already seeing higher efficiencies and production in our underground mining operations. The second continuous miner was recently delivered and is expected to be operating in the third quarter of 2023.

Sand Resources at Intrepid South

  • We recently secured the necessary permits for construction, which we expect to start in the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to target annualized production of approximately one million tons of wet sand which is contingent on receiving an additional air quality permit that would allow us to operate the plant outside daylight hours. If receipt of the additional air quality permit is delayed we plan to operate the plant at reduced rates until permitting is complete.

Liquidity

  • As of July 31, 2023, Intrepid had approximately $15.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $150 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $165.6 million.
  • Intrepid maintains an investment account of short-and-long-term fixed income securities that had a balance of approximately $5.8 million as of July 31, 2023.

Consolidated Results, Management Commentary, & Outlook
Intrepid generated second quarter 2023 sales of $81.0 million, a 12% decrease from second quarter 2022 sales of $91.7 million. Consolidated gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $15.4 million, while net income totaled $4.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which compares to second quarter 2022 net income of $23.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, down from $41.5 million in the same prior year period, with the lower profitability primarily being driven by lower pricing for our key products, as well as an increase in our cost of goods sold. Our net realized sales price for Potash and Trio® averaged $479 and $333 per ton, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, which compares to $738 and $493 per ton, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "Our key focus over the last year has been successful project execution, with our growth capital primarily directed to our potash assets to maximize brine availability and residence time underground to improve our brine grade. As we shared in recent press releases, we successfully executed on three of our key growth projects and are already seeing improvements in our injection rates, with production benefits expected next year.

In the second quarter, we delivered strong results, highlighted by potash sales volumes of 79 thousand tons, which represents an approximately 40% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Fertilizer pricing continues to drive strong margins for the Company, and our expectation of robust demand underpinned by solid farmer economics was evident in our improved sales volumes in the first half of this year.

Looking ahead, the key theme of agricultural markets enjoying a positive backdrop is still underway, with several key crop futures recently reversing some weakness and again showing strength, particularly when compared to historical levels. For the back half of the year, we believe the combination of supportive crop futures prices and attractive fertilizer pricing will support a strong fall application season in the U.S., with the most recent catalyst being a positive market response to the announcement of a July fill program."

Segment Highlights

Potash

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023     2022     2023     2022
    (in thousands, except per ton data)
Sales   $         47,264           $         48,827           $         99,761           $         105,269        
Gross margin   $         12,876           $         24,925           $         27,304           $         53,990        
                 
Potash sales volumes (in tons)             79                     56                     167                     126        
Potash production volumes (in tons)             12                     25                     102                     128        
                 
Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1)   $         479           $         738           $         485           $         713        

Potash segment sales in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 3% to $47.3 million when compared to the same period in 2022. The lower revenue was driven by a 35% decrease in our average net realized sales price per ton to $479, which compares to $738 per ton in the same prior year period. The lower average net realized sales price per ton in the second quarter of 2023 was partially offset by higher potash sales volumes, which totaled 79 thousand tons, a 41% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months ended June 30, 2023, our potash segment sales decreased 5% to $99.8 million, with our higher sales volumes of 167 thousand tons offsetting a 32% decrease in our average net realized price to $485 per ton.

For the second quarter of 2023, potash segment gross margin totaled $12.9 million, which compares to $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, and for the first six months ended June 30, 2023, Potash segment gross margin totaled $27.3 million, which compares to $54.0 million in the prior year period. The lower gross margin figures were driven by an increase in segment cost of goods sold - which was due to higher sales volumes and an increase in our weighted average carrying cost per ton - as well as lower potash pricing in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Potash production totaled 12 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2023, which compares to 25 thousand tons produced in the same prior year period, while potash production for the first six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled 102 thousand tons, a decrease from 128 thousand tons in the same prior year period.

