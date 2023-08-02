Nanophase Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue 

— Delivered $11.9 Million in Q2 revenue

— Product revenue up 10% in Q2 and 12% YOY

— Profitable Quarter

— Won Cosmopack Formulation Award at Cosmoprof North America

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “It’s been a strong second quarter. We built on last quarter’s volume while enhancing margins nicely, as expected. Our gross profit for Q2 was 31%, both stronger than Q1’s, and much stronger than last year’s second quarter. We are expecting further margin improvement in Q3 as we continue to gain operational efficiencies in our new facility, aided by new senior manufacturing leadership. Given current order visibility, we expect to deliver quarterly profits in Q3, and a modest full-year profit.”

7% Net income before litigation costs for Q2

1% Net income before litigation costs 2023 year to date

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “During Q2 we continued to see positive results from the improvements to labor efficiency and overall throughput we began implementing in Q1. We successfully combined these improvements in operating performance with continued revenue growth resulting from a combination of unit volume and price improvements, and of course, we continued our world-class performance as a leading innovator in the Skin Health and Beauty business.”



Operational Highlights

Solésence Beauty Science Wins Major Beauty Industry Award for Second Time

In July, Solésence won Best Formulation at Cosmopack North America for the second year in a row. The 2023 award recognized the Solésence market-ready product, Natural Glow Face Oil, SPF 40+ Featuring Kleair™ and Bloom™.



Operational Highlights (continued)

The Cosmoprof North America Awards and Cosmopack North America Awards are “[t]he American Beauty Competition that celebrates the greatest innovation in the beauty industry,” according to the Awards website. The Cosmopack North America Awards set in particular “formally recognizes the best in beauty formulation and packaging design.” As an added benefit this year, the winner of each category will also have their products showcased at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024 as part of a larger showcase of the Cosmoprof Network's winners.

Production Milestone: Establishing Platform for Operational Excellence

New VP manufacturing, Harrison King, joined the team in June. Harrison brings over 20 years of manufacturing and supply chain leadership, including management roles with Avon, Blistex, and Amazon, as well as diverse experience in quality from the textile industry.



First fully automated filling process completed validation resulting in 200% increase in capacity without any additional labor costs.



Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q2 was $11.9 million, vs. $11.2 million for the same period in 2022, yielding a 10% increase in product revenue and a 6% increase overall.



Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $21.3 million, vs. $19.4 million for the same period in 2022, yielding a 12% increase in product revenue and a 10% increase overall.



“We had $15 million in open P.O.s and shipped orders combined leaving June, more than two-thirds of which reflect potential Q3 volume. We expect more orders for Q4 shipments, followed by more 2024 order volume later this year. We’re excited about our prospects for Q3, particularly in terms of margin improvement,” said Jankowski.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) (in thousands except share and per share data) June December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 2,197 $ 2,186 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $324 for June 30, 2023 and $139 for December 31, 2022 5,718 4,734 Inventories, net 8,412 8,839 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,043 866 Total current assets 17,370 16,625 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,459 7,949 Operating leases, right of use 8,468 8,978 Other assets, net 5 6 $ 34,302 $ 33,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit, related party 8,592 7,282 Current portion of finance lease obligations Current portion of operating lease obligations Accounts payable 4,957 6,363 Current portion of long-term debt, related parites 2,338 - Current portion of deferred revenue 2,053 2,167 Accrued expenses 1,442 1,023 Total current liabilities 19,382 16,835 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 9,482 9,823 Long-term debt, related party - 1,000 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 45 21 Asset retirement obligation 234 230 Total long-term liabilities 9,761 11,074 Contingent liabilities - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 and 55,000,000 shares authorized; 49,589,204 and 49,320,680 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 495 493 Additional paid-in capital 105,763 105,226 Accumulated deficit (101,099 ) (100,070 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,159 5,649 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,302 $ 33,558







NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) (in thousands except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 11,844 $ 10,796 $ 21,180 $ 18,842 Other revenue 28 426 149 536 Net revenue 11,872 11,222 21,329 19,378 Cost of revenue 8,197 8,486 15,505 14,474 Gross profit 3,675 2,736 5,824 4,904 Operating expense: Research and development expense 991 797 1,994 1,463 Selling, general and administrative expense 2,105 1,816 4,255 3,213 Income from operations 579 123 (425 ) 228 Interest expense 246 73 400 116 Other income, net - - - - Income before provision for income taxes 333 50 (825 ) 112 Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ 333 $ 50 $ (825 ) $ 112 Net income (loss) per share-basic $ 0.01 $ - $ (0.02 ) $ - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 49,562,624 49,045,047 49,498,755 49,014,847 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 50,679,013 51,008,047 - 50,990,847 NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) (in thousands except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 11,844 $ 10,796 $ 21,180 $ 18,842 Other revenue 28 426 149 536 Net revenue 11,872 11,222 21,329 19,378 Operating expense: Cost of revenue detail: Depreciation 158 120 316 239 Non-Cash equity compensation 28 24 55 49 Other costs of revenue 8,011 8,342 15,134 14,186 Cost of revenue 8,197 8,486 15,505 14,474 Gross profit 3,675 2,736 5,824 4,904 Research and development expense detail: Depreciation 7 9 14 18 Non-Cash equity compensation 45 41 92 82 Other research and development expense 939 747 1,888 1,363 Research and development expense 991 797 1,994 1,463 Selling, general and administrative expense detail: Depreciation and amortization 8 5 15 12 Non-Cash equity compensation 123 90 258 171 Other selling, general and administrative expense 1,974 1,721 3,982 3,030 Selling, general and administrative expense 2,105 1,816 4,255 3,213 Income from operations 579 123 (425 ) 228 Interest expense 246 73 400 116 Other income, net - - - - Income before provision for income taxes 333 50 (825 ) 112 Provision for income taxes - - - - Net (loss) income $ 333 $ 50 $ (825 ) $ 112 Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures): Addback Interest, net 246 73 116 116 Addback Depreciation/Amortization 134 134 269 269 Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation 135 155 302 302 Subtract Non-Cash Other Income - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 848 $ 412 $ (138 ) $ 799















