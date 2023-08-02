Special Events Photo Booths Launch New Website To Incorporate Its Expanded Coverage Areas and To Include Several New Photobooths

Smethwick, United Kingdom – Special Events Photo Booths has recently launched a new website to incorporate its expanded coverage areas and to include several new photobooths, including a Selfie Booth and the latest 360 video booth.

The company now covers areas as far north as South Yorkshire and as far south as Oxfordshire to offer a larger range of customers its selection of unique photo booths and magic mirrors packages that are tailored to suit a variety of occasions, such as weddings, birthday parties and corporate events.

A spokesperson for Special Events Photo Booths said, “Our new range of photo booths create photos either for print or for social media shares and is a great talking point at weddings, parties and corporate bookings. These interactive media prints are a fun, quirky and colourful alternative to professional photographers.”

The booths offered at Special Events Photo Booths offer customers with a variety of low-cost package options, including everything they might need to capture their event. The photos created at the booth can be printed off instantly, providing timeless memories and unique memories of every event.

360 Video Booth

One of the new booths introduced at Special Events Photo Booths is the 360 video booth that features a range of video effects allowing users to create unique and personalised videos that can be remembered for years to come.

The team of experienced professionals at Special Events Photo Booths will help set up the booth and make sure guests are able to have a great time making memories. Some additional aspects of hiring the 360 video booth include:

360-degree video photobooth

It can feature up to 4 people at once

Contains the option of slow motion and boomerang effects

3 hours rental option

Selfie Booth

The reliable and fun Selfie Booth by Special Events Photo Booths is an easy and enjoyable way to capture special moments with friends and family at any special occasion.

With professional quality prints and personalised designs, users can create lasting memories at weddings, parties and many other events. The Selfie Booth package offers:

A Compact Photobooth

The ability to feature up to 6 people at once

An instant strip or 4” x 6” prints

3 hours rental option

Pod Booth

Special Events Photo Booths compact high quality Pod Booth provides the highest quality photos in a compact and easy to use package, allowing users to print and share their photos in a matter of seconds.

All Pod Booths are equipped with the latest technology and are available in a range of packages to suit various budgets and needs, as well as:

Being able to feature up to 8 people at once

Creates instant large 6” x 8” quality prints

3 hours rental option

Magic Mirrors

Along with its range of interactive photo booths, Special Events Photo Booths also offers customers a range of Magic Mirrors that produce excellent quality prints.

Just like the company’s photo booths, the Magic Mirrors are fully customisable and provide a glitzy feel to any event, especially if customers choose the red-carpet backdrop package.

Unlike photo booths, Magic Mirrors take up less space and is a popular alternative by utilising top-of-the-range cameras and offering a variety of backdrops and props for fun and memorable photos.

The professional team at Special Events Photo Booths will ensure the Magic Mirror is set up and that customers are 100% happy with the experience, as well as the service received.

With one of the best reputations for customer service in the industry, Special Events Photo Booths guarantees customers the best hire experience.

About Special Events Photo Booths

Special Events Photo Booths was launched in 2014 but has been within the events entertainment sector since 1985. The family-run business specialises in supplying the best quality magic mirrors and photo booths at the lowest prices.

More information

To find out more about Special Events Photo Booths and its new website to incorporate its expanded coverage areas and to include several new photobooths, including a Selfie Booth and the latest 360 video booth, please visit https://www.specialeventsphotobooths.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/special-events-photo-booths-launch-new-website-to-incorporate-its-expanded-coverage-areas-and-to-include-several-new-photobooths/

About Special Events Photo Booths

Special Events Photo Booths was launched in 2014. However, we have been within the events entertainment sector since 1985. Our family run business specialises in supplying the best quality magic mirrors and photo booths, at the lowest prices.

Contact Special Events Photo Booths

Unit 109 Middlemore Business Park, Middlemore Road

Smethwick

West Midlands B66 2EP

United Kingdom

0121 725 5313

Website: https://www.specialeventsphotobooths.co.uk/