Trio®

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023     2022     2023     2022
    (in thousands, except per ton data)
Sales   $         28,748           $         35,467           $         59,022           $         76,519        
Gross margin   $         1,222           $         13,052           $         2,674           $         29,191        
                 
Trio® sales volume (in tons)             63                     59                     128                     131        
Trio® production volume (in tons)             58                     58                     107                     123        
                 
Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1)   $         333           $         493           $         339           $         476        

Trio® segment sales of $28.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 were 19% lower compared to the same prior year period. This was primarily driven by a lower average net realized sales price per ton of $333, a decrease of 32% compared to the second quarter of 2022, although this was partially offset by Trio® sales volumes increasing by 7% to 63 thousand tons. For the first six months ended June 30, 2023, our Trio® segment sales decreased 23% to $59.0 million, which was driven by a 29% decrease in our average net realized price to $339 per ton, while our sales volumes were down 2% to 128 thousand tons.

For the second quarter of 2023, Trio® segment gross margin totaled $1.2 million, which compares to $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, and for the first six months ended June 30, 2023, Trio® segment gross margin totaled $2.7 million, which compares to $29.2 million in the same prior year period. The lower gross margin figures were primarily driven by an increase in segment cost of goods sold and lower pricing in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Trio® production totaled 58 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2023 which was the same as the second quarter of 2022, while Trio® production for the first six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled 107 thousand tons, a decrease from 123 thousand tons in the same prior year period. During the first quarter of 2023, our East Facility experienced net unplanned downtime of approximately eight days which was the primary reason for the lower production in the first half of this year.

Oilfield Solutions

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023     2022     2023     2022
    (in thousands)
Sales   $         5,111           $         7,512           $         9,361           $         14,512        
Gross margin   $         1,284           $         3,834           $         1,756           $         5,806        

Our Oilfield Solutions segment sales decreased $2.4 million, or 32%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, which was primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in water sales and a $1.5 million decrease in surface use, rights-of-way and easement revenues. While oil and gas activities near our Intrepid South property remained strong during the second quarter of 2023, we entered into fewer surface use agreements and our water sales decreased owing to the timing of fracs compared to the same prior year period.

Our cost of goods sold decreased $0.1 million, or 4%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. However, the lower segment sales more than offset the decrease in cost of goods sold, and our Oilfield Solutions segment gross margin experienced a decrease of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity
During the second quarter of 2023, cash flow from operations was $30.5 million, while cash used in investing activities was $18.3 million. As of July 31, 2023, we had approximately $15.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings, and $150 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $165.6 million.

Notes
1 Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

Conference Call Information
Intrepid will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters and answer investor questions.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the toll-free dial-in number 1 (888) 210-4149 or toll-in dial-in 1 (646) 960-0145; please use conference ID 9158079. The call will also be streamed on the Intrepid website, intrepidpotash.com. A recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 for toll-free, 1 (647) 362-9199 for toll-in, or at intrepidpotash.com. The replay of the call will require the input of the conference identification number 9158079. The recording will be available through August 10, 2023.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services. Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, and its market outlook. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

  • changes in the price, demand, or supply of our products and services;
  • challenges and legal proceedings related to our water rights;
  • our ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow our business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio®, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;
  • the costs of, and our ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;
  • declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;
  • declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;
  • our ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against us;
  • our ability to comply with the terms of our revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants;
  • further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;
  • circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;
  • changes in reserve estimates;
  • currency fluctuations;
  • adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;
  • the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;
  • adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at our solar solution mines;
  • increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;
  • changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;
  • our ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;
  • interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;
  • our inability to fund necessary capital investments;
  • global inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges;
  • the impact of global health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other global disruptions on our business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; and
  • the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make. All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Sales   $         81,035             $         91,740             $         167,955             $         196,139          
Less:                
Freight costs             10,516                       9,227                       22,106                       19,464          
Warehousing and handling costs             2,801                       2,204                       5,534                       4,680          
Cost of goods sold             52,336                       38,498                       108,581                       83,008          
Gross Margin             15,382                       41,811                       31,734                       88,987          
                 
Selling and administrative             7,948                       7,218                       16,806                       14,007          
Accretion of asset retirement obligation             535                       490                       1,070                       980          
(Gain) loss on sale of assets             (7 )             1,066                       193                       1,166          
Other operating (income) expense             (362 )             1,242                       1,023                       975          
Operating Income             7,268                       31,795                       12,642                       71,859          
                 
