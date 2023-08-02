Pax8 Honored with Eight ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud marketplace, announced today it has been named a 2023 ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Award winner in the following eight categories:

Best cloud management vendor – Bronze winner

Best cloud/MSP service offerings – Gold winner

Best internet of things offering – Gold winner

Best RMA offerings – Gold winner

Best financing options – Bronze winner

Best sales support – Gold winner

Best training programs – Gold winner

Best value-added/specialized distributor – Gold winner

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply humbled by the support and trust our channel partners place in Pax8 to help them skyrocket their business to new heights,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. "At Pax8, we are fueled by a voracious drive to empower our partner ecosystem with groundbreaking products, solutions, and world-class support, revolutionizing cloud technology for SMBs worldwide. Immense gratitude to all the readers of the ChannelPro Network for these incredible accolades!"

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each category, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from April 3 to May 26, 2023, and drew participation from more than 500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

"ChannelPro readers are very demanding. The solutions they choose and the partnerships they forge are critical to not only their success, but the success and safety of their customers,” says Michael Siggins, President and Publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "In cloud computing, managed services, security, storage, and more, the Readers’ Choice results are the blueprint of success for the channel and MSP partners."

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network. More information is available at www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

