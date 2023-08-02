Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEW HOME ORDERS UP 50.8% FOR THE QUARTER AND 64.8% YEAR-TO-DATE

RESIDENTIAL UNITS REVENUE OF $454.4 MILLION, SECOND HIGHEST IN COMPANY HISTORY

HOMEBUILDING GROSS MARGIN 31.3%, UP 370 BPS SEQUENTIALLY

DILUTED EPS OF $1.63, SECOND HIGHEST IN COMPANY HISTORY

DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 22.9%; RECORD LOW NET DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 10.6%

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We are pleased to report that Green Brick delivered another strong quarter with exceptional execution by our team. During the second quarter, we delivered 783 homes, generating $454 million in home closings revenue, which was our second highest in company history. Homebuilding gross margin was up 370 bps sequentially to 31.3%. These higher margins drove second quarter earnings up to $1.63 per diluted share, which were up 19% sequentially and second best in company history,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. “We continue to lead the industry with the highest homebuilding gross margins amongst our public peers, a result of our infill locations, self-development land strategy, and focus on operational efficiency.”

“We have continued to see demand for homes, particularly in infill and infill-adjacent locations where we have a strong presence and where there is limited resale inventory competition because existing homeowners are reluctant to sell their homes and forfeit their low interest rate loans. Sales momentum in 2Q23 was above normal seasonality and remained strong throughout the spring selling season. Net orders increased 51% year-over-year to 822 homes, the highest of any second quarter in company history. Our quarterly absorption rate in 2Q23 remained robust at 9.9 homes per active selling community, while our cancellation rate remained the lowest in the homebuilding industry at 7.4%. As a result, backlog at the end of Q2 is now up 59% from the beginning of the year. During the quarter, we increased ending community count to its highest level in two years, up 10% year over year. We also ramped up our starts during the second quarter by 25% over 1Q23 to 833 units, which has allowed us to better align starts with our improved sales pace. Additionally, we are pleased to have seen further normalization of the supply chain and labor availability in our markets and improved cycle times that we expect will continue to result in higher returns on capital. We believe our scale as the third largest builder in DFW and ongoing operational improvements will continue to decrease our cycle times,” continued Mr. Brickman.

“We were able to generate these results while lowering our leverage. As of June 30, 2023, our debt to total capital ratio decreased 600 bps year-over-year to 22.9%, while net debt to total capital ratio was down 1450 basis points to a record low of 10.6%. With a strong balance sheet and ample lots in infill locations, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of continuing strong demand and increase our market share in our core markets.”

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change New homes delivered 783 881 (11.1) % Total revenues $ 456,289 $ 525,144 (13.1) % Total cost of revenues 313,354 356,248 (12.0) % Total gross profit $ 142,935 $ 168,896 (15.4) % Income before income taxes $ 104,212 $ 138,282 (24.6) % Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 75,270 $ 101,256 (25.7) % Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 1.63 $ 2.08 (21.6) % Residential units revenue $ 454,445 $ 512,515 (11.3) % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 580.0 $ 579.5 0.1 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 31.3 % 32.3 % -100 bps Backlog $ 585,951 $ 710,199 $ (124,248 ) Homes under construction 1,809 2,436 (25.7) %

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change New homes delivered 1,544 1,539 0.3 % Total revenues $ 908,350 $ 918,760 (1.1) % Total cost of revenues 640,809 641,508 (0.1) % Total gross profit $ 267,541 $ 277,252 (3.5) % Income before income taxes $ 191,384 $ 220,915 (13.4) % Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 139,450 $ 162,833 (14.4) % Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 3.00 $ 3.25 (7.7) % Residential units revenue $ 904,807 $ 877,176 3.1 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 585.2 $ 567.6 3.1 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 29.5 % 30.5 % -100 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue 10.5 % 8.7 % 180 bps

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential units revenue $ 454,445 $ 512,515 $ 904,807 $ 877,176 Land and lots revenue 1,844 12,629 3,543 41,584 Total revenues 456,289 525,144 908,350 918,760 Cost of residential units 312,030 347,142 638,154 610,572 Cost of land and lots 1,324 9,106 2,655 30,936 Total cost of revenues 313,354 356,248 640,809 641,508 Total gross profit 142,935 168,896 267,541 277,252 Selling, general and administrative expenses (49,229 ) (41,798 ) (95,174 ) (76,063 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 5,699 8,523 9,920 14,210 Other income, net 4,807 2,661 9,097 5,516 Income before income taxes 104,212 138,282 191,384 220,915 Income tax expense 23,148 30,278 42,179 48,715 Net income 81,064 108,004 149,205 172,200 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,794 6,748 9,755 9,367 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 75,270 $ 101,256 $ 139,450 $ 162,833 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 1.64 $ 2.09 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 Diluted $ 1.63 $ 2.08 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 45,371 48,046 45,656 49,309 Diluted 45,755 48,384 46,051 49,639





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,595 $ 76,588 Restricted cash 21,607 16,682 Receivables 7,057 5,288 Inventory 1,404,398 1,422,680 Investments in unconsolidated entities 81,800 74,224 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 2,689 3,458 Property and equipment, net 4,375 2,919 Earnest money deposits 16,136 23,910 Deferred income tax assets, net 16,448 16,448 Intangible assets, net 409 452 Goodwill 680 680 Other assets 11,379 12,346 Total assets $ 1,776,573 $ 1,655,675 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,464 $ 51,804 Accrued expenses 101,464 91,281 Customer and builder deposits 43,252 29,112 Lease liabilities - operating leases 2,780 3,582 Borrowings on lines of credit, net (2,214 ) 17,395 Senior unsecured notes, net 336,016 335,825 Notes payable 14,591 14,622 Total liabilities 553,353 543,621 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 32,995 29,239 Equity: Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 47,696 47,696 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,378,678 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 46,032,930 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 454 460 Additional paid-in capital 256,965 259,410 Retained earnings 868,962 754,341 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,174,077 1,061,907 Noncontrolling interests 16,148 20,908 Total equity 1,190,225 1,082,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,776,573 $ 1,655,675





