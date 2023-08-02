Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,530 in the last 365 days.

Rumble Announces Participation at Oppenheimer’s 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), the popular video-sharing platform, announced today its participation at Oppenheimer’s 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 8-9, 2023, being held virtually.

Rumble’s Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski will participate in a fireside chat with covering Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:35 am ET.  Additionally, Rumble’s management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors the same day. To schedule a meeting with Rumble’s management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative. You may also email your request to investors@rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


You just read:

Rumble Announces Participation at Oppenheimer’s 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more