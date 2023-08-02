Perdue Farms Recognized in the 2023 Diversity Impact Awards

The Company’s Associate Resource Groups, Groundbreaking Associate Inclusion Network & Disabled Associates & Family Members, Honored for Commitment to Inclusivity in the Workplace

Salisbury, MD, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms ’ two Associate Resource Groups have been recognized in the 2023 Diversity Impact Awards, an annual award released by Talent Dimensions and the Global ERG Network (previously the Association of ERGs & Councils). The awards celebrate companies’ DEI strategies and inclusive workspaces that allow employees to feel supported.

Perdue Farms’ Groundbreaking Associate Inclusion Network (GAIN) was named in the TOP 25 ERG Award category. GAIN strives to foster a sense of belonging for all people of color at Perdue to unleash Perdue’s fullest potential. Disabled Associates & Family Members (DAFM) was among 10 recipients of the Diversity Spotlight Impact Award. The members of DAFM work to ensure an inclusive environment for associates with any type of disability at Perdue, and support those with family members with disabilities. Perdue Farms is the only food and agriculture company awarded in the 2023 Diversity Impact Awards.

“At Perdue Farms, we are committed to working together to promote diversity, cultivate an inclusive work culture, and foster a sense of belonging for all associates,” said Gary Miller, Vice President of Human Resources, and Interim Chief D&I Officer. “Our ARGs’ recognition at the 2023 Diversity Impact Awards is a testament to Perdue Farms’ industry leading commitment and continued strides to that goal.”

Perdue Farms and other award recipients will be recognized at The Diversity Impact Awards Ceremony in Washington, DC, during the 2023 Global ERG Network Conference October 11- 13, 2023.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Libby Foxman Perdue Farms (443) 493-3522 Libby.Foxman@perdue.com