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered (dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Home closings revenue $ 454,136 $ 510,535 $ (56,399 ) (11.0 )% $ 903,566 $ 873,598 $ 29,968 3.4 % Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue 309 1,980 (1,671 ) (84.4 )% 1,241 3,578 (2,337 ) (65.3 )% Residential units revenue $ 454,445 $ 512,515 $ (58,070 ) (11.3 )% $ 904,807 $ 877,176 $ 27,631 3.1 % New homes delivered 783 881 (98 ) (11.1 )% 1,544 1,539 5 0.3 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 580.0 $ 579.5 $ 0.5 0.1 % $ 585.2 $ 567.6 $ 17.6 3.1 %





Land and Lots Revenue

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Lots revenue $ 1,844 $ 12,081 $ (10,237 ) (84.7 )% $ 3,543 $ 14,036 $ (10,493 ) (74.8 )% Land revenue — 548 (548 ) (100.0 )% — 27,548 (27,548 ) (100.0 )% Land and lots revenue $ 1,844 $ 12,629 $ (10,785 ) (85.4 )% $ 3,543 $ 41,584 $ (38,041 ) (91.5 )% Lots closed 18 184 (166 ) (90.2 )% 36 217 (181 ) (83.4 )% Average sales price of lots closed $ 102.4 $ 65.7 $ 36.7 55.9 % $ 98.4 $ 64.7 $ 33.7 52.1 %





New Home Orders and Backlog

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Net new home orders 822 545 277 50.8 % 1,889 1,146 743 64.8 % Revenue from net new home orders $ 489,495 $ 354,111 $ 135,384 38.2 % $ 1,120,423 $ 713,940 $ 406,483 56.9 % Average selling price of net new home orders $ 595.5 $ 649.7 $ (54.2 ) (8.3 )% $ 593.1 $ 623.0 $ (29.9 ) (4.8 )% Cancellation rate 7.4 % 11.4 % (4.0 )% (35.1 )% 6.7 % 9.6 % (2.9 )% (30.2 )% Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter 9.9 7.1 2.8 39.4 % 11.5 7.5 4.0 53.3 % Average active selling communities 83 77 6 7.8 % 82 76 6 7.9 % Active selling communities at end of period 86 78 8 10.3 % Backlog $ 585,951 $ 710,199 $ (124,248 ) (17.5 )% Backlog units 882 1,087 (205 ) (18.9 )% Average sales price of backlog $ 664.3 $ 653.4 $ 10.9 1.7 %





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Central Southeast Total Central Southeast Total Lots owned Finished lots 2,651 1,246 3,897 1,901 998 2,899 Lots in communities under development 9,798 1,119 10,917 10,309 1,698 12,007 Land held for future development(1) 6,575 — 6,575 6,575 — 6,575 Total lots owned 19,024 2,365 21,389 18,785 2,696 21,481 Lots controlled Lots under third party option contracts 1,515 3 1,518 2,212 6 2,218 Land under option for future acquisition and development 1,731 129 1,860 110 18 128 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,289 378 1,667 1,289 411 1,700 Total lots controlled 4,535 510 5,045 3,611 435 4,046 Total lots owned and controlled (2) 23,559 2,875 26,434 22,396 3,131 25,527 Percentage of lots owned 80.8 % 82.3 % 80.9 % 83.9 % 86.1 % 84.2 %

(1) Land held for future development consists of raw land parcels where development activities have been postponed due to market conditions or other factors.

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total lots owned 21,389 21,481 Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled Land under option for future acquisition and development 1,860 128 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,667 1,700 Total lots self-developed 24,916 23,309 Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled 94.3 % 91.3 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential units revenue $ 454,445 $ 512,515 $ 904,807 $ 877,176 Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue (309 ) (1,980 ) (1,241 ) (3,578 ) Home closings revenue $ 454,136 $ 510,535 $ 903,566 $ 873,598 Homebuilding gross margin $ 142,302 $ 165,106 $ 266,217 $ 266,079 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 31.3 % 32.3 % 29.5 % 30.5 % Homebuilding gross margin 142,302 165,106 266,217 266,079 Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues 3,862 4,337 7,488 7,198 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 146,164 $ 169,443 $ 273,705 $ 273,277 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 32.2 % 33.2 % 30.3 % 31.3 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in our earnings call include statements regarding (i) our position to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing environment, including our ability to maintain industry-leading performance and gross margins; (ii) our expectations regarding trends in our markets, such as demand for single-family homes and levels of resale inventory; (iii) our ability to mitigate inventory buildup and manage pace of sales and starts; (iv) our ability to increase our market share; (v) our priorities and strategies for growth, the drivers of that growth, and the impact on our future results, including in the Austin market and expansion of our Trophy brand; (vi) our capital resources and flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and the impact on our financial and operational performance; (vii) the advantages of our lot and land strategies and locations, including the benefits to our margins and adaptability; (viii) our beliefs that we operate in the most advantageous markets in the U.S. and the resilience of our core markets; (ix) our intention to continue strengthening our financial position and reducing leverage; (x) our beliefs regarding our position and scale, including our ability to manage costs and cycle times; and (xi) our expectations regarding returns on capital, including the impact of improvements in cycle times, supply chain and labor availability. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including increasing interest rate and inflation that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (4) a shortage of qualified labor; (5) an inability to acquire land in our current and new markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (6) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (7) our inability to implement new strategic investments; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing for homebuyers; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets; (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

