Project 79 hits major fundraising milestone with the 21st century’s answer to gold mining

LONDON, UK , Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project 79, the decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace driving increased accessibility to commodity-based investment opportunities, today announces its success with a significant fundraising milestone.

Project 79 achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully selling 70% of the total token supply, raising funds for a tokenized asset representing equity ownership in a coveted gold mining operation, aiming to reach 25 million USD.





A successful pre-sale phase saw the fundraising target met, enabling the commencement of operations and providing token holders with monthly investment returns.





In May and June, investors saw monthly returns of 2.275% and 2.425% respectively. These returns are projected to increase once the mines are fully operational, offering even greater potential for investors.







This significant achievement propels Project 79 closer to its goal of becoming the leading marketplace for tokenized assets, something traditionally accessible only to high-net-worth individuals. By leveraging blockchain technology, Project 79 offers new investment opportunities and aims to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem.





Adam Dignan, CEO of Project 79, says, "We are excited about the progress we've made with our token and the opportunities it presents for our users. This fundraising milestone is just one step towards our overarching goal of improving accessibility of investment opportunities typically reserved for the super-wealthy."





The token was announced in early 2023, granting token holders a generous 40% share of the revenue generated from the gold mining operations in Busia, Uganda.





Together, Project 79 and the gold mining operation are redefining the way people invest in commodities, making it more accessible, transparent, and rewarding than ever before.





About Project 79:





Project 79 is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace leveraging blockchain technology to democratize access to commodity-based investment opportunities. The platform aims to become the leading marketplace for tokenized assets, breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://www.project79.com/







About the Gold Mining Operation:





The gold mining operation is a pioneering entity in the field of tokenized assets. With its token, it offers a digital asset representing a share in the gold mining operations and economic rights. The operation is dedicated to providing a transparent and rewarding investment opportunity for all.





DISCLAIMER

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.

