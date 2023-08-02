Climb Global Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net Sales Up 20% YoY to $81.7 Million



Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability Improvements

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 20% to $81.7 million.

Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 14% to $274.7 million.

Gross profit increased 10% to $13.7 million.

Net income was $1.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million or $0.63 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 12% to $3.1 million or $0.72 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 4% to $4.7 million.

Management Commentary

“We continued to execute our core initiatives during the quarter, leading to another period of double-digit growth on the top-line and our ninth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement,” said CEO Dale Foster. “We also made strategic investments throughout the quarter in operating systems, new personnel, and training and development to reinforce our infrastructure for future growth. With the integration of Spinnakar onto our platform and our growing presence overseas, we continue to believe that Climb is well equipped to deliver on our growth and profitability objectives in both the U.S. and abroad.

“As we enter the back half of the year, we believe that the Company has a solid foundation in place to continue driving organic growth with existing vendors while adding new, innovative vendors to our line card. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can enhance our service and solutions, in addition to our geographic footprint. These initiatives, coupled with our robust balance sheet, will enable us to execute our organic and inorganic growth objectives in 2023.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 1, 2023, Climb’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on August 18, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2023 increased 20% to $81.7 million compared to $67.9 million for the same period in 2022. This reflects double digit organic growth from new and existing vendors. In addition, adjusted gross billings in the second quarter of 2023 increased 14% to $274.7 million compared to $241.8 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 increased 10% to $13.7 million compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 10% from new vendors and the Company’s top 20 vendors in both North America and Europe.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $11.6 million compared to $7.9 million in the year-ago period. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 14.2% compared to 11.7% in the same period in 2022. SG&A as a percentage of adjusted gross billings was 4.2% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.3% in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily attributed to a one-time, $1.8 million grant of common stock awarded to the Company’s CEO in April 2023 and by investments in the Company’s infrastructure to drive future growth, including new personnel, costs related to its new ERP system, and employee training and development. In addition, SG&A was impacted by increased professional service fees and other costs that are non-recurring.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million or $0.63 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increases in SG&A as previously noted. Adjusted net income, which excludes the one-time grant, increased 12% to $3.1 million or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million or $0.63 per diluted share for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 increased 4% to $4.7 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, partially offset by investments in the Company’s infrastructure and costs associated with the Company’s acquisition of Spinnakar in August 2022. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, was 34.1% compared to 35.8% for the same period in 2022.

On June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $43.9 million compared to $20.2 million on December 31, 2022, while working capital increased by $3.4 million during this period. The increase in cash was primarily attributed to the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $1.6 million of outstanding debt on June 30, 2023, from the term loan closed in April of 2022, for which the proceeds were used to fund certain capital expenditures, with no borrowings outstanding under its new $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Climb management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross billings, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In this press release, many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ”look forward,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,869 $ 20,245 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $736 and $842, respectively 130,027 154,596 Inventory, net 3,228 4,766 Vendor prepayments and advances — 890 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,651 4,141 Total current assets 184,775 184,638 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 6,262 3,515 Goodwill 19,637 18,963 Other intangibles, net 19,423 19,693 Right-of-use assets, net 1,040 1,235 Accounts receivable long-term, net 1,259 3,114 Other assets 868 350 Deferred income tax assets 434 348 Total assets $ 233,698 $ 231,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 157,471 $ 160,650 Lease liability, current portion 471 521 Term loan, current portion 530 520 Total current liabilities 158,472 161,691 Lease liability, net of current portion 1,087 1,296 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,290 4,137 Term loan, net of current portion 1,024 1,292 Non-current liabilities 1,843 2,866 Total liabilities 166,716 171,282 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,568,914 and 4,478,432 shares outstanding , respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 33,476 32,715 Treasury stock, at cost, 715,586 and 806,068 shares, respectively (12,402 ) (13,230 ) Retained earnings 47,106 43,904 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,251 ) (2,868 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,982 60,574 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 233,698 $ 231,856



