Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Global collections of $477 million
  • Portfolio purchases of $274 million up 59%, including $213 million in the U.S.
  • Portfolio supply growth continues in U.S. market
  • GAAP EPS of $1.08  

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Encore’s second quarter performance reflected normalized consumer behavior and a stable collections environment in each of our key markets,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With lending and charge-off rates steadily rising in the U.S., the growth of portfolio supply and improvements in portfolio pricing continue. Consequently, MCM portfolio purchases in the U.S. in the second quarter matched our Q1 total of $213 million.”

“In Europe, portfolio purchasing remains very competitive with pricing still not fully reflecting the higher cost of capital caused by higher interest rates. Against this backdrop, we continue to constrain Cabot portfolio purchasing and believe this disciplined approach to portfolio purchasing best positions us for success when Cabot’s markets become more constructive.”

“As a result of the continued, disciplined execution of our strategy, Encore remains well-positioned with the operational capability and balance sheet required to capitalize on the growing portfolio purchasing opportunities in the U.S. market. Looking forward, with higher portfolio purchases and strengthening returns in the U.S., we expect the steady growth in ERC and earnings to continue. We also remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health," said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share)   2023     2022   Change
Portfolio purchases(1) $ 274,325   $ 173,007   59 %
Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 7,979,353   $ 7,559,820   6 %
Collections $ 476,522   $ 497,711   (4) %
Revenues $ 323,044   $ 356,917   (9) %
Operating expenses $ 234,972   $ 237,969   (1) %
GAAP net income $ 26,305   $ 60,439   (56) %
GAAP earnings per share $ 1.08   $ 2.29   (53) %

______________________

(1)   Includes U.S. purchases of $213.4 million and $116.2 million, and Europe purchases of $61.0 million and $56.8 million in Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, ability to access capital markets, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.


 FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
 
 
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,871     $ 143,912  
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   3,330,986       3,088,261  
Property and equipment, net   107,218       113,900  
Other assets   401,299       341,073  
Goodwill   852,196       821,214  
Total assets $ 4,876,570     $ 4,508,360  
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 203,050     $ 198,217  
Borrowings   3,203,425       2,898,821  
Other liabilities   236,260       231,695  
Total liabilities   3,642,735       3,328,733  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Equity:      
Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,485 and 23,323 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   235       233  
Additional paid-in capital   3,906        
Accumulated earnings   1,300,594       1,278,210  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (70,900 )     (98,816 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,233,835       1,179,627  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,876,570     $ 4,508,360  


The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,537   $ 1,344
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   470,666     431,350
Other assets   3,151     3,627
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   99     150
Borrowings   448,424     423,522
Other liabilities   129     105


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 301,184     $ 306,282     $ 596,858     $ 610,387  
Changes in recoveries   (3,486 )     25,150       (12,987 )     192,373  
Total debt purchasing revenue   297,698       331,432       583,871       802,760  
Servicing revenue   21,008       23,788       43,593       49,934  
Other revenues   4,338       1,697       8,210       3,905  
Total revenues   323,044       356,917       635,674       856,599  
Operating expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   95,855       98,880       199,705       195,836  
Cost of legal collections   57,150       55,148       111,251       110,865  
General and administrative expenses   34,529       34,967       72,494       68,501  
Other operating expenses   26,349       27,405       53,905       54,432  
Collection agency commissions   10,387       9,923       18,537       19,528  
Depreciation and amortization   10,702       11,646       21,572       23,475  
Total operating expenses   234,972       237,969       477,464       472,637  
Income from operations   88,072       118,948       158,210       383,962  
Other expense              
Interest expense   (49,983 )     (37,054 )     (96,818 )     (71,687 )
Other (expense) income, net   (1,755 )     1,795       (23 )     2,187  
Total other expense   (51,738 )     (35,259 )     (96,841 )     (69,500 )
Income before income taxes   36,334       83,689       61,369       314,462  
Provision for income taxes   (10,029 )     (23,250 )     (16,438 )     (78,274 )
Net income $ 26,305     $ 60,439     $ 44,931     $ 236,188  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.11     $ 2.48     $ 1.90     $ 9.63  
Diluted $ 1.08     $ 2.29     $ 1.83     $ 8.77  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   23,670       24,359       23,610       24,539  
Diluted   24,280       26,411       24,611       26,945  


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 44,931     $ 236,188  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   21,572       23,475  
Other non-cash interest expense, net   8,660       8,149  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,925       9,040  
Deferred income taxes   2,785       3,699  
Changes in recoveries   12,987       (192,373 )
Other, net   985       9,267  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Other assets   (35,730 )     39,037  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities   (1,492 )     (37,952 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   62,623       98,530  
Investing activities:      
Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs   (544,721 )     (337,932 )
Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios   342,020       406,738  
Purchases of asset held for sale   (24,645 )     (35,178 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (9,503 )     (11,937 )
Other, net   22,603       13,416  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (214,246 )     35,107  
Financing activities:      
Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs   (8,151 )     (1,659 )
Proceeds from credit facilities   444,805       446,853  
Repayment of credit facilities   (259,843 )     (298,743 )
Repayment of senior secured notes   (19,540 )     (19,540 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes   230,000        
Repayment of convertible and exchangeable senior notes   (192,457 )     (221,153 )
Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments, net   10,050        
Repurchase and retirement of common stock         (50,835 )
Other, net   (14,238 )     (10,523 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   190,626       (155,600 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   39,003       (21,963 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,956       (13,387 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   143,912       189,645  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 184,871     $ 154,295  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 79,167     $ 64,366  
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 36,822     $ 44,671  


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
 
Adjusted EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, unaudited)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP net income, as reported $ 26,305     $ 60,439     $ 44,931     $ 236,188  
Adjustments:              
Interest expense   49,983       37,054       96,818       71,687  
Interest income   (1,123 )     (588 )     (2,067 )     (1,025 )
Provision for income taxes   10,029       23,250       16,438       78,274  
Depreciation and amortization   10,702       11,646       21,572       23,475  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,873       5,119       7,925       9,040  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1)   454       487       5,980       1,166  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,223     $ 137,407     $ 191,597     $ 418,805  
Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 190,658     $ 170,112     $ 373,639     $ 223,679  

________________________

(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results. For the three and six months ended   June 30, 2023 amount represents costs related to headcount reductions in Europe. The remainder of the costs relating to the headcount reductions in Europe are included in stock-based compensation expense.
(2) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of “collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2023.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