Other Income (Expense)                
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities             (1,059 )             —                       (238 )             —          
Interest expense, net             —                       (24 )             —                       (57 )
Interest income             76                       15                       161                       17          
Other income             43                       11                       56                       539          
Income Before Income Taxes             6,328                       31,797                       12,621                       72,358          
                 
Income Tax Expense             (2,023 )             (8,089 )             (3,810 )             (17,228 )
Net Income   $         4,305             $         23,708             $         8,811             $         55,130          
                 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                
Basic             12,766                       13,246                       12,730                       13,203          
Diluted             12,855                       13,620                       12,865                       13,690          
Earnings Per Share:                
Basic   $         0.34             $         1.79             $         0.69             $         4.18          
Diluted   $         0.33             $         1.74             $         0.68             $         4.03          

INTREPID POTASH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    June 30,   December 31,
      2023       2022  
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $         17,158             $         18,514          
Short-term investments             3,462                       5,959          
Accounts receivable:        
Trade, net             23,819                       26,737          
Other receivables, net             1,690                       790          
Inventory, net             103,966                       114,816          
Prepaid expenses and other current assets             3,741                       4,863          
Total current assets             153,836                       171,679          
         
Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net             400,627                       375,630          
Water rights             19,184                       19,184          
Long-term parts inventory, net             24,911                       24,823          
Long-term investments             8,614                       9,841          
Other assets, net             7,018                       7,294          
Non-current deferred tax asset, net             182,076                       185,752          
Total Assets   $         796,266             $         794,203          
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Accounts payable   $         12,117             $         18,645          
Accrued liabilities             14,388                       16,212          
Accrued employee compensation and benefits             5,921                       6,975          
Other current liabilities             5,798                       7,044          
Total current liabilities             38,224                       48,876          
         
Asset retirement obligation, net of current portion             27,634                       26,564          
Operating lease liabilities             1,451                       2,206          
Finance lease liabilities             1,629                       —          
Other non-current liabilities             1,227                       1,479          
Total Liabilities             70,165                       79,125          
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
12,789,326 and 12,687,822 shares outstanding        
at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively             13                       13          
Additional paid-in capital             662,826                       660,614          
Retained earnings             85,274                       76,463          
Less treasury stock, at cost             (22,012 )             (22,012 )
Total Stockholders' Equity             726,101                       715,078          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $         796,266             $         794,203          

INTREPID POTASH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net income   $         4,305             $         23,708             $         8,811             $         55,130          
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation, depletion and amortization             8,892                       8,025                       18,183                       16,923          
Accretion of asset retirement obligation             535                       490                       1,070                       980          
Amortization of deferred financing costs             75                       60                       151                       120          
Amortization of intangible assets             80                       81                       161                       161          
Stock-based compensation             1,803                       1,391                       3,549                       2,558          
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets             (7 )             1,066                       193                       1,166          
Allowance for parts inventory obsolescence             —                       1,600                       —                       1,600          
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities             1,059                       —                       238                       —          
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities             132                       —                       452                       —          
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Trade accounts receivable, net             15,391                       18,969                       2,917                       2,770          
Other receivables, net             (867 )             (262 )             (959 )             (646 )
Inventory, net             3,117                       (3,606 )             10,763                       (2,759 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets             656                       749                       906                       673          
Deferred tax assets, net             2,016                       7,941                       3,676                       16,941          
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee
compensation and benefits		             (2,827 )             (10,550 )             (8,132 )             (11,412 )
Operating lease liabilities             (408 )             (438 )             (809 )             (1,233 )
Other liabilities             (3,455 )             (105 )             (2,222 )             257          
Net cash provided by operating activities             30,497                       49,119                       38,948                       83,229          
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets             (20,895 )             (15,979 )             (41,934 )             (22,774 )
Purchase of investments             (459 )             (9,996 )             (1,415 )             (10,899 )
Proceeds from sale of assets             24                       22                       89                       46          
Proceeds from redemptions/maturities of investments             2,500                       —                       4,000                       —          
Other investing, net             508                       —                       508                       —          
Net cash used in investing activities             (18,322 )             (25,953 )             (38,752 )             (33,627 )
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Payments of financing lease             (167 )             —                       (210 )             —          
Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility             —                       —                       5,000                       —          
Repayments of short-term borrowings on credit facility             (5,000 )             —                       (5,000 )             —          
Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting             (298 )             (1,548 )             (1,337 )             (4,362 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options             —                       20                       —                       110          
Net cash used in financing activities             (5,465 )             (1,528 )             (1,547 )             (4,252 )
                 
