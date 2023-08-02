Hawkins, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three months ended July 2, 2023, its first quarter of fiscal 2024.



First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

Record quarterly performance for key metrics, including sales, gross profit, operating income, net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and operating cash flow.

Sales of $251.1 million, a 2% year-over-year increase, led by the Water Treatment group with sales growth of 19% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross profit of $52.0 million, an 11% increase over the prior year, contributing to operating income of $32.5 million, a 17% year-over-year increase.

EPS of $1.12, 19% higher than the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $40.9 million, a 19% increase over the same period of the prior year.

Operating cash flow of $34.9 million, a portion of which was used to pay down $23.4 million on our revolving line of credit, reducing our debt to $88.3 million and bringing our leverage ratio to 0.72x adjusted EBITDA.

Completed expansion of our Rosemount, Minnesota manufacturing facility, nearly doubling our capacity, to support future growth.

Added 40th Water Treatment location with acquisition of EcoTech Enterprises, Inc. in Arkansas.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“We are pleased with our strong year-over-year performance in the first quarter, with our bottom line growing 19%. Our Water Treatment group lead the way with 19% revenue growth and operating income growth of nearly 70%. We continue to see profit growth within this segment, as we execute on our strategy to grow both the legacy business and the businesses we have acquired over the last few years. Industrial group sales declined 3% year over year, but would have been up slightly when taking into account the effects of the sale of our consumer bleach packaging business at the end of fiscal 2023. As we anticipated, sales in our Health and Nutrition group declined year over year as we believe customers continue to destock inventory levels, as well as lower consumer demand for health and immunity products, which is expected to continue through the remainder of the year."

Mr. Hawkins continued, “For the first time in over two years, gross profit was positively impacted by a favorable LIFO adjustment, reflecting the impact of material costs beginning to decline. We recorded a slight favorable LIFO impact in the quarter, compared to a charge of $3.8 million in the first quarter of last year. The strong first-quarter results, combined with disciplined inventory management, allowed us to pay down $23 million on our debt in the quarter, with current outstanding debt $71 million lower than it was at this time last year, allowing us to continue to execute on our strategy of Water Treatment tuck-in acquisitions. We expect continued growth in our Water Treatment segment for the remainder of the year, although not at the pace of the first quarter and we remain cautiously optimistic about our Industrial segment. With the diversity of our businesses and the overall strength of our Company, we believe we will continue to generate strong operating cash flow and will continue to manage debt during the remainder of the fiscal year."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported net income of $23.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $19.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $251.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $4.6 million, or 2%, from sales of $246.5 million in the same period a year ago, driven by increased selling prices. Industrial segment sales decreased $3.8 million, or 3%, to $120.9 million for the current quarter, from $124.7 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease in Industrial segment sales was driven by the divestiture of our consumer bleach packaging business at the end of fiscal 2023 resulting in $4.7 million lower sales in the current quarter. Offsetting that decrease were increases in Industrial segment sales resulting from increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher raw material costs on overall lower volumes and, to a lesser extent, a product mix shift. Water Treatment segment sales increased $15.2 million or 19%, to $93.7 million for the current quarter, from $78.5 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased selling prices on many of our products driven primarily by higher raw material costs. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $6.7 million, or 15%, to $36.6 million for the current quarter, from $43.3 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased due to decreased sales volumes of both our specialty distributed products and our manufactured products due to softened demand from our customers, which we believe was driven by excess inventory at many of our customers as well as lower consumer demand for health and immunity products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $5.3 million, or 11%, to $52.0 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $46.7 million, or 19% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.2 million. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.8 million due primarily to rising raw material prices. Gross profit for the Industrial segment decreased $0.7 million, or 4%, to $19.3 million, or 16% of sales, for the current quarter, from $20.0 million, or 16% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit decreased as a result of decreased sales volumes, which was largely offset by the favorable impact of the change in the LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $7.4 million, or 39%, to $26.4 million, or 28% of sales, for the current quarter, from $19.0 million, or 24% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of improved per-unit margins. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $1.5 million, or 19%, to $6.3 million, or 17% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.8 million, or 18% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit decreased as a result of lower sales volumes and lower per-unit margins on certain products.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $0.6 million to $19.5 million, or 8% of sales, for the current quarter, from $18.9 million, or 8% of sales, in the same period a year ago. In the current quarter, we recorded compensation expense of $0.3 million as a result of gains recorded on investments held for our non-qualified deferred compensation plan, as compared to a $0.8 million decrease in compensation expense in the same quarter a year ago as a result of losses incurred. Offsetting this $1.1 million unfavorable year-over-year impact were decreases in SG&A expenses resulting largely from expense control measures.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended July 2, 2023 was $40.9 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 19%, from $34.3 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 26% for the current quarter, compared to 25% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

