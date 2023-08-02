Alkami Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $66 million, an increase of 30% compared to the year-ago quarter;

GAAP gross margin of 54%, compared to 54% in the year-ago quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 59%, compared to 58% in the year-ago quarter;

GAAP net loss of $(18) million, compared to $(20) million in the year-ago quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3) million, compared to $(5) million in the year-ago quarter.

Comments on the News

Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the second quarter, we delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial performance. In the first half of the year, we added 16 new digital banking platform clients, including 10 in the second quarter. We also continued our momentum among banks, signing 6 so far in 2023, and add-on sales continues to outperform, reflecting our clients’ ongoing commitment to leverage technology to serve their customers.”

Shootman added, “Since our IPO in the second quarter of 2021, the number of registered users on our digital banking platform is up almost 50%, our quarterly revenue is up 79%, and our Annual Recurring Revenue is up 78%. We grew despite significant volatility in the financial and economic markets, and this is a testament to an attractive, robust end market and Alkami’s superior strategy, products and people.”

Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We exited the quarter with 15.8 million digital banking users on the Alkami platform, up 19% from the year-ago quarter. We now have 40 new clients and significant add-on sales orders in implementation, representing a total of $48 million in Annual Recurring Revenue over the next 12 months. We exited the quarter with Annual Recurring Revenue of $257 million, up 26% compared to the year-ago quarter. Our revenue per user continued to expand, ending the quarter at $16.20, driven by add-on sales and the addition of new clients who tend to onboard at a higher average RPU.”

2023 Financial Outlook

Alkami’s financial outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

Alkami is providing guidance for its third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $66.5 million to $67.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of ($1.25) million to ($0.25) million.

Alkami is providing guidance for its calendar year ending December 31, 2023 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $261.5 million to $264.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of ($4.25) million to ($2.25) million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-870-4263 and internationally at 1-412-317-0790, using passcode 10180060. A replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Alkami website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.alkami.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements relating to Alkami Technology, Inc.’s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its future cash flows and its financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may materially affect such forward-looking statements include: Our limited operating history and history of operating losses; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to attract new clients and retain and expand existing clients’ use of our solutions; the unpredictable and time-consuming nature of our sales cycles; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of client subscription renewals or adoption of our solutions; our reliance on third-party software, content and services; our ability to effectively integrate our solutions with other systems used by our clients; intense competition in our industry; any downturn, consolidation or decrease in technology spend in the financial services industry, including as a result of recent closures of certain financial institutions and liquidity concerns at other financial institutions; our ability and the ability of third parties on which we rely to prevent and identify breaches of security measures (including cybersecurity) and resulting disruptions of our systems or operations and unauthorized access to client customer and other data; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses; our ability to comply with regulatory and legal requirements and developments; our ability to attract and retain key employees; the political, economic and competitive conditions in the markets and jurisdictions where we operate; our ability to maintain, develop and protect our intellectual property; our ability to respond to evolving technological requirements to develop or acquire new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance in a timely manner; our ability to estimate our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues” as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Gross Margin” as gross profit, plus (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense” as research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense” as sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense” as general and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Loss” as net loss, plus (1) provision for income taxes (2) (gain) loss on financial instruments, (3) amortization, (4) stock-based compensation expense, and (5) acquisition-related expenses, net. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net loss plus (1) provision for income taxes, (2) (gain) loss on financial instruments, (3) interest expense, net, (4) depreciation and amortization (5) stock-based compensation expense, and (6) acquisition-related expenses, net. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines “Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)” by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues for all clients on the platform in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines “Registered Users” as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform who has registered to use one or more of our solutions and has current access to use those solutions as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines “Revenue per Registered User (RPU)” by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net loss because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, including provision for income taxes, loss on financial instruments, stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related expenses, net, all of which may be significant.







ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,296 $ 108,720 Marketable securities 86,010 87,635 Accounts receivable, net 28,152 26,246 Deferred implementation costs, current 8,923 7,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,927 11,709 Total current assets 226,308 242,165 Property and equipment, net 15,305 13,561 Right of use assets 13,539 14,670 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 26,571 24,783 Intangibles, net 39,200 42,593 Goodwill 148,050 148,017 Other assets 3,955 3,096 Total assets $ 472,928 $ 488,885 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,313 $ 3,188 Accounts payable 1,046 4,291 Accrued liabilities 23,262 21,643 Deferred revenues, current portion 8,814 8,835 Lease liabilities, current portion 3,170 3,657 Total current liabilities 41,605 41,614 Long-term debt, net 78,157 81,392 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 13,740 13,904 Deferred income taxes 1,829 1,712 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,798 15,817 Other non-current liabilities 275 400 Total liabilities 150,404 154,839 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; and 94,228,876 and 92,112,749 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 94 92 Additional paid-in capital 729,607 706,407 Accumulated deficit (407,177 ) (372,453 ) Total stockholders’ equity 322,524 334,046 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 472,928 $ 488,885





ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 65,763 $ 50,530 $ 125,759 $ 95,320 Cost of revenues(1) 30,289 23,257 58,147 43,237 Gross profit 35,474 27,273 67,612 52,083 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,866 16,595 41,415 30,751 Sales and marketing 13,883 10,204 24,761 18,101 General and administrative 18,207 18,731 35,318 35,777 Acquisition-related expenses, net 34 796 220 (582 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 357 331 717 426 Total operating expenses 53,347 46,657 102,431 84,473 Loss from operations (17,873 ) (19,384 ) (34,819 ) (32,390 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 2,016 424 3,742 532 Interest expense (1,826 ) (863 ) (3,583 ) (1,151 ) Gain (loss) on financial instruments 10 (254 ) 220 (387 ) Loss before income taxes (17,673 ) (20,077 ) (34,440 ) (33,396 ) Provision for income taxes 88 156 284 243 Net loss (17,761 ) (20,233 ) (34,724 ) (33,639 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 93,334,725 90,707,381 92,868,623 90,459,503 (1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $1.4 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2.7 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (UNAUDITED) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,724 ) $ (33,639 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,146 2,962 Accrued interest on marketable securities, net (1,179 ) (36 ) Stock-based compensation expense 24,399 21,344 Amortization of debt issuance costs 80 105 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration — (2,700 ) (Gain) loss on financial instruments (177 ) 387 Deferred taxes 85 162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,906 ) (5,145 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,882 ) (3,473 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,126 ) 1,690 Deferred implementation costs (2,856 ) (1,371 ) Deferred revenues (185 ) 240 Net cash used in operating activities (15,325 ) (19,474 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (62,640 ) (143,589 ) Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 65,622 19,000 Purchases of property and equipment (417 ) (485 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,661 ) (2,366 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (132,031 ) Net cash used in investing activities (96 ) (259,471 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 85,000 Principal payments on debt (1,063 ) (24,688 ) Debt issuance costs paid (341 ) (851 ) Proceeds from ESPP issuance 2,407 1,841 Payment of holdback funds from acquisition (1,000 ) — Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards (6,825 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,802 1,282 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,020 ) 62,584 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,441 ) (216,361 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 112,337 312,954 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 92,896 $ 96,593





ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP total revenues $ 65,763 $ 50,530 $ 125,759 $ 95,320 June 30, 2023 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 256,811 $ 204,492 Registered Users 15,849 13,339 Revenue per Registered User (RPU) $ 16.20 $ 15.33 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP cost of revenues $ 30,289 $ 23,257 $ 58,147 $ 43,237 Amortization (1,638 ) (988 ) (3,237 ) (1,295 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,487 ) (1,056 ) (2,633 ) (2,034 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 27,164 $ 21,213 $ 52,277 $ 39,908 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Gross Margin.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross margin 53.9 % 54.0 % 53.8 % 54.6 % Amortization 2.5 % 1.9 % 2.5 % 1.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.3 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.7 % 58.0 % 58.4 % 58.1 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP research and development expense $ 20,866 $ 16,595 $ 41,415 $ 30,751 Stock-based compensation expense (3,963 ) (2,580 ) (7,738 ) (4,464 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 16,903 $ 14,015 $ 33,677 $ 26,287 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 13,883 $ 10,204 $ 24,761 $ 18,101 Stock-based compensation expense (1,813 ) (997 ) (3,403 ) (1,747 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 12,070 $ 9,207 $ 21,358 $ 16,354 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 18,207 $ 18,731 $ 35,318 $ 35,777 Stock-based compensation expense (5,489 ) (6,635 ) (10,222 ) (12,797 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 12,718 $ 12,096 $ 25,096 $ 22,980 Non-GAAP Net Loss Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Net Loss.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (17,761 ) $ (20,233 ) $ (34,724 ) $ (33,639 ) Provision for income taxes 88 156 284 243 (Gain) loss on financial instruments (10 ) 254 (220 ) 387 Amortization 1,995 1,319 3,954 1,721 Stock-based compensation expense 12,752 11,268 23,996 21,042 Acquisition-related expenses, net(1) 34 796 220 (582 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,902 ) $ (6,440 ) $ (6,490 ) $ (10,828 ) (1)Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of ACH Alert, in addition to expenses associated with the acquisitions of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. During the six months ending June 30, 2022, these expenses were offset by the $2.7 million gain on contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK. Adjusted EBITDA Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Adjusted EBITDA.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (17,761 ) $ (20,233 ) $ (34,724 ) $ (33,639 ) Provision for income taxes 88 156 284 243 (Gain) loss on financial instruments (10 ) 254 (220 ) 387 Interest expense, net (190 ) 439 (159 ) 619 Depreciation and amortization 2,560 1,944 5,146 2,962 Stock-based compensation expense 12,752 11,268 23,996 21,042 Acquisition-related expenses, net(1) 34 796 220 (582 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,527 ) $ (5,376 ) $ (5,457 ) $ (8,968 ) (1)Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of ACH Alert, in addition to expenses associated with the acquisitions of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. During the six months ending June 30, 2022, these expenses were offset by the $2.7 million gain on contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk

ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton

marla.pieton@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel

katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com