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash             6,710                       21,638                       (1,351 )             45,350          
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period             11,023                       60,858                       19,084                       37,146          
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period   $         17,733             $         82,496             $         17,733             $         82,496          

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Net Income $         4,305             $         23,708             $         8,811             $         55,130          
Adjustments              
(Gain) loss on sale of assets           (7 )             1,066                       193                       1,166          
Calculated income tax effect(1)           2                       (277 )             (50 )             (303 )
Total adjustments           (5 )             789                       143                       863          
Adjusted Net Income $         4,300             $         24,497             $         8,954             $         55,993          

Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
Net Income Per Diluted Share $         0.33           $         1.74             $         0.68           $         4.03          
Adjustments              
Loss on sale of assets           —                     0.08                       0.02                     0.09          
Calculated income tax effect(1)           —                     (0.02 )             —                     (0.02 )
Total adjustments           —                     0.06                       0.02                     0.07          
Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $         0.33           $         1.80             $         0.70           $         4.10          

(1) Assumes an annual effective tax rate of 26% for 2023 and 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022     2023     2022
    (in thousands)
Net Income   $         4,305             $         23,708           $         8,811           $         55,130        
(Gain) loss on sale of assets             (7 )             1,066                     193                     1,166        
Interest expense             —                       24                     —                     57        
Income tax expense             2,023                       8,089                     3,810                     17,228        
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization             8,892                       8,025                     18,183                     16,923        
Amortization of intangible assets             80                       81                     161                     161        
Accretion of asset retirement obligation             535                       490                     1,070                     980        
Total adjustments             11,523                       17,775                     23,417                     36,515        
Adjusted EBITDA   $         15,828             $         41,483           $         32,228           $         91,645        

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2023     2022
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)   Potash   Trio®   Potash   Trio®
Total Segment Sales   $         47,264           $         28,748           $         48,827           $         35,467        
Less: Segment byproduct sales             6,158                     1,520                     4,942                     780        
Freight costs             3,272                     6,266                     2,563                     5,609        
Subtotal   $         37,834           $         20,962           $         41,322           $         29,078        
                 
Divided by:                
Tons sold             79                     63                     56                     59        
Average net realized sales price per ton   $         479           $         333           $         738           $         493        
                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023     2022
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)   Potash   Trio®   Potash   Trio®
Total Segment Sales   $         99,761           $         59,022           $         105,269           $         76,519        
Less: Segment byproduct sales             11,500                     2,740                     9,762                     2,216        
Freight costs             7,264                     12,952                     5,687                     11,919        
Subtotal   $         80,997           $         43,330           $         89,820           $         62,384        
                 
Divided by:                
Tons sold             167                     128                     126                     131        
Average net realized sales price per ton   $         485           $         339           $         713           $         476        
                 


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Product   Potash Segment   Trio® Segment   Oilfield Solutions Segment   Intersegment Eliminations   Total
Potash   $         41,106           $         —           $         —           $         (88 )   $         41,018        
Trio®             —                     27,228                     —                     —                       27,228        
Water             100                     1,474                     2,568                     —                       4,142        
Salt             3,278                     46                     —                     —                       3,324        
Magnesium Chloride             1,667                     —                     —                     —                       1,667        
Brine Water             1,113                     —                     1,001                     —                       2,114        
Other             —                     —                     1,542                     —                       1,542        
Total Revenue   $         47,264           $         28,748           $         5,111           $         (88 )   $         81,035        
                     