During the first quarter, our working capital demands decreased in large part due to disciplined management of our inventory levels. This improvement, along with higher net income, allowed us to reduce our debt by $23.4 million in the quarter. We now have total outstanding debt of $88 million, which is 0.72x our trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA, down from 0.96x at the end of fiscal 2023.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (In thousands) July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net Income (GAAP) $ 23,430 $ 19,695 Interest expense, net 1,148 929 Income tax expense 8,246 6,477 Amortization of intangibles 1,670 1,757 Depreciation expense 5,437 4,801 Non-cash compensation expense 959 595 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,890 $ 34,254





HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended July 02, 2023 July 03, 2022 Sales $ 251,120 $ 246,543 Cost of sales (199,129 ) (199,794 ) Gross profit 51,991 46,749 Selling, general and administrative expenses (19,504 ) (18,885 ) Operating income 32,487 27,864 Interest expense, net (1,148 ) (929 ) Other income (expense) 337 (763 ) Income before income taxes 31,676 26,172 Income tax expense (8,246 ) (6,477 ) Net income $ 23,430 $ 19,695 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,907,724 20,908,823 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 21,012,788 21,033,549 Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.94 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.14





HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data) July 2,

2023 April 2,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,050 $ 7,566 Trade accounts receivables, net 138,340 129,252 Inventories 76,938 88,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,127 6,449 Total current assets 226,455 232,044 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 354,001 344,753 Less accumulated depreciation 163,379 158,950 Net property, plant, and equipment 190,622 185,803 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 11,324 10,199 Goodwill 77,401 77,401 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 71,391 73,060 Deferred compensation plan asset 9,130 7,367 Other 5,640 4,661 Total other assets 174,886 172,688 Total assets $ 591,963 $ 590,535 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 55,598 $ 53,705 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 10,690 17,279 Income tax payable 11,584 3,329 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Other current liabilities 6,518 6,645 Total current liabilities 94,303 90,871 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 78,353 101,731 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 9,597 8,687 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 3,819 3,912 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 24,077 23,800 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 10,117 9,343 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 696 2,175 Total liabilities 220,962 240,519 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,942,857 and 20,850,454 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2023 and April 2, 2023, respectively 209 209 Additional paid-in capital 44,409 44,443 Retained earnings 322,694 302,424 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,689 2,940 Total shareholders’ equity 371,001 350,016 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 591,963 $ 590,535





HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended July 2,

2023 July 3,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 23,430 $ 19,695 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 7,107 6,558 Operating leases 534 476 (Gain) loss on deferred compensation assets (337 ) 763 Stock compensation expense 959 595 Other 26 273 Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables (9,055 ) (15,857 ) Inventories 11,839 (10,003 ) Accounts payable (537 ) (8,442 ) Accrued liabilities (9,075 ) (11,043 ) Lease liabilities (580 ) (521 ) Income taxes 8,255 6,645 Other 2,300 1,466 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 34,866 (9,395 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (7,873 ) (11,640 ) Other 44 113 Net cash used in investing activities (7,829 ) (11,527 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (3,160 ) (2,958 ) New shares issued 1,147 986 Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld (2,140 ) (1,550 ) Shares repurchased — (6,557 ) Payments on revolving loan (23,400 ) (6,500 ) Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings — 40,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (27,553 ) 23,421 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (516 ) 2,499 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,566 3,496 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 7,050 $ 5,995 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 1,221 $ 721 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 4,771 $ 1,858





HAWKINS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Industrial Water

Treatment Health and

Nutrition Total Three months ended July 2, 2023: Sales $ 120,873 $ 93,651 $ 36,596 $ 251,120 Gross profit 19,306 26,408 6,277 51,991 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,575 9,126 3,803 19,504 Operating income 12,731 17,282 2,474 32,487 Three months ended July 3, 2022: Sales $ 124,710 $ 78,490 $ 43,343 $ 246,543 Gross profit 20,009 18,953 7,787 46,749 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,385 8,701 3,799 18,885 Operating income 13,624 10,252 3,988 27,864





