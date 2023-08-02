Submit Release
Nanophase Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue 

— Delivered $11.9 Million in Q2 revenue  
— Product revenue up 10% in Q2 and 12% YOY 
— Profitable Quarter 
— Won Cosmopack Formulation Award at Cosmoprof North America  

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.  

Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “It’s been a strong second quarter.  We built on last quarter’s volume while enhancing margins nicely, as expected.  Our gross profit for Q2 was 31%, both stronger than Q1’s, and much stronger than last year’s second quarter. We are expecting further margin improvement in Q3 as we continue to gain operational efficiencies in our new facility, aided by new senior manufacturing leadership.  Given current order visibility, we expect to deliver quarterly profits in Q3, and a modest full-year profit.”  

  • 7% Net income before litigation costs for Q2 
  • 1% Net income before litigation costs 2023 year to date 

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “During Q2 we continued to see positive results from the improvements to labor efficiency and overall throughput we began implementing in Q1. We successfully combined these improvements in operating performance with continued revenue growth resulting from a combination of unit volume and price improvements, and of course, we continued our world-class performance as a leading innovator in the Skin Health and Beauty business.” 
 
Operational Highlights 

Solésence Beauty Science Wins Major Beauty Industry Award for Second Time 

  • In July, Solésence won Best Formulation at Cosmopack North America for the second year in a row. The 2023 award recognized the Solésence market-ready product, Natural Glow Face Oil, SPF 40+ Featuring Kleair™ and Bloom™.  

Operational Highlights (continued)  

The Cosmoprof North America Awards and Cosmopack North America Awards are “[t]he American Beauty Competition that celebrates the greatest innovation in the beauty industry,” according to the Awards website. The Cosmopack North America Awards set in particular “formally recognizes the best in beauty formulation and packaging design.”  As an added benefit this year, the winner of each category will also have their products showcased at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024 as part of a larger showcase of the Cosmoprof Network's winners. 

Production Milestone: Establishing Platform for Operational Excellence 

  • New VP manufacturing, Harrison King, joined the team in June. Harrison brings over 20 years of manufacturing and supply chain leadership, including management roles with Avon, Blistex, and Amazon, as well as diverse experience in quality from the textile industry.   
  • First fully automated filling process completed validation resulting in 200% increase in capacity without any additional labor costs.   

Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue for Q2 was $11.9 million, vs. $11.2 million for the same period in 2022, yielding a 10% increase in product revenue and a 6% increase overall.  
  • Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $21.3 million, vs. $19.4 million for the same period in 2022, yielding a 12% increase in product revenue and a 10% increase overall.  

“We had $15 million in open P.O.s and shipped orders combined leaving June, more than two-thirds of which reflect potential Q3 volume. We expect more orders for Q4 shipments, followed by more 2024 order volume later this year. We’re excited about our prospects for Q3, particularly in terms of margin improvement,” said Jankowski. 

Conference Call 

Nanophase will host its Second Quarter Conference Call on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Participant Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb465a5fa073e46aca402f402c74a7f77

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call has begun. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The process for accessing the webcast as listen-only remains the same. The same link can be used after the call to access the replay. A Telco replay is no longer available.

Listen-Only Webcast & Replay:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9w7bzft

Please connect to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at http://www.nanophase.com/, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the links in this conference call announcement release.  

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION 
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information 
Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.  

About Nanophase Technologies 
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven healthcare solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.  

About Solésence Beauty Science 
Solésence, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance. 

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 29, 2023. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies. 

 


NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION  
             
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)  
      (in thousands except share and per share data)  
       
      June   December 31,  
        2023       2022    
ASSETS (Unaudited)      
             
Current assets:        
  Cash $ 2,197     $ 2,186    
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $324        
    for June 30, 2023 and $139 for December 31, 2022   5,718       4,734    
  Inventories, net   8,412       8,839    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,043       866    
    Total current assets   17,370       16,625    
             
  Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   8,459       7,949    
  Operating leases, right of use   8,468       8,978    
  Other assets, net   5       6    
      $ 34,302     $ 33,558    
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
  Lines of credit, related party   8,592       7,282    
  Current portion of finance lease obligations        
  Current portion of operating lease obligations        
  Accounts payable   4,957       6,363    
  Current portion of long-term debt, related parites   2,338       -    
  Current portion of deferred revenue   2,053       2,167    
  Accrued expenses   1,442       1,023    
    Total current liabilities   19,382       16,835    
             