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Product   Potash Segment   Trio® Segment   Oilfield Solutions Segment   Intersegment Eliminations   Total
Potash   $         88,261           $         —           $         —           $         (189 )   $         88,072        
Trio®             —                     56,282                     —                     —                       56,282        
Water             180                     2,522                     4,187                     —                       6,889        
Salt             6,321                     218                     —                     —                       6,539        
Magnesium Chloride             2,804                     —                     —                     —                       2,804        
Brine Water             2,195                     —                     1,823                     —                       4,018        
Other             —                     —                     3,351                     —                       3,351        
Total Revenue   $         99,761           $         59,022           $         9,361           $         (189 )   $         167,955        


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Product   Potash Segment   Trio® Segment   Oilfield Solutions Segment   Intersegment Eliminations   Total
Potash   $         43,885           $         —           $         —           $         (66 )   $         43,819        
Trio®             —                     34,687                     —                     —                       34,687        
Water             363                     724                     3,692                     —                       4,779        
Salt             2,658                     56                     —                     —                       2,714        
Magnesium Chloride             1,199                     —                     —                     —                       1,199        
Brine Water             722                     —                     648                     —                       1,370        
Other             —                     —                     3,172                     —                       3,172        
Total Revenue   $         48,827           $         35,467           $         7,512           $         (66 )   $         91,740        
                     
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Product   Potash Segment   Trio® Segment   Oilfield Solutions Segment   Intersegment Eliminations   Total
Potash   $         95,507           $         —           $         —           $         (161 )   $         95,346        
Trio®             —                     74,303                     —                     —                       74,303        
Water             1,137                     1,926                     7,880                     —                       10,943        
Salt             5,292                     290                     —                     —                       5,582        
Magnesium Chloride             2,014                     —                     —                     —                       2,014        
Brine Water             1,319                     —                     1,387                     —                       2,706        
Other             —                     —                     5,245                     —                       5,245        
Total Revenue   $         105,269           $         76,519           $         14,512           $         (161 )   $         196,139        


Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 		  Potash   Trio®   Oilfield Solutions   Other   Consolidated
Sales   $         47,264           $         28,748           $         5,111           $         (88 )   $         81,035        
Less: Freight costs             4,338                     6,266                     —                     (88 )             10,516        
Warehousing and handling
costs		             1,609                     1,192                     —                     —                       2,801        
Cost of goods sold             28,441                     20,068                     3,827                     —                       52,336        
Gross Margin   $         12,876           $         1,222           $         1,284           $         —             $         15,382        
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1   $         6,429           $         1,405           $         915           $         223             $         8,972        
                     
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Potash   Trio®   Oilfield Solutions   Other   Consolidated
Sales   $         99,761           $         59,022           $         9,361           $         (189 )   $         167,955        
Less: Freight costs             9,343                     12,952                     —                     (189 )             22,106        
Warehousing and handling
costs		             3,089                     2,445                     —                     —                       5,534        
Cost of goods sold             60,025                     40,951                     7,605                     —                       108,581        
Gross Margin   $         27,304           $         2,674           $         1,756           $         —             $         31,734        
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1   $         13,482           $         2,611           $         1,822           $         429             $         18,344        
                     
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022 		  Potash   Trio®   Oilfield Solutions   Other   Consolidated
Sales   $         48,827           $         35,467           $         7,512           $         (66 )   $         91,740        
Less: Freight costs             3,682                     5,611                     —                     (66 )             9,227        
Warehousing and handling
costs		             1,209                     995                     —                     —                       2,204        
Cost of goods sold             19,011                     15,809                     3,678                     —                       38,498        
Gross Margin   $         24,925           $         13,052           $         3,834           $         —             $         41,811        
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1   $         6,085           $         1,042           $         803           $         176             $         8,106        
                     
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022   Potash   Trio®   Oilfield Solutions   Other   Consolidated
Sales   $         105,269           $         76,519           $         14,512           $         (161 )   $         196,139        
Less: Freight costs             7,705                     11,920                     —                     (161 )             19,464        
Warehousing and handling
costs		             2,533                     2,147                     —                     —                       4,680        
Cost of goods sold             41,041                     33,261                     8,706                     —                       83,008        
Gross Margin   $         53,990           $         29,191           $         5,806           $         —             $         88,987        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization incurred1   $         13,033           $         2,050           $         1,590           $         411             $         17,084        

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.


