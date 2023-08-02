Minerva Surgical Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS) (Minerva Surgical or the Company), a women's health company focused on solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women, today reported second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter Highlights:

Reported revenue of $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with revenue of $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2022

Increased both Symphion and Minerva ES product revenue by 7% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Realigned the commercial organization to better serve customer needs and drive sustainable growth



“From our recent market traction seen with Symphion and Minerva ES, and supportive feedback from our physician partners, we remain confident that our uterine health products provide optimal outcomes for our customers,” said Todd Usen, Minerva Surgical’s Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we anticipate growing our women’s health portfolio to leverage our commercial team and best serve our surgeons and their patients.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $12.5 million in first quarter of 2023. The 3% increase in revenue compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the result of revenue increasing 7% for both Symphion and Minerva ES product lines, partially offset by a decline in Genesys HTA sales.

Gross margin was 55.3% for the second quarter of 2023, decreasing from 59.0% in the same period of 2022. This reduction in gross margin compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due in part to direct cost increases on certain products from our contract manufacturers as well as a product mix shift from Genesys HTA to Symphion, which currently has a lower gross margin. Year-to-date 2023 gross margin was 55.6% versus 54.6% in the prior year comparable period.

Operating expenses were $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $12.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in expense was mainly attributable to a $3.9 million non-cash reduction in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in the second quarter of 2022 associated with the Boston Scientific product acquisition. Absent this fair value adjustment, operating expenses decreased $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $8.7 million, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was negative $4.6 million, compared to negative $4.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue guidance remains consistent with the guidance given during the previous quarter, with annual revenue anticipated to be in the range of $52 to $55 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

To provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results, it has provided EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company calculates EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income/(loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, interest income and expense and income tax expense. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure by further excluding non-cash items for stock-based compensation expenses, loss on extinguishment of long-term debt and convertible notes, gain on extinguishment of PPP loan, change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are supplements to, and not substitutes for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and other U.S. GAAP measures of income and loss.

The Company has included adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it is a key measure used by the Company’s management and board of directors to evaluate and compare the Company’s financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting the Company’s business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain non-recurring variable charges. In addition, the Company believes that providing each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net loss to each such measure, helps investors make comparisons between Minerva Surgical and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates, and/or different forms of employee compensation.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company’s management team as an additional measure of Company performance for purposes of business decision-making, including managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions. Period-to-period comparisons of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA help the Company’s management identify additional trends in our financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income or income from continuing operations. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

About Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 13,391 $ 12,967 $ 25,924 $ 23,902 Cost of goods sold 5,989 5,322 11,507 10,844 Gross profit 7,402 7,645 14,417 13,058 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 9,361 9,691 19,563 19,164 General and administrative 4,222 1,579 9,580 6,564 Research and development 1,477 1,274 3,242 2,529 Total operating expenses 15,060 12,544 32,385 28,257 Loss from operations (7,658 ) (4,899 ) (17,968 ) (15,199 ) Interest income 147 19 185 28 Interest expense (1,129 ) (703 ) (2,197 ) (1,335 ) Other expense, net (2 ) (30 ) (5 ) (32 ) Net loss before income taxes (8,642 ) (5,613 ) (19,985 ) (16,538 ) Income tax expense (39 ) — (39 ) — Net loss $ (8,681 ) $ (5,613 ) $ (20,024 ) $ (16,538 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 176,973,727 28,550,489 145,607,979 28,515,808





Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,713 $ 6,942 Restricted cash, current 604 604 Accounts receivable, net 7,945 7,244 Inventory 17,881 16,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,939 4,479 Total current assets 46,082 36,119 Restricted cash, net of current portion 265 265 Intangible assets, net 23,249 26,778 Property and equipment, net 5,361 5,042 Operating lease right-of-use asset 4,154 270 Other non-current assets 192 426 Total assets $ 79,303 $ 68,900 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,819 $ 2,804 Accrued compensation 3,288 3,701 Accrued liabilities 1,984 5,524 Current portion of operating lease liability 597 355 Current portion of long-term debt 8,390 1,894 Total current liabilities 18,078 14,278 Long-term debt 31,075 37,441 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,563 — Total liabilities 52,716 51,719 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders` equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 15,000,000 and 5,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, 177,553,742 shares and 29,816,161 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 177 29 Additional paid-in capital 329,936 300,809 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 11 Accumulated deficit (303,537 ) (283,668 ) Total stockholders’ equity 26,587 17,181 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 79,303 $ 68,900



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: The following table presents reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentage figures) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (8,681 ) $ (5,613 ) $ (20,024 ) $ (16,538 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,983 2,693 4,497 5,361 Interest expense, net 982 684 2,012 1,307 Income tax expense 39 - 39 - EBITDA (5,677 ) (2,236 ) (13,476 ) (9,870 ) EBITDA margin (42.4 %) (17.2 %) (52.0 %) (41.3 %) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,098 1,676 2,372 3,199 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability - (3,943 ) - (4,094 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,579 ) $ (4,503 ) $ (11,104 ) $ (10,765 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (34.2 %) (34.7 %) (42.8 %) (45.0 %)



