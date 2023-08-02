Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,630 in the last 365 days.

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

  • Sales of $610.9 million
  • Net income of $72.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $129.0 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.39; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.41

PHOENIX, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”, “we”, “our” or “its”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our third quarter results fell below our expectations as a result of a highly unusual pool season for Leslie’s and the industry. Unfavorable weather, increased consumer price sensitivity and pool owners with an elevated level of chemicals left over from last year contributed to double-digit traffic declines and a 9% sales decline in the quarter. In addition, we absorbed elevated distribution costs and increased product costs which impacted our margins for the quarter.”

Mr. Egeck continued, “As our team is taking the necessary actions to work our way through these headwinds, we also continue to execute towards the long-term market opportunity. The aftermarket pool and spa care industry has proven over time to be one of the most durable and advantaged consumer products categories, and Leslie’s has a long track record of profitable growth in the industry. We remain focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives to drive long-term market share gains and shareholder returns.”

Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 Highlights

  • Sales decreased $62.7 million, or 9.3%, to $610.9 million compared to $673.6 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 11.8% compared to the prior year period driven by double-digit traffic declines. Non-comparable sales including acquisitions and new stores were $16.1 million in the period.
  • Gross profit decreased $52.0 million, or 17.1%, to $251.6 million compared to $303.6 million in the prior year period and gross margin was 41.2% compared to 45.1% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by product margin rate declines associated with increased product costs that could not be passed through to the consumer, elevated distribution expenses and occupancy deleverage.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased $4.3 million to $135.8 million compared to $131.5 million in the prior year period, driven by non-comparable SG&A related to acquisitions and new stores and investments in our associates, partially offset by expense reduction actions.
  • Operating income was $115.8 million compared to $172.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Interest expense increased $10.9 million to $17.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period as a result of higher effective interest rates and increased borrowings on our revolving credit facility.
  • Net income was $72.5 million compared to $123.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income was $76.4 million compared to $125.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.39 compared to $0.67 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.41 compared to $0.68 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $129.0 million compared to $182.9 million in the prior year period.

Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 Highlights

  • Sales decreased $67.7 million, or 6.2%, to $1,018.8 million compared to $1,086.5 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 10.9% compared to the prior year period. Non-comparable sales including acquisitions and new stores were $50.3 million in the period.
  • Gross profit decreased $68.5 million, or 15.0%, to $388.1 million compared to $456.6 million in the prior year period and gross margin was 38.1% compared to 42.0% in the prior year period.
  • SG&A increased $23.5 million to $324.4 million compared to $300.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating income was $63.6 million compared to $155.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Interest expense increased $27.6 million to $48.3 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income was $10.8 million compared to $101.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income was $25.4 million compared to $112.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.06 compared to $0.54 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.14 compared to $0.60 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $108.7 million compared to $192.7 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.4 million as of July 1, 2023 compared to $193.1 million as of July 2, 2022, a decrease of $173.7 million primarily due to investments in inventory and business acquisitions over the last twelve months.
  • Inventories totaled $436.6 million as of July 1, 2023 compared to $361.4 million as of July 2, 2022, an increase of $75.2 million primarily related to chemical products.
  • Funded debt totaled $822.8 million as of July 1, 2023 compared to $799.9 million as of July 2, 2022. As of July 1, 2023, we had borrowings of $31.0 million and availability of $207.6 million on our revolving credit facility.
  • The rate on our term loan during the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 was LIBOR plus the applicable rate, resulting in an effective interest rate of 7.61% compared to an effective interest rate of 3.02% during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $74.8 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $72.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $26.7 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 compared to $25.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Net cash used for business acquisitions totaled $15.5 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 compared to $40.7 million in the prior year period.
  • As of July 1, 2023, approximately $147.7 million remained available for future share repurchases under the Company’s existing share repurchase program.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company continues to expect the following for the full year of Fiscal 2023 consistent with the Company’s update on July 13, 2023:

Sales   $1,430 to $1,450 million
Gross profit   $549 to $559 million
Net income   $33 to $40 million
Adjusted net income   $52 to $59 million
Adjusted EBITDA   $170 to $180 million
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $0.28 to $0.32
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   185 million


Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 is scheduled for today, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed, along with the associated slides, online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth

We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt issuance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, executive transition costs, severance, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, executive transition costs, severance, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Note: A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

  • our ability to execute on our growth strategies;
  • supply disruptions;
  • our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;
  • competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;
  • impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy (including rising interest rates, recession fears, and inflationary pressures), geopolitical events or conflicts, and the housing market;
  • disruptions in the operations of our distribution centers;
  • our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;
  • our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel;
  • regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products;
  • our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;
  • commodity price inflation and deflation;
  • impacts on our business from epidemics, pandemics, or natural disasters;
  • impacts on our business from cyber incidents and other security threats or disruptions;
  • our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting or additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies in the future or to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and
  • other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described above and in our filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Contact
Investors
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022     July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022  
Sales $ 610,891     $ 673,633     $ 1,018,839     $ 1,086,529  
Cost of merchandise and services sold   359,295       370,026       630,777       629,977  
Gross profit   251,596       303,607       388,062       456,552  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   135,789       131,469       324,427       300,872  
Operating income   115,807       172,138       63,635       155,680  
Other expense:                      
Interest expense   17,675       6,847       48,282       20,659  
Other (income) expenses, net         (143 )           407  
Total other expense   17,675       6,704       48,282       21,066  
Income before taxes   98,132       165,434       15,353       134,614  
Income tax expense   25,585       42,448       4,592       33,519  
Net income $ 72,547     $ 122,986     $ 10,761     $ 101,095  
Earnings per share:                      
Basic $ 0.39     $ 0.67     $ 0.06     $ 0.55  
Diluted $ 0.39     $ 0.67     $ 0.06     $ 0.54  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   183,932       182,937       183,725       184,707  
Diluted   184,760       184,721       184,752       186,695  