  Long-term portion of finance lease obligations        
  Long-term portion of operating lease obligations   9,482       9,823    
  Long-term debt, related party   -       1,000    
  Long-term portion of deferred revenue   45       21    
  Asset retirement obligation   234       230    
    Total long-term liabilities   9,761       11,074    
             
Contingent liabilities   -       -    
Stockholders' equity:        
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and        
    no shares issued and outstanding   -       -    
  Common stock, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 and 55,000,000 shares authorized;        
    49,589,204 and 49,320,680 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2023        
    and December 31, 2022, respectively   495       493    
  Additional paid-in capital   105,763       105,226    
  Accumulated deficit   (101,099 )     (100,070 )  
    Total stockholders' equity   5,159       5,649    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,302     $ 33,558    
             
             
             
             
             
             



NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION    
                           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS    
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)    
                           
(in thousands except share and per share data)    
                           
          Three months ended   Six months ended    
          June 30,   June 30,    
            2023     2022     2023       2022    
Revenue:                      
  Product revenue   $ 11,844   $ 10,796   $ 21,180     $ 18,842    
  Other revenue     28     426     149       536    
    Net revenue     11,872     11,222     21,329       19,378    
                           
  Cost of revenue     8,197     8,486     15,505       14,474    
    Gross profit     3,675     2,736     5,824       4,904    
                           
Operating expense:                    
  Research and development expense     991     797     1,994       1,463    
  Selling, general and administrative expense     2,105     1,816     4,255       3,213    
Income from operations     579     123     (425 )     228    
  Interest expense     246     73     400       116    
  Other income, net     -     -     -       -    
Income before provision for income taxes     333     50     (825 )     112    
Provision for income taxes     -     -     -       -    
Net income (loss)   $ 333   $ 50   $ (825 )   $ 112    
                           
                           
Net income (loss) per share-basic   $ 0.01   $ -   $ (0.02 )   $ -    
                           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic     49,562,624     49,045,047     49,498,755       49,014,847    
                           
Net income per share-diluted   $ 0.01   $ -   $ -     $ -    
                           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted   50,679,013     51,008,047     -       50,990,847    
                           
                           
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION    
                           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE    
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)    
                           
(in thousands except share and per share data)    
                           
          Three months ended   Six months ended    
          June 30,   June 30,    
            2023     2022     2023       2022    
Revenue:                      
  Product revenue   $ 11,844   $ 10,796   $ 21,180     $ 18,842    
  Other revenue     28     426     149       536    
    Net revenue     11,872     11,222     21,329       19,378    
                           
Operating expense:                    
  Cost of revenue detail:                    
  Depreciation     158     120     316       239    
  Non-Cash equity compensation     28     24     55       49    
  Other costs of revenue     8,011     8,342     15,134       14,186    
    Cost of revenue     8,197     8,486     15,505       14,474    
      Gross profit     3,675     2,736     5,824       4,904    
                           
  Research and development expense detail:                    
  Depreciation     7     9     14       18    
  Non-Cash equity compensation     45     41     92       82    
  Other research and development expense     939     747     1,888       1,363    
    Research and development expense     991     797     1,994       1,463    
                           
  Selling, general and administrative expense detail:                    
  Depreciation and amortization     8     5     15       12    
  Non-Cash equity compensation     123     90     258       171    
  Other selling, general and administrative expense     1,974     1,721     3,982       3,030    
    Selling, general and administrative expense     2,105     1,816     4,255       3,213    
Income from operations     579     123     (425 )     228    
  Interest expense     246     73     400       116    
  Other income, net     -     -     -       -    
Income before provision for income taxes     333     50     (825 )     112    
Provision for income taxes     -     -     -       -    
Net (loss) income   $ 333   $ 50   $ (825 )   $ 112    
                           
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):                  
  Addback Interest, net     246     73     116       116    
  Addback Depreciation/Amortization     134     134     269       269    
  Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation     135     155     302       302    
  Subtract Non-Cash Other Income     -     -     -       -    
                           
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 848   $ 412   $ (138 )   $ 799    
                           

 



 

Investor Relations Contact: 
Phone: (630) 771-6736 

 


