Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Global collections of $477 million



Portfolio purchases of $274 million up 59%, including $213 million in the U.S.

Portfolio supply growth continues in U.S. market

GAAP EPS of $1.08

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Encore’s second quarter performance reflected normalized consumer behavior and a stable collections environment in each of our key markets,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With lending and charge-off rates steadily rising in the U.S., the growth of portfolio supply and improvements in portfolio pricing continue. Consequently, MCM portfolio purchases in the U.S. in the second quarter matched our Q1 total of $213 million.”

“In Europe, portfolio purchasing remains very competitive with pricing still not fully reflecting the higher cost of capital caused by higher interest rates. Against this backdrop, we continue to constrain Cabot portfolio purchasing and believe this disciplined approach to portfolio purchasing best positions us for success when Cabot’s markets become more constructive.”

“As a result of the continued, disciplined execution of our strategy, Encore remains well-positioned with the operational capability and balance sheet required to capitalize on the growing portfolio purchasing opportunities in the U.S. market. Looking forward, with higher portfolio purchases and strengthening returns in the U.S., we expect the steady growth in ERC and earnings to continue. We also remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health," said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2023 2022 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 274,325 $ 173,007 59 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 7,979,353 $ 7,559,820 6 % Collections $ 476,522 $ 497,711 (4) % Revenues $ 323,044 $ 356,917 (9) % Operating expenses $ 234,972 $ 237,969 (1) % GAAP net income $ 26,305 $ 60,439 (56) % GAAP earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 2.29 (53) %

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $213.4 million and $116.2 million, and Europe purchases of $61.0 million and $56.8 million in Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively.





Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, ability to access capital markets, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

(858) 309-6442

bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,871 $ 143,912 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 3,330,986 3,088,261 Property and equipment, net 107,218 113,900 Other assets 401,299 341,073 Goodwill 852,196 821,214 Total assets $ 4,876,570 $ 4,508,360 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 203,050 $ 198,217 Borrowings 3,203,425 2,898,821 Other liabilities 236,260 231,695 Total liabilities 3,642,735 3,328,733 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,485 and 23,323 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 235 233 Additional paid-in capital 3,906 — Accumulated earnings 1,300,594 1,278,210 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,900 ) (98,816 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,233,835 1,179,627 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,876,570 $ 4,508,360



The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,537 $ 1,344 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 470,666 431,350 Other assets 3,151 3,627 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 99 150 Borrowings 448,424 423,522 Other liabilities 129 105





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 301,184 $ 306,282 $ 596,858 $ 610,387 Changes in recoveries (3,486 ) 25,150 (12,987 ) 192,373 Total debt purchasing revenue 297,698 331,432 583,871 802,760 Servicing revenue 21,008 23,788 43,593 49,934 Other revenues 4,338 1,697 8,210 3,905 Total revenues 323,044 356,917 635,674 856,599 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 95,855 98,880 199,705 195,836 Cost of legal collections 57,150 55,148 111,251 110,865 General and administrative expenses 34,529 34,967 72,494 68,501 Other operating expenses 26,349 27,405 53,905 54,432 Collection agency commissions 10,387 9,923 18,537 19,528 Depreciation and amortization 10,702 11,646 21,572 23,475 Total operating expenses 234,972 237,969 477,464 472,637 Income from operations 88,072 118,948 158,210 383,962 Other expense Interest expense (49,983 ) (37,054 ) (96,818 ) (71,687 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,755 ) 1,795 (23 ) 2,187 Total other expense (51,738 ) (35,259 ) (96,841 ) (69,500 ) Income before income taxes 36,334 83,689 61,369 314,462 Provision for income taxes (10,029 ) (23,250 ) (16,438 ) (78,274 ) Net income $ 26,305 $ 60,439 $ 44,931 $ 236,188 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 2.48 $ 1.90 $ 9.63 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 2.29 $ 1.83 $ 8.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,670 24,359 23,610 24,539 Diluted 24,280 26,411 24,611 26,945





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 44,931 $ 236,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,572 23,475 Other non-cash interest expense, net 8,660 8,149 Stock-based compensation expense 7,925 9,040 Deferred income taxes 2,785 3,699 Changes in recoveries 12,987 (192,373 ) Other, net 985 9,267 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets (35,730 ) 39,037 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (1,492 ) (37,952 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 62,623 98,530 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (544,721 ) (337,932 ) Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios 342,020 406,738 Purchases of asset held for sale (24,645 ) (35,178 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,503 ) (11,937 ) Other, net 22,603 13,416 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (214,246 ) 35,107 Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (8,151 ) (1,659 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 444,805 446,853 Repayment of credit facilities (259,843 ) (298,743 ) Repayment of senior secured notes (19,540 ) (19,540 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 230,000 — Repayment of convertible and exchangeable senior notes (192,457 ) (221,153 ) Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments, net 10,050 — Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (50,835 ) Other, net (14,238 ) (10,523 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 190,626 (155,600 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39,003 (21,963 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,956 (13,387 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 143,912 189,645 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 184,871 $ 154,295 Supplemental disclosure of cash information: Cash paid for interest $ 79,167 $ 64,366 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 36,822 $ 44,671





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income, as reported $ 26,305 $ 60,439 $ 44,931 $ 236,188 Adjustments: Interest expense 49,983 37,054 96,818 71,687 Interest income (1,123 ) (588 ) (2,067 ) (1,025 ) Provision for income taxes 10,029 23,250 16,438 78,274 Depreciation and amortization 10,702 11,646 21,572 23,475 Stock-based compensation expense 3,873 5,119 7,925 9,040 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 454 487 5,980 1,166 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,223 $ 137,407 $ 191,597 $ 418,805 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 190,658 $ 170,112 $ 373,639 $ 223,679