 
Other Financial Data (1)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022     July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,038     $ 182,942     $ 108,683     $ 192,734  
Adjusted net income $ 76,362     $ 125,685     $ 25,370     $ 112,031  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.41     $ 0.68     $ 0.14     $ 0.60  


  (1) See section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”


 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  July 1, 2023     October 1, 2022     July 2, 2022  
Assets (Unaudited)     (Audited)     (Unaudited)  
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,430     $ 112,293     $ 193,130  
Accounts and other receivables, net   49,263       45,295       47,266  
Inventories   436,557       361,686       361,391  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   31,454       23,104       30,542  
Total current assets   536,704       542,378       632,329  
Property and equipment, net   85,396       78,087       71,653  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   250,378       236,477       221,694  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   219,835       213,701       155,663  
Deferred tax assets   194       1,268       1,230  
Other assets   44,918       37,720       34,422  
Total assets $ 1,137,425     $ 1,109,631     $ 1,116,991  
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 242,510     $ 266,972     $ 330,881  
Operating lease liabilities   61,342       60,373       63,303  
Income taxes payable   3,345       12,511       30,611  
Current portion of long-term debt   8,100       8,100       8,100  
Total current liabilities   315,297       347,956       432,895  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent   193,004       179,835       161,473  
Revolving Credit Facility   31,000              
Long-term debt, net   774,884       779,726       781,322  
Other long-term liabilities   3,050       65       70  
Total liabilities   1,317,235       1,307,582       1,375,760  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ deficit                
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 184,004,936, 183,480,545, and 183,027,684 issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023, October 1, 2022, and July 2, 2022, respectively.   184       183       183  
Additional paid in capital   97,313       89,934       87,050  
Retained deficit   (277,307 )     (288,068 )     (346,002 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (179,810 )     (197,951 )     (258,769 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,137,425     $ 1,109,631     $ 1,116,991  


 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended  
  July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022  
Operating Activities          
Net income $ 10,761     $ 101,095  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization   25,569       22,880  
Equity-based compensation   9,159       8,462  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts   1,541       1,483  
Provision for doubtful accounts   25       723  
Deferred income taxes   1,074       2,504  
Loss on asset dispositions   103       271  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts and other receivables   (3,399 )     (9,129 )
Inventories   (70,393 )     (146,196 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (9,614 )     (9,075 )
Other assets   (8,864 )     (9,429 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (21,846 )     91,145  
Income taxes payable   (9,166 )     23,666  
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   237       (5,742 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (74,813 )     72,658  
Investing Activities          
Purchases of property and equipment   (26,733 )     (25,927 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (15,549 )     (40,670 )
Proceeds from asset dispositions   1,384       414  
Net cash used in investing activities   (40,898 )     (66,183 )
Financing Activities          
Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility   264,000       45,000  
Payments on Revolving Credit Facility   (233,000 )     (45,000 )
Repayment of long-term debt   (6,075 )     (6,075 )
Payment of deferred financing costs   (297 )      
Proceeds from options exercised         1,378  
Repurchase and retirement of common stock         (152,146 )
Payments of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting   (1,780 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   22,848       (156,843 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (92,863 )     (150,368 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   112,293       343,498  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,430     $ 193,130  
Supplemental Information:          
Interest $ 46,413     $ 19,409  
Income taxes, net of refunds received   12,648       7,442  


 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022     July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022  
Net income $ 72,547     $ 122,986     $ 10,761     $ 101,095  
Interest expense   17,675       6,847       48,282       20,659  
Income tax expense   25,585       42,448       4,592       33,519  
Depreciation and amortization expense(1)   8,144       7,063       25,569       22,880  
Equity-based compensation expense(2)   2,754       3,113       9,460       8,825  
Costs related to equity offerings(3)                     550  
Strategic project costs(4)   749       641       2,763       4,428  
Executive transition costs and other(5)   1,584       (156 )     7,256       778  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,038     $ 182,942     $ 108,683     $ 192,734  
                       
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022     July 1, 2023     July 2, 2022  
Net income $ 72,547     $ 122,986     $ 10,761     $ 101,095  
Equity-based compensation expense(2)   2,754       3,113       9,460       8,825  
Costs related to equity offerings(3)                     550  
Strategic project costs(4)   749       641       2,763       4,428  
Executive transition costs and other(5)   1,584       (156 )     7,256       778  
Tax effects of these adjustments(6)   (1,272 )     (899 )     (4,870 )     (3,645 )
Adjusted net income $ 76,362     $ 125,685     $ 25,370     $ 112,031  
                       
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39     $ 0.67     $ 0.06     $ 0.54  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.41     $ 0.68     $ 0.14     $ 0.60  
Weighted average shares outstanding                      
Basic   183,932       182,937       183,725       184,707  
Diluted   184,760       184,721       184,752       186,695  


  (1) Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and locations, which is reported in cost of merchandise and services sold in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
  (2) Represents charges related to equity-based compensation and the related Company payroll tax expense, which are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
  (3) Includes costs incurred for follow-on equity offerings, which are reported in other (income) expenses, net in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
  (4) Represents non-recurring costs, such as third-party consulting costs, which are not part of our ongoing operations and are incurred to execute differentiated, strategic projects, and are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
  (5) Includes executive transition costs, severance associated with corporate restructuring, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items as determined by management. Amounts are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
  (6) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our combined U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates. Amounts are reported in income tax expense